2023 Chrysler Pacifica

Release Date: Late 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $37,000
What to expect
  • No major changes expected
  • Part of the first Pacifica minivan generation introduced for the 2017 model year
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.

