Used 2016 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me

Car World - Hawthorne / California

Your active family will love our 2016 Toyota Sienna L presented in Predawn Gray Mica! Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 266hp while connected to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing maneuvers. Load up the gang in this Front Wheel Drive and keep everyone happy and comfortable while scoring an impressive 25mpg. Roll up in style in your Sienna L with its black grille, projector beam headlights, and alloy wheels. The family-friendly L interior features soft-touch materials and offers seating versatility with second-row tip-up/long-slide seats and 60/40 split and stow third-row seats. Enjoy the convenience of three-zone automatic climate control, an LCD multi-information display, and an integrated backup camera as you maintain a seamless connection to your digital world via Bluetooth wireless technology. Add in Siri Eyes Free functionality for iPhone, and a touchscreen sound system with a CD player, a USB port, a media player interface and an auxiliary audio jack. This responsibly-built Toyota has anti-lock disc brakes, stability and traction controls, and plenty of airbags to safeguard you and your family.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDZK3DC3GS704014

Stock: S704014

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-12-2019