Consumer Rating
(11)
2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and spacious interior
  • strong acceleration
  • good visibility
  • user-friendly interior controls.
  • Competitors are more engaging to drive.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its recently improved cabin quality and handling, the 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid is a compelling and competitive midsize hybrid sedan.

Vehicle overview

Extensively updated last year, the 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid is a midsize hybrid sedan in midseason form. Good thing, too, because there's more competition than ever. The Camry Hybrid used to be the obvious choice in this segment, but these days you've got a number of reasonably priced hybrid sedans to choose from. Faced with this sudden onslaught, Toyota had no choice but to step up its game.

That doesn't mean everyone else is once again playing for second, but the Camry Hybrid certainly has a lot going for it. The Camry has long been known for its smooth ride and quiet, roomy interior, but last year's overhaul added nicer materials and improved controls to the mix. Toyota's engineers also tightened up the handling as part of the overhaul, making the sport-tuned SE the most athletic Camry Hybrid yet. As ever, though, fuel economy is the car's strong point, checking in at an EPA-estimated 40-41 mpg in mixed driving. Moreover, the Camry Hybrid is actually quicker than the regular four-cylinder Camry, so when you need a little extra power, you've got it in reserve.

The Camry Hybrid's high fuel economy and invigorated personality is an appealing combination, but there are multiple rivals that match or best the Toyota in certain ways. The 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid gets incrementally better fuel economy and also feels a little more responsive from behind the wheel, while the Honda Accord Hybrid boasts segment-leading fuel economy and spirited driving dynamics of its own. Then there's the reinvented 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, which matches the Ford's efficiency and entices with its sharp styling and modern-looking, high-tech interior. You might also consider the Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid, a smaller alternative that's nimbler and more frugal. But the Edmunds "A"-rated 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid still has what it takes to lead the charge.

2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid models

The 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid is offered in base LE, sporty SE and luxurious XLE trim levels.

The LE Hybrid features 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, heated exterior mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a color driver information display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 6.1-inch touchscreen with Toyota's Entune technology interface, voice controls, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Siri Eyes Free and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB interface.

The SE Hybrid adds 17-inch alloy wheels, sport-themed styling details, a sport-tuned suspension, a rear spoiler, sport fabric seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The XLE Hybrid includes the LE Hybrid's features along with its own 17-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a four-way power passenger seat and Entune Audio Plus, which adds a 7-inch touchscreen, satellite radio and HD radio.

Entune Audio Plus is optional on the LE and SE. The SE can also be had with a sunroof, a Qi wireless cell phone charger, a navigation system and smartphone app integration.

The XLE offers those SE options as well. Also optional on the XLE is a 10-speaker JBL audio system, a Technology package (automatic high beam headlights, adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system and lane departure warning), a Safety Connect package (see Safety, below) and a blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the Toyota Camry Hybrid is essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid teams a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor and a battery pack. Combined output is a healthy 200 horsepower. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) delivers that power to the front wheels.

In Edmunds testing, a Camry Hybrid SE accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds, a quick time for a hybrid midsize sedan.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the Camry Hybrid LE is 41 mpg combined (43 city/39 highway). The XLE achieves 40 mpg combined (40 city/38 highway), likely due to the increased rolling resistance of its larger wheels and tires.

Safety

The 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, a rearview camera, front and rear side airbags, front knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. On the XLE you can also get a blind spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, a lane-departure warning system and a frontal collision warning system.

Additionally, the XLE's optional Safety Connect telematics system includes an emergency assistance button, stolen-vehicle notification and automatic collision notification.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Camry Hybrid SE stopped from 60 mph in 126 feet, an average showing for a midsize hybrid sedan.

In government crash tests, the 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid received the top five-star rating overall, with four stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for total side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the standard (non-hybrid) Camry the best possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. The Camry also earned a "Good" score in the side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.

Driving

The 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid has a confident driving character. It holds the road well, especially in sport-tuned SE trim, yet the cabin remains quiet and mostly undisturbed by bumps and ruts. Most drivers should find the steering to be reasonably precise. The Hybrid SE isn't the sportiest entrant in the segment, but Toyota's engineers have done an impressive job of turning this erstwhile snooze-fest into a rather engaging car.

In the engine room, Toyota's hybrid drivetrain is one of the most sophisticated and refined systems of its kind. The transition from all-electric mode to the gasoline engine is smooth and unobtrusive. Acceleration is strong for a midsize hybrid sedan as well, slotting in between the regular Camry four-cylinder and the Camry V6 in terms of quickness. The Hybrid's CVT behaves differently than the regular Camry's traditional automatic, of course, holding revs at a constant high level during full-acceleration bursts, but it's easy to get used to.

Interior

The 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid provides one of the most comfortable and spacious cabins in its class. There's plenty of headroom and legroom up front and not much less in back, where even taller adults will be content to ride for extended periods. Moreover, a rear-facing child seat will fit in back with ease. The fixed rear headrests make it difficult to properly secure a front-facing child seat, though.

