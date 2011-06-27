  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(16)
2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent fuel economy
  • quick acceleration
  • excellent braking distances
  • comfortable and spacious backseat.
  • Numb steering
  • XLE trim level gets worse fuel economy.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid is a great choice for a hybrid family sedan, thanks to impressive fuel economy, solid driving dynamics and an accommodating interior.

Vehicle overview

As with the standard Camry, Toyota gave its Camry Hybrid a complete redesign last year that brought about a sharper look, notably improved the interior quality and pumped up its driving dynamics. The 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid stays the course, but gains a few features that enhance convenience, safety and cabin ambience.

Forget those notions of a hybrid being sluggish in the name of fuel conservation. The Camry Hybrid provides both brisk acceleration and high fuel economy. Zero to 60 in just 7.4 seconds might not be sports car territory, but it's quicker than the regular four-cylinder Camry and you get an impressive EPA estimate of 41 mpg combined in the deal. For most folks shopping this segment, the Camry Hybrid will strike an ideal balance between its expectedly plush ride and decent handling.

Compared to the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, the 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid offers a smoother-operating hybrid system and better fuel economy. The new Ford Fusion Hybrid, however, is tough to beat, as it boasts the segment's highest mileage ratings along with solid performance and handsome styling. There's also the new Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid, which looks good on paper but is yet unproven in this new-for-VW segment. As such, the Camry Hybrid stands as one of the top picks for a well-rounded, gas-sipping family car.

2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid models

The 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid is offered in LE and XLE trim levels.

The LE features 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 6-inch display and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, satellite radio, an auxiliary input and a USB/iPod interface.

The XLE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, heated exterior mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an eight-way power driver seat.

Additional options are available for the XLE but can vary depending on which region of the country you live in. These include a sunroof, a rearview camera, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a four-way power passenger seat, a navigation system, voice recognition, Entune smartphone integration, a premium 10-speaker JBL audio system and a hard-drive-based navigation system with a larger touchscreen display.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Toyota Camry Hybrid receives rear cross traffic alert functionality as part of the optional blind spot monitoring system. Inside, all Hybrids have the 6-inch central display screen as standard and slightly upgraded door panel trim.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid pairs a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 156 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque with an electric motor/battery pack. At low speeds the car can be propelled solely by the electric motor, which is why the Camry Hybrid is so fuel-efficient in city driving. Working together when full power is needed, the two power sources crank out a combined output of 200 hp. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) delivers power to the front wheels.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Camry Hybrid XLE accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds. That's the swiftest acceleration in this admittedly small class of hybrid sedans.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the Camry Hybrid LE is 43 mpg city/39 mpg highway and 41 mpg combined. Interestingly, the XLE achieves figures of 40/38/40, likely due to the higher rolling resistance of its larger wheels and tires.

Safety

The 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front- and rear-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, and knee airbags for both driver and passenger. A blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross traffic alert is also available.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Camry Hybrid came to a stop from 60 mph in 116 feet, an excellent result.

In government crash testing, the otherwise similar standard Camry received a top five-star score for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Camry Hybrid the best possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests. It scored a "Poor" (the worst rating) in that agency's new "small overlap" frontal impact crash test, but only a handful of cars have been subjected to it, and most have earned a similarly low score.

Driving

The 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid is dynamically well-rounded. Thanks to careful suspension tuning, it sticks well to the road and is mostly undisturbed by bumps and ruts. The electric-assist steering is precise and quick enough, though it suffers from a lack of feedback and some drivers may find its effort too light.

Toyota's hybrid system remains the most sophisticated and refined on the market. The transition from all-electric mode to gasoline engine is less noticeable than in the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, for example, while its acceleration is surprisingly strong for a midsize, non-premium brand hybrid sedan.

