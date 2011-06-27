Vehicle overview

Extensively updated last year, the 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid is a midsize hybrid sedan in midseason form. Good thing, too, because there's more competition than ever. The Camry Hybrid used to be the obvious choice in this segment, but these days you've got a number of reasonably priced hybrid sedans to choose from. Faced with this sudden onslaught, Toyota had no choice but to step up its game.

That doesn't mean everyone else is once again playing for second, but the Camry Hybrid certainly has a lot going for it. The Camry has long been known for its smooth ride and quiet, roomy interior, but last year's overhaul added nicer materials and improved controls to the mix. Toyota's engineers also tightened up the handling as part of the overhaul, making the sport-tuned SE the most athletic Camry Hybrid yet. As ever, though, fuel economy is the car's strong point, checking in at an EPA-estimated 40-41 mpg in mixed driving. Moreover, the Camry Hybrid is actually quicker than the regular four-cylinder Camry, so when you need a little extra power, you've got it in reserve.

The Camry Hybrid's high fuel economy and invigorated personality is an appealing combination, but there are multiple rivals that match or best the Toyota in certain ways. The 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid gets incrementally better fuel economy and also feels a little more responsive from behind the wheel, while the Honda Accord Hybrid boasts segment-leading fuel economy and spirited driving dynamics of its own. Then there's the reinvented 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, which matches the Ford's efficiency and entices with its sharp styling and modern-looking, high-tech interior. You might also consider the Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid, a smaller alternative that's nimbler and more frugal. But the Edmunds "A"-rated 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid still has what it takes to lead the charge.