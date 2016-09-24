Used 2016 Toyota Sienna for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 77,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,595$2,589 Below Market
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Your active family will love our 2016 Toyota Sienna L presented in Predawn Gray Mica! Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 266hp while connected to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing maneuvers. Load up the gang in this Front Wheel Drive and keep everyone happy and comfortable while scoring an impressive 25mpg. Roll up in style in your Sienna L with its black grille, projector beam headlights, and alloy wheels. The family-friendly L interior features soft-touch materials and offers seating versatility with second-row tip-up/long-slide seats and 60/40 split and stow third-row seats. Enjoy the convenience of three-zone automatic climate control, an LCD multi-information display, and an integrated backup camera as you maintain a seamless connection to your digital world via Bluetooth wireless technology. Add in Siri Eyes Free functionality for iPhone, and a touchscreen sound system with a CD player, a USB port, a media player interface and an auxiliary audio jack. This responsibly-built Toyota has anti-lock disc brakes, stability and traction controls, and plenty of airbags to safeguard you and your family. Anyone who says minivans aren't cool hasn't been behind the wheel of our Sienna! Roomy, comfortable and with a stellar reputation for reliability, our Sienna is an excellent choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK3DC3GS704014
Stock: S704014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2019
- 59,958 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,900$2,701 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1147996 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK3DC8GS731205
Stock: c1683828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 108,749 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,195$2,172 Below Market
Joe Machens Hyundai - Columbia / Missouri
Joe Machens Hyundai is here to make your vehicle purchase easy during this uncertain times. We will provide video walkaround of the vehicle, do all paperwork for purchase via FedEx or UPS, and deliver the vehicle to you! You will never have to visit the dealership! Please contact one of our friendly Product Specialists for more information!ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Material, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Spoiler, Traction control.2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 8 Passenger Blizzard PearlOur philosophy is to offer the lowest, most competitive new and pre-owned prices in the State. At Joe Machens Hyundai, our goal is to treat you so well that you will never do business anywhere else. Stop by today and become a member of the Joe Machens Hyundai family. 855-439-1408.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK3DC0GS756423
Stock: H10656A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 76,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,595$2,637 Below Market
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Your active family will love our 2016 Toyota Sienna L presented in Super White! Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 266hp while connected to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing maneuvers. Load up the gang in this Front Wheel Drive and keep everyone happy and comfortable while scoring an impressive 25mpg. Roll up in style in your Sienna L with its black grille, projector-beam headlights, and alloy wheels. The family-friendly L interior features soft-touch materials and offers seating versatility with second-row tip-up/long-slide seats and 60/40 split and stow third-row seats. Enjoy the convenience of three-zone automatic climate control, an LCD multi-information display, and an integrated backup camera as you maintain a seamless connection to your digital world via Bluetooth wireless technology. Add in Siri Eyes Free functionality for iPhone, and a touchscreen sound system with a CD player, a USB port, a media player interface, and an auxiliary audio jack. This responsibly-built Toyota has anti-lock disc brakes, stability and traction controls, and plenty of airbags to safeguard you and your family. Anyone who says minivans aren't cool hasn't been behind the wheel of our Sienna! Roomy, comfortable and with a stellar reputation for reliability, our Sienna is an excellent choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK3DC2GS739627
Stock: S739627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2019
- 38,385 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$19,691
Central Houston Nissan - Houston / Texas
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2016 Toyota Sienna? This is it. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. The look is unmistakably Toyota, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Toyota Sienna LE will definitely turn heads. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Toyota Sienna LE. It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2016 Toyota Sienna: The minivan segment is a fiercely contested market in which features, pricing and capacities remain extremely competitive. The current Sienna continues be leader with its strong V6, 6-speed automatic transmission and mileage estimates of 25 mpg on the highway. The Sienna distinguishes itself as being the only minivan to offer all-wheel drive as an option as well as seating configurations for up to eight passengers. Even the entry-level L trim includes such comfort options such as keyless entry, 3-zone air conditioning and 10 cup holders. Interesting features of this model are Available all-wheel drive, true car-like handling, fuel economy, up to 8-passenger seating, spacious, comfortable interior, and V6 power