Interior

The interior of the 2013 Toyota Camry feels roomy and its thin front pillars provide good outward visibility. What the cabin design lacks in cohesiveness, it makes up for with generally good materials quality, especially the handsome stitching on the dash and door panels of upper trims. The spacious rear seat is complemented by a nicely reclined seatback angle that helps the Camry match the Honda Accord for the most comfortable backseat in the class.

The Camry's upgraded audio system also includes Entune, a suite of smartphone-connected services that includes features like the Bing search engine, Pandora streaming radio, real-time traffic, sports and stock information, and the ability to reserve movie tickets or a table at a restaurant on the go. The touchscreen interface and accompanying steering wheel controls are usually pretty easy to use, but sometimes the virtual buttons' unwillingness to respond is frustrating.

With 13.1 cubic feet of available space, the trunk offers respectable capacity for a hybrid, as their attendant battery packs usually greatly intrude upon trunk space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid.

5(63%)
4(31%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid Value
rmiddlemas,05/04/2013
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
After over 5 years, continues to be a solid and reliable car. Cosmetically, holding up very well. Only issue is the ride, which is uncomfortable on longer trips. I hear the newer models have a more compliant ride. My wife drives this car mainly around town. She has a very heavy foot...on the gas, off the gas. Averaging 32 mpg after 28,000 miles. When I drive it on trips, I get much better mileage, over 40mp. Even though its over 3 years old, it feels, looks and drives like new. g. I'm pretty tall and large (6'2", 240 lbs), but this car fits me extremely well (no sunroof, thankfully). Electronic steering assist does not give great feedback, but it surprisingly makes the front wheel drive feel very solid and absolutely neutral...no FWD steering torque. Engines' integration is absolutely flawless and the transmission is seamless. My only issue is the ride...its pretty taught...not Mercedes taught, but harsher than that. I attribute it to the high air pressures that the tires carry, and which are monitored by the air pressure monitoring devices. I may disable them and drive the tires with a few less pounds. This is a very competent, solid car and is a screaming value. Would I buy it again? Absolutely!
Hard to Beat (And I've Tried)
fitster,07/10/2013
Okay, so the front seats could be more supportive, lumbar and laterally. But this car is the smoothest, quietest vehicle I've ever had...seamless...with a surge of torque when you want it...it truly drives like a buttery V6. I love having the drivetrain Lexus deems good enough for the $39000 ES. My 2012 got 38mpg and it was so good I'm now leasing a 2013 so I'm curious to see if the mileage will be exactly the same, should be. Excels in urban traffic 50-65 where you have to slow down a lot, always gets over 40mpg there. Recent trip of 1200 miles got 41mpg. Tires are great, quiet with actually good cornering grip (for a hybrid).
Best Value, Quality, Performance
yngturk,06/03/2014
This is my wife's second Camry Hybrid. She loves the gas mileage, reliability, driveability and comfort. Not a single problem with either of her Camrys. And they hold their value like crazy!
Great Automobile! Loaded with features!
David B. Hilton,10/25/2015
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Overall mpg is fantastic. I've never owned a Hybrid car before and I wasn't ready to go all electric. This car was a welcome treat coming from a large 4-Door BMW sedan that averaged 17mpg TO now averaging 31+ mpg in the Camry. Long trips averaged about 40 mpg! This model is several thousand more than the standard non-hybrid. For those that plan on keeping the car for at least 5-years or longer can probably justify the higher price being off-set by fuel savings - especially when gas starts to climb up again. If you keep your car for only about 3-years or like to lease, than I would not recommend this model due to the higher cost. My lease is up in 5 more months. The car is in excellent shape and will be turned in with less than the maximum mileage limit. However, my purchase option (residual) is higher than the retail prices that I'm seeing right now.
See all 16 reviews of the 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid
Features & Specs

MPG
40 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
200 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
43 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
200 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%

More about the 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Used 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid Overview

The Used 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Camry Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE is priced between $8,270 and$13,991 with odometer readings between 77807 and133322 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE is priced between $11,000 and$11,500 with odometer readings between 81645 and105709 miles.

