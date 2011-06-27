2020 GMC Savana Cargo
What’s new
- No major changes for the 2020 Savana Cargo
- Part of the first Savana generation introduced for 1996
Pros & Cons
- All engines have enough torque to move a fully loaded van
- Towing and payload capabilities are at or near the top of this class
- No high-roof cargo option
- Harsher ride than most rivals
- Dated touchscreen interface and interior styling
2020 GMC Savana Cargo Review
GMC seems to be just fine with the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mantra. The 2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van and its corporate twin, the Chevy Express Cargo, are the only remaining cargo vans on the market that offer traditional body-on-frame construction. That setup provides excellent towing and hauling capability. How much capability? The Savana Cargo has a payload capacity of up to 4,250 pounds and can tow as much as 10,000 pounds, the latter a best-in-class rating.
Unfortunately, the Savana also has some serious drawbacks. It starts with the Savana Cargo's fixed roof height. Rival vans offer optional high roofs to better serve your business, such as if you need to be able to comfortably stand up in your van. The Savana also has a stiff and bumpy ride and a dated interior with fewer available modern features than rivals. Overall, the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo is a capable rig when it comes to towing and hauling, but competitors such as the Ford Transit and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter outclass it in just about every other aspect.
Which Savana Cargo does Edmunds recommend?
GMC Savana Cargo models
The 2020 GMC Savana Cargo is a full-size cargo van with two seats up front and all cargo space in the back. It's available in two load ratings: 2500 and 3500. Each can be ordered in a standard-wheelbase configuration or an extended-wheelbase configuration that provides more cargo space. All Savanas come with a choice of three engines:
- A standard 4.3-liter V6 (276 hp, 298 lb-ft) paired to an eight-speed automatic
- An available 6.0-liter V8 (341 hp, 373 lb-ft) matched to a six-speed automatic
- A 2.8-liter Duramax diesel four-cylinder engine (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) with an eight-speed automatic
GMC offers one modestly equipped trim level for the Savana Cargo: Work Van.
Work Van starts you off with:
- Vinyl upholstery and single-zone manual air conditioning
- Power windows and locks, 60/40-split opening side doors
- A rearview camera with an image displayed in the rearview mirror
- A 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and a 120-volt household-style power outlet
- A two-speaker stereo system with AM/FM radio and an auxiliary port
Optional equipment (available in bundled or stand-alone form) includes:
- A tilt-only adjustable steering wheel and cruise control
- A sliding cargo door, a trailering package
- A 6.5-inch touchscreen with navigation and Bluetooth
- Power-adjustable heated mirrors, rear parking sensors
- Blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning
- An engine block heater, a second heavy-duty battery, a trailering package
- Five-passenger seating (via an optional second row), rear air conditioning
Sponsored cars related to the Savana Cargo
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|2500 3dr Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$32,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
|2500 3dr Ext Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$33,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
|3500 3dr Ext Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$35,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
|3500 3dr Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$35,100
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Savana Cargo safety features:
- Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an alert as the Savana approaches an object while in reverse.
- Rear Vision Camera
- Displays a view of the area immediately behind the Savana in the rearview mirror.
- Backup Alarm
- Sounds an exterior alert to pedestrians and other motorists when the Savana is put in reverse.
GMC Savana Cargo vs. the competition
GMC Savana Cargo vs. Chevrolet Express Cargo
If you're trying to make a choice between the Chevy Express Cargo and the GMC Savana Cargo, it'll likely come down to which emblem you like better. Still tied? Try a coin toss. The Express and the Savana are nearly identical except for their grilles and badging. Even the pricing is nearly identical.
GMC Savana Cargo vs. Ford Transit Cargo Van
A modern choice than the GMC, the Ford Transit Cargo offers several roof-height configurations, a more refined interior, and a significantly better ride quality. The Transit doesn't quite measure up in the towing department, but in just about every other category, it has the GMC beat.
GMC Savana Cargo vs. Ram Promaster Cargo Van
The Ram ProMaster falls behind the Savana when it comes to towing capability, partly because it doesn't offer a robust V8 engine. But it's still an impressive van. Its maximum payload rating is strong (4,680 pounds) and it's available with different roof and wheelbase options. Configuring one to your needs should be easy.
FAQ
Is the GMC Savana Cargo a good car?
What's new in the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo:
- No major changes for the 2020 Savana Cargo
- Part of the first Savana generation introduced for 1996
Is the GMC Savana Cargo reliable?
Is the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 GMC Savana Cargo?
The least-expensive 2020 GMC Savana Cargo is the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,000.
Other versions include:
- 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $32,000
- 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,900
- 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,900
- 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,100
What are the different models of GMC Savana Cargo?
More about the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
2020 GMC Savana Cargo Overview
The 2020 GMC Savana Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Savana Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Savana Cargo.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Savana Cargo featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 GMC Savana Cargo?
2020 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,795. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is trending $2,166 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,166 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,629.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is 5.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,605. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is trending $4,005 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,005 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,600.
The average savings for the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is 11.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 GMC Savana Cargos are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 GMC Savana Cargo for sale near. There are currently 12 new 2020 Savana Cargos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $33,550 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,391 on a used or CPO 2020 Savana Cargo available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 GMC Savana Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new GMC Savana Cargo for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,259.
Find a new GMC for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,451.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 GMC Savana Cargo?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out GMC lease specials
Related 2020 GMC Savana Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- Buick Encore 2019
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2019
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad
- Volvo S90 2019
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- GMC Yukon XL 2019
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited
- 2021 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Savana Cargo
- GMC Yukon 2020
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2020 Sierra 1500
- 2020 GMC Yukon XL
- 2020 Canyon
Research Similar Vehicles
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2019 Savana Cargo
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger