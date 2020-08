Used 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey

Just arrived is this affordable, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE (FWD) with CVT. This hybrid sedan boasts a class-leading predicted reliability rating, spacious interior, and user-friendly infotainment system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the 2017 Camry Hybrid five out of five stars in side crash testing and four stars in front crash and rollover testing, for an overall five-star rating. The IIHS designated the Camry a Top Safety Pick+ and gave it a top rating of Good in five crash tests. With its odometer now reading 14,353, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until November 2020 or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this hybrid will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2022 or 60,000 miles! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - DUAL-ZONE FRONT AUTOMATIC AIR CONDITIONING - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - PUSH-BUTTON START - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing and LET'S GO PLACES with this magnificent condition 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 42 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BD1FK0HU204342

Stock: 24058

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020