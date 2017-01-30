Used 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Toyota has a long history of producing high quality hybrid vehicles. The Camry Hybrid is a really nice, upscale hybrid. The XLE trim level is hard to beat. Yes, the Honda Accord Hybrid has more bells and whistles on their equivalent model. But good luck getting it serviced properly if it has major malfunctions with the hybrid drive train or lane departure and assisted braking systems. The interior of the Camry Hybrid XLE is extremely nice, especially the heated leather seats. The power seat function would be nicer if it had memory for adjustments for different drivers, but it doesn't. The entertainment system is nice. The JBL sound system is great. But the Scout GPS navigation system that works with your cell phone is still buggy. And if you are using the GPS on back roads and lose your cell phone signal, you'll need your mapquest directions if you don't know where you are going. Garmin is still the best system for GPS. Why didn't Toyota interface with them to allow voice and maps over the Entune app system? Thus far, the driving experience has been great, and the gas mileage has been right at 39 to 40 mpg as advertised. As I write this review, I just passed 1000 miles. So it's still too early to judge realiability. This car is primarily driven by my wife. I was worried that it might not be comfortable for me on a trip. We took our first trip last weekend and I was pleasantly surprised. I drove the entire time and did not feel any driving fatigue. The seat remained comfortable and I arrived without a sore back!