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKK3DC7GS754142
Stock: P7351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 116,707 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,497$1,395 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2016 Toyota Sienna 5dr 8-Pass Van LE FWD..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKK3DC6GS716613
Stock: X716613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 87,828 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,995$3,054 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **LOADED**LIMITED PREMIUM PACKAGE**3.5 V6 GAS**AWD**LEATHER**POWER SUNROOFS**HEATED SEATS**JBL PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**MEMORY SYSTEM**REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM**7 PASSENGER VAN**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Premium Sound, 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 18" x 7" 10-Spoke Machine Finish Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Airbag Beacon Mayday System, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Blind Spot Sensor, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Daytime Running Lamp System, EC Mirror w/Compass & Homelink, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, FR Tilt & Slide/RR Slide Sunroof & Moonroof, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Material, Limited Premium Package, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power 2nd-Row Moonroof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: JBL AM/FM/HD/CD w/10 Speakers, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Spoiler, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wireless Headphones. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF PASSENGER VANS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2016 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium AWD 7 Passenger Van
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDK3DC4GS137628
Stock: 32188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 108,983 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,967$2,989 Below Market
Suburban Subaru - Vernon / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 7-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDK3DCXGS131610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,890 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,380
Automax Genesis - Killeen / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK3DC4GS726633
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,100 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,995
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Loaded, low-mileage Sienna XLE, price includes warranty! GPS Navigation, Power Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Backup Camera, and more. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK3DC5GS725376
Stock: 725376A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,580 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,994$3,313 Below Market
Ira Toyota of Manchester - Manchester / New Hampshire
1 OWNER/CLEAN CARFAX! EQUIPPED WITH 7 TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, BACK UP CAMERA, 3RD ROW SEATING, POWER TILT & SLIDE MOON ROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITOR AND MORE! PLEASE COME IN OR CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR FREE TEST DRIVE TODAY! Toyota of Manchester is located at 33 Auto Center Road (Across for the Mall of NH) in Manchester, NH. We are proud to offer haggle free EXPRESS Pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK3DC6GS732756
Stock: GS732756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 37,113 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,999
Marx Motors - Shakopee / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDXK3DC5GS750483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$21,999$2,152 Below Market
Pure Car Buying - Dumfries / Virginia
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MONDAY-SATURDAY 9:30AM-7:00PM NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE/EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. PRICE LISTED EXCLUDES $799.00 DEALER PROCESSING FEETAXTITLE AND REG FEES. ONLINE LISTED PRICE IS AN ASSUMED ONE TIME PAYMENT CASH PRICE PRICE MAY VARY BASED ON QUALIFIED FINANCING. ALL LISTED INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO TYPOGRAPHICAL ERROR PLEASE CALL DEALER TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY OF A VEHICLE AND DETAILS REGARDING SPECIFIC FEATURES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK3DC8GS748876
Stock: 748876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger15,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,998$296 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
