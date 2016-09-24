Used 2016 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me

3,021 listings
Sienna Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,021 listings
  • 2016 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger in Gray
    used

    2016 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger

    77,453 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,595

    $2,589 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger

    59,958 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,900

    $2,701 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger

    108,749 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,195

    $2,172 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger in White
    used

    2016 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger

    76,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,595

    $2,637 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger in White
    used

    2016 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger

    38,385 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $19,691

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger

    116,707 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,497

    $1,395 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger in Gray
    used

    2016 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger

    87,828 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,995

    $3,054 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 7-Passenger in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 7-Passenger

    108,983 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,967

    $2,989 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger in Gray
    used

    2016 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger

    63,890 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,380

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger

    28,100 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger

    133,580 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,994

    $3,313 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger

    37,113 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger in Gray
    used

    2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger

    38,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $21,999

    $2,152 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger in White
    certified

    2016 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger

    15,585 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,998

    $296 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger in Gray
    used

    2016 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger

    15,316 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $20,995

    $682 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger

    20,225 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $25,899

    $430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger

    27,328 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,595

    $1,085 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger

    63,493 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,992

    $1,266 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Sienna searches:

  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Solid value 2016 Sienna XLE
Linda,09/24/2016
XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I'd owned an Odyssey (with the repeated brake issues) and a Pilot, but after doing a significant amount of research, decided to go with the 2016 Sienna. Nothing beats a minivan for hauling kids, dogs and everybody's associated stuff (kids and crap). Drives well, great visibility (except for large pillars), decent acceleration, seats are comfortable, but...there's this nagging squeak from the seat behind the driver's seat. I am updating this review from one I submitted the first year of owning the van and when I couldn’t seem to get rid of a seat squeak in the second row. I took the van to the dealer and they told me I wasn’t locking the seats in place and I am like whatever so now I just make sure those suckers are slammed into place. But that being said, at almost 40k miles, I still consider the van a good value. Aside from a recall on the sliding doors, there have been no issues (knock on wood/my head) and it is still comfortable and roomy. I don’t like and don’t use ToyotaEntune, gas mileage is about 18 mph with combined driving and my lead foot. I will pay it off and drive it until the wheels fall off or I am dead, in which case I will just leave the mom van to my kids to fight over (haha). After, of course, I will use it to tote their butts to college because there is really that much room in the back.