Trunk space is respectable at 13.1 cubic feet, giving up 2.3 cubes to the non-hybrid Camry. The rear seatback also folds down for added cargo capacity.

From the driver's vantage point, most of the physical buttons are large, easy to understand at a glance and glove-friendly. The sensibly designed climate controls deserve special praise for their simple, intuitive operation. On the electronics front, the LE and SE get a standard 6.1-inch version of Toyota's Entune touchscreen infotainment system, with an upgraded 7-inch touchscreen standard on the XLE. The graphics aren't as crisp as the segment's best, but like the Camry Hybrid's other control interfaces, these screens are relatively straightforward and easy to use.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid.

5(64%)
4(9%)
3(9%)
2(9%)
1(9%)
4.1
11 reviews
See all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Didn't think I'd get a NEW Camry-Update
Jeff Padilla,04/12/2016
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I was in the market for a CPO Camry Hybrid. Due to the great resale value of the Camry, and the features that I was looking for, it made sense to look into new cars. I made an excellent deal on a new XLE Camry Hybrid with Advanced Technology Package. What a treat this car has been Very comfortable interior, excellent visibility and drievability. I am getting used to the front grill, and it helps that it is the same color as the body on my model. The Entune system was pretty easy to set up and use. The first two tanks yielded 38.75 and 40.1 MPG, real good for a car this size. One year into owning my 2016 Camry Hybrid. I am happier with my purchase every day. This car is more luxurious, smooth riding and MPG economical than anticipated. I have not extended the XM/Sirius package, but all else is just as new.
Best car I ever purchased.
Alan Buth,02/27/2016
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
My new 2016 Camry XLE Hybrid so far is the best car that I have ever owned. I have owned many cars but this is the smoothest riding, and best mileage of any car I have owned. The navigation system is great. It even shows the speed limit and street to turn on below the speedometer. All of the controls are well positioned. I owned a 2012 Camry LE and this new 2016 Camry XLE Hybrid has a much quieter ride and improved handling. Love this car. You really need to test drive one.
Love My 2016 RED Toyota Camry Hybrid SE
Jeffrey Peikin,03/02/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I bought a Camry XSE in early 2016, and while I enjoyed the car, was disappointed in the lackluster fuel economy, which was about 25mpg in a fairly equitable distribution of city and highway driving. While shopping for my daughter's Toyota Prius, I was bitten by the "hybrid bug." I bought a red 2016 Preferred Used Camry, which had been driven only 1,700 miles and was in impeccable shape. Here's the difference between the 2016 gas vs hybrid Camry. My hybrid gets about 37 mpg on average. With its engine configuration, it gets 200hp, and this boost compared to the gas version is evident in much better acceleration. The hybrid version, because of its very heavy battery, also weighs about 400 lbs more than the gas version. This results in smoother cornering and a more "sophisticated" ride. All in all, I'm thrilled with what to me seems like a better vehicle with a better ride that is more gas efficient. Note 3/5/2018 Still in love with my Camry Hybrid! I've learned that it handles differently from the all-gas version, but it's altogether smoother and is less balky. I have about 16,000 miles on it, and average approximately 37mpg overall. Highway trips often produce an average of 40-47 mpg, but the stop/go of city driving seems to take a toll on the overall MPG. Note: 9/2018 Hitting 22,000 miles in stride and still a great performing vehicle. I do love my Toyota!
my Camry XLE Hybrid - great performance, pizzazz!
Barb Murphy,06/08/2016
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The Camry XLEs have many levels, with "technology package", without. I didn't need all those bells, whistles of land change warnings, blind spot warnings, have driven many hundred thousand miles with no incident. So got the XLE pkg with Bluetooth, all leather, navigation (but will use my Google maps phone, mostly), like the back- up camera which is now standard. No moonroof. Got a good price at $27,100. The hybrid has good power, the battery plus the V4 engine is like a V6. Very good acceleration! Love to drive it! ROAD HOLDING IS EXCELLENT! ( not sure why it shows up in " worst category?!) Have only had it for a month. Have now had it for a year, really enjoy driving it. Use economy power on back roads to maximize gas efficiency, turn off for highway. When I have lots of short trips around town, overall mpg is 36 (starting it uses gas, then only drive for 1-2. Miles). Can get over 50 mph on highway! So overall getting 40 mpg. I love driving it!
See all 11 reviews of the 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid
Features & Specs

MPG
40 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
200 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
43 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
200 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
40 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
200 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid Overview

The Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Camry Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE is priced between $14,500 and$22,995 with odometer readings between 17674 and118607 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE is priced between $12,500 and$16,900 with odometer readings between 43247 and91335 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2016 Camry Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,500 and mileage as low as 17674 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,364.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,342.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,733.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,852.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