3rd Row Seat Roof Rack Cross Bars Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ash; Fabric Seat Material Super White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2016 Toyota Sienna comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This well-maintained Toyota Sienna LE comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. A rigorous inspection for safety and reliability makes this vehicle Certified Pre-Owned. With less than 15,582mi on this Toyota Sienna, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2016 Toyota Sienna is a pre-owned vehicle. More information about the 2016 Toyota Sienna: The minivan segment is a fiercely contested market in which features, pricing and capacities remain extremely competitive. The current Sienna continues be leader with its strong V6, 6-speed automatic transmission and mileage estimates of 25 mpg on the highway. The Sienna distinguishes itself as being the only minivan to offer all-wheel drive as an option as well as seating configurations for up to eight passengers. Even the entry-level L trim includes such comfort options such as keyless entry, 3-zone air conditioning and 10 cup holders. This model sets itself apart with Available all-wheel drive, true car-like handling, fuel economy, up to 8-passenger seating, spacious, comfortable interior, and V6 power All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKK3DC1GS751897
Stock: GS751897
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 15,316 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,995$682 Below Market
Lakeside Auto Brokers - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Welcome to Lakeside Auto Brokers, your source for used autos in the Colorado Springs area. We have everything you could ever ask for including brands like Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Nissan, Jeep, Toyota, Volkswagen, Honda, and many, many more. Don''''t take our word for it. Browse through the hundreds of options that we have in our online inventory right now. When you want a used car, truck, or SUV, make Lakeside Auto Brokers your first stop and we may just be your last stop! Call for vehicle availability. At Lakeside Auto Brokers, we pride ourselves on customer service, and we are proud to be able to serve the Colorado Springs area. With three locations, we are sure to be near you. We can also serve all the surrounding areas, and with our unique selection of vehicles, we attract customers from all around. You can browse through everything that we have to offer online, or come to see one of our locations in person today. Either way, we know that you will be impressed with everything we can do!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKK3DC7GS706933
Stock: P13017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$25,899$430 Below Market
Don Jacobs Toyota - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
**TREAT YOURSELF TO THIS ONE!!, XLE Package, Backup Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, **Toyota Reliability!**, Push Button Start, **POWER LIFTGATE**, **POWER SLIDING DOORS**, *CD PLAYER*, *USB/AUX INPUT*, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, **2 KEYS**, **PROUDLY DISPLAYED AT DON JACOBS TOYOTA!, **REWARD YOURSELF TODAY!!, **CALL NOW 414.281.3100!, **WE WELCOME ALL TRADE-INS!, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Material, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Spoiler, Traction control, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: 3.94, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Knee airbag, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD/CD w/6 Speakers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Material, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Ro
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK3DCXGS733019
Stock: P14539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,328 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$19,595$1,085 Below Market
Action Auto - Lehi / Utah
Action Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKK3DC6GS765326
Stock: L5777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-01-2019
- 63,493 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,992$1,266 Below Market
Toyota of Bozeman - Bozeman / Montana
Odometer is 5159 miles below market average! This Toyota Sienna is well equipped and includes the following key features, Roof Rack Cross Bars, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Lane Change Assist, Leather Seat Material, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof, Push Starting System, Radio: AM/FM/HD/CD w/6 Speakers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SE Preferred Package, Spoiler, Traction control, Wheels: 19" x 7" 6-Spoke Gunmetal-Finished Alloy.Silver Sky Metallic 2016 Toyota Sienna SE 7 Passenger 4D Passenger Van FWD 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC 18/25 City/Highway MPGServicing the Bozeman, Butte, Billings, Great Falls, Missoula, Kalispell, Helena, and Great Southwest Montana areas for over 21 years. We offer transparency with the opportunity to build your deal online, buy from home, or visit one of our clean, state of the art Ressler facilities. We also offer remote test drives and vehicle delivery within the Gallatin Valley. As part of the Ressler group, we are "Community Born, Community Driven."
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDXK3DC4GS722044
Stock: B914322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-26-2019
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Sienna searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Sienna
- 5(63%)
- 4(25%)
- 3(5%)
- 2(5%)
- 1(3%)
Related Toyota Sienna info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Highlander Fontana CA
- Used Toyota C-HR Lynchburg VA
- Used Toyota Corolla Anaheim CA
- Used Toyota Highlander Tuscaloosa AL
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Philadelphia PA
- Used Toyota Matrix Everett WA
- Used Toyota Avalon Lincoln NE
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Fort Worth TX
- Used Toyota Corolla Manassas VA
- Used Toyota Corolla Bangor ME
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota RAV4 2014 Bronx NY
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2011 Baltimore MD
- Used Toyota Corolla 2011 Oklahoma City OK
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020