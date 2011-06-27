  1. Home
1999 Toyota Sienna Review

Pros & Cons

  • A safe and dependable minivan from a company that knows how to build quality vehicles.
  • Unlike the Camry, this Toyota faces the already established might of Chrysler's minivans plus a newly redesigned Ford Windstar.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Toyota's new minivan sits in sharp contrast to the one it replaces. Whereas the Previa was a study in minivan abnormalities, with rear-wheel drive, a midship-mounted supercharged engine, and a shape that looked like the droid escape pod from the first Star Wars movie, the Sienna is a model of suburban respectability.

That doesn't, however, mean that this minivan is boring. Resting under the hood is a powerful, 3.0-liter V6 engine that was stolen from the Camry parts bin. The engine isn't the only piece of equipment pilfered from the Camry; the Sienna rides on a stretched and modified Camry platform and uses much of the Camry's interior switchgear. Appropriately referred to internally at Toyota as "The Camry of minivans," we can only assume that the company expects this creation to be as popular as their hot-selling sedan.

In order to harness the 194 horses at work under the hood, engineers put antilock brakes at all four wheels of every Sienna. Other safety equipment includes dual airbags, side-impact protection that meets future federal standards and seatbelt pretensioners for both front seats. Last year the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety conducted an offset crash test of the Sienna and called it "the best performing vehicle in the history of the test."

Interestingly, Toyota was able to talk rivals General Motors and Chrysler into lending a hand on the Sienna's manufacturing process. Not used to making such a large vehicle, Toyota had questions about how to deal with the interior assembly of this van which has well over 130 cubic feet of cargo space.

In the end, General Motors and Chrysler may be sorry that they offered to help Toyota figure out some of its manufacturing logistics. Toyota has been able to successfully capture the midsize sedan market with its excellent Camry. If this truly is "The Camry of minivans," GM and Chrysler better watch out.

1999 Highlights

Entering its second full model year of production at Toyota's Kentucky plant, the Sienna minivan gets a right-side power-sliding door. An engine immobilizer system has been added to the keyless-entry security system and all Siennas will be equipped with daytime running lights. Selected models have a full-size spare tire and Woodland Pearl replaces Classic Green Pearl as an exterior color option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Toyota Sienna.

5(50%)
4(33%)
3(11%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.3
54 reviews
54 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wish I Could Own It Forever
Happy Camper,03/14/2010
Just passed 326,000 mi. on my Sienna. Purchased new in 1999 - absolutely the best car ever! Faithful maintenance seemed pricey at the time-timing belt every 60,000 miles, e.g., but I stuck to it & can count the number of repairs on one hand. Water pump at 200,000, stuck seat belt, tie rod ends @ 250,000. Had 3 prior Chrysler minivans, none of which lasted more than 140,000; all needed new radiators, transmissions etc. Inconceivable on this van. Not even broken plastic parts. Didn't use the tow package 'til recently. Added a trailer hitch and took a full U-haul across the Appalachians at 300,000 miles w/no problems. Driver seat has great lumbar support - when my back hurts I go sit in my car.
8 Years with Sienna
Earl H. Conrad,04/02/2016
CE 3dr Minivan
I have owned my '99 for 8 years. The brakes seem to last a long time, but I am on my 4th alternator. Two exterior door handles broke off. What I don't like is not being able to turn off the headlights, I need more leg room, and I don't like the radio tuning. But at 203,000 miles it has been overall reliable. It has outlasted my Ford and Chevy vans by 65,000 miles already. And I replaced the AC system twice. Maybe a screen in the grill would protect it from stones which cause leaks. Update: The latch handle on the back hatch door broke again.
Fourteen years of great service
Dorcas,08/02/2016
XLE 4dr Minivan
I've had two toyotas, a total of 27 years great service. Just usual maintenance required until past 10 years old. At 17 years old, 14 years in my care, I felt it was worth the price to keep repairing it since I expected to use it for several more years. Smooth ride. Good accelerationI Excellent size and height for a handicapped person. XLE power package helped with handicapped issues. Plenty of cargo room for purchases, mobility aids, and luggage. Great for airport runs for people and luggage. I did have to replace 3 of four door handles and the back gate handle assembly at about $300 each. Also had to convince the automatic door slider chip that it wanted to work on occassion. Being in the sun, the roof had started peeling. There were a few other cosmetic things that needed replacing, nothing I could complain about at 17 years old. In it's demise, again the car served me well in protecting my life. I was hit hard directly in the drivers door - and pushed into the car in the next lane. Because the door was very sturdy, although it bowed inward, my life was spared. I had glass cuts, whiplash, and seatbelt bruising, but nothing broken or punctured. I know what a great vehicle for me is -- another XLE Sienna of a newer model!
Great Mini Van
pastmaster,07/11/2013
I have owned since new. Has never left me stranded, always been dependable. 139,000 miles and no major problems. I do most all my own maint. I do regular oil changes (syn) I also do drain and refill on tranny at every oil change, some may say thats not needed, but I have never had trouble with Trans. and it only takes 4 qts at a cost of $12.00 which is small price compared to new Trans. Biggest expense was new exhaust from manifold back including new converter, total cost $600.00. Some small problems such as right sliding door sticks, and drivers side window motor is bad. So overall been a great van. I will drive it until the doors fall off.
See all 54 reviews of the 1999 Toyota Sienna
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
See all Used 1999 Toyota Sienna features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 1999 Toyota Sienna Overview

The Used 1999 Toyota Sienna is offered in the following submodels: Sienna Minivan. Available styles include XLE 4dr Minivan, CE 3dr Minivan, and LE 4dr Minivan.

