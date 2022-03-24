What is the Chrysler Pacifica?

The 2023 Chrysler Pacifica is a minivan that is also available as a hybrid. It is one of three vehicles that the brand still makes, the others being the 300 sedan and the Voyager — a sibling of the Pacifica that has fewer features and is meant to be more budget-friendly. Our editors prefer the hybrid version of the Pacifica overall (it's reviewed separately) but still praise the standard Pacifica for its excellent visibility, versatile storage options and easy-to-use controls.

The Pacifica competes in an all-around strong group that includes the comfortable and car-like driving Honda Odyssey; the Toyota Sienna, which comes standard with a hybrid engine; and the newer, more SUV-looking Kia Carnival.

There were a few notable changes for the 2022 model year Pacifica. It received Amazon Fire TV support for models with rear-seat entertainment, and a new enhanced clear air filtration system became a standard feature. The hybrid model also went on hiatus due to parts shortages caused by the worldwide semiconductor chip shortage. With those recent changes, we don't anticipate any major updates to the 2023 Chrysler Pacifica. There's a chance the hybrid model will return, but only if Chrysler is able to get its hands on the necessary parts to build it.