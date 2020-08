Used 2012 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me

Sun Chevrolet - Chittenango / New York

Clean CARFAX. *Adaptive Cruise Control*, *Alloy Wheels*, *Bluetooth*, *Hands Free Calling*, *Power Mirror Package*, *Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls*, *XM Satellite Radio*, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Odometer is 26130 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Nissan Frontier SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6AD0EV8CC422885

Stock: PT56538A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020