Vehicle overview

As with the standard Camry, Toyota gave its Camry Hybrid a complete redesign last year that brought about a sharper look, notably improved the interior quality and pumped up its driving dynamics. The 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid stays the course, but gains a few features that enhance convenience, safety and cabin ambience.

Forget those notions of a hybrid being sluggish in the name of fuel conservation. The Camry Hybrid provides both brisk acceleration and high fuel economy. Zero to 60 in just 7.4 seconds might not be sports car territory, but it's quicker than the regular four-cylinder Camry and you get an impressive EPA estimate of 41 mpg combined in the deal. For most folks shopping this segment, the Camry Hybrid will strike an ideal balance between its expectedly plush ride and decent handling.

Compared to the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, the 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid offers a smoother-operating hybrid system and better fuel economy. The new Ford Fusion Hybrid, however, is tough to beat, as it boasts the segment's highest mileage ratings along with solid performance and handsome styling. There's also the new Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid, which looks good on paper but is yet unproven in this new-for-VW segment. As such, the Camry Hybrid stands as one of the top picks for a well-rounded, gas-sipping family car.