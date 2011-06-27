  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana Cargo

2020 GMC Savana Cargo

What’s new

  • No major changes for the 2020 Savana Cargo
  • Part of the first Savana generation introduced for 1996

Pros & Cons

  • All engines have enough torque to move a fully loaded van
  • Towing and payload capabilities are at or near the top of this class
  • No high-roof cargo option
  • Harsher ride than most rivals
  • Dated touchscreen interface and interior styling
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
GMC Savana Cargo for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
MSRP Starting at
$32,000
Save as much as $4,005
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $4,005 with Edmunds

2020 GMC Savana Cargo pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 GMC Savana Cargo Review

GMC seems to be just fine with the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mantra. The 2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van and its corporate twin, the Chevy Express Cargo, are the only remaining cargo vans on the market that offer traditional body-on-frame construction. That setup provides excellent towing and hauling capability. How much capability? The Savana Cargo has a payload capacity of up to 4,250 pounds and can tow as much as 10,000 pounds, the latter a best-in-class rating.

Unfortunately, the Savana also has some serious drawbacks. It starts with the Savana Cargo's fixed roof height. Rival vans offer optional high roofs to better serve your business, such as if you need to be able to comfortably stand up in your van. The Savana also has a stiff and bumpy ride and a dated interior with fewer available modern features than rivals. Overall, the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo is a capable rig when it comes to towing and hauling, but competitors such as the Ford Transit and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter outclass it in just about every other aspect.

Which Savana Cargo does Edmunds recommend?

The GMC Savana Cargo only comes in one trim level: the Work Van. There are a few configurations to choose from, including load rating (2500 or 3500) and wheelbase (standard or long) and your choices in those categories will depend on your needs and your budget. We do recommend getting the optional 6.0-liter V8 for its significant towing capability (up to 10,000 pounds) and adding on the optional Convenience package, which includes a tilt-only steering wheel and cruise control.

GMC Savana Cargo models

The 2020 GMC Savana Cargo is a full-size cargo van with two seats up front and all cargo space in the back. It's available in two load ratings: 2500 and 3500. Each can be ordered in a standard-wheelbase configuration or an extended-wheelbase configuration that provides more cargo space. All Savanas come with a choice of three engines:

  • A standard 4.3-liter V6 (276 hp, 298 lb-ft) paired to an eight-speed automatic
  • An available 6.0-liter V8 (341 hp, 373 lb-ft) matched to a six-speed automatic
  • A 2.8-liter Duramax diesel four-cylinder engine (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) with an eight-speed automatic

GMC offers one modestly equipped trim level for the Savana Cargo: Work Van.

Work Van starts you off with:

  • Vinyl upholstery and single-zone manual air conditioning
  • Power windows and locks, 60/40-split opening side doors
  • A rearview camera with an image displayed in the rearview mirror
  • A 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and a 120-volt household-style power outlet
  • A two-speaker stereo system with AM/FM radio and an auxiliary port

Optional equipment (available in bundled or stand-alone form) includes:

  • A tilt-only adjustable steering wheel and cruise control
  • A sliding cargo door, a trailering package
  • A 6.5-inch touchscreen with navigation and Bluetooth
  • Power-adjustable heated mirrors, rear parking sensors
  • Blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning
  • An engine block heater, a second heavy-duty battery, a trailering package
  • Five-passenger seating (via an optional second row), rear air conditioning

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    2500 3dr Van features & specs
    2500 3dr Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$32,000
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    2500 3dr Ext Van features & specs
    2500 3dr Ext Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$33,900
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    3500 3dr Ext Van features & specs
    3500 3dr Ext Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$35,900
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    3500 3dr Van features & specs
    3500 3dr Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$35,100
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 GMC Savana Cargo features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Savana Cargo safety features:

    Rear Park Assist
    Sounds an alert as the Savana approaches an object while in reverse.
    Rear Vision Camera
    Displays a view of the area immediately behind the Savana in the rearview mirror.
    Backup Alarm
    Sounds an exterior alert to pedestrians and other motorists when the Savana is put in reverse.

    GMC Savana Cargo vs. the competition

    GMC Savana Cargo vs. Chevrolet Express Cargo

    If you're trying to make a choice between the Chevy Express Cargo and the GMC Savana Cargo, it'll likely come down to which emblem you like better. Still tied? Try a coin toss. The Express and the Savana are nearly identical except for their grilles and badging. Even the pricing is nearly identical.

    Compare GMC Savana Cargo & Chevrolet Express Cargo features

    GMC Savana Cargo vs. Ford Transit Cargo Van

    A modern choice than the GMC, the Ford Transit Cargo offers several roof-height configurations, a more refined interior, and a significantly better ride quality. The Transit doesn't quite measure up in the towing department, but in just about every other category, it has the GMC beat.

    Compare GMC Savana Cargo & Ford Transit Cargo Van features

    GMC Savana Cargo vs. Ram Promaster Cargo Van

    The Ram ProMaster falls behind the Savana when it comes to towing capability, partly because it doesn't offer a robust V8 engine. But it's still an impressive van. Its maximum payload rating is strong (4,680 pounds) and it's available with different roof and wheelbase options. Configuring one to your needs should be easy.

    Compare GMC Savana Cargo & Ram Promaster Cargo Van features

    FAQ

    Is the GMC Savana Cargo a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Savana Cargo both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Savana Cargo ranges from 239.7 to 284.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Savana Cargo. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo:

    • No major changes for the 2020 Savana Cargo
    • Part of the first Savana generation introduced for 1996
    Learn more

    Is the GMC Savana Cargo reliable?

    To determine whether the GMC Savana Cargo is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Savana Cargo. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Savana Cargo's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Savana Cargo is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 GMC Savana Cargo?

    The least-expensive 2020 GMC Savana Cargo is the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,000.

    Other versions include:

    • 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $32,000
    • 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,900
    • 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,900
    • 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,100
    Learn more

    What are the different models of GMC Savana Cargo?

    If you're interested in the GMC Savana Cargo, the next question is, which Savana Cargo model is right for you? Savana Cargo variants include 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Savana Cargo models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo

    2020 GMC Savana Cargo Overview

    The 2020 GMC Savana Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Savana Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A).

    What do people think of the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Savana Cargo.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Savana Cargo featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 GMC Savana Cargo?

    2020 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)

    The 2020 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,795. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is trending $2,166 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,166 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,629.

    The average savings for the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is 5.6% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2020 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)

    The 2020 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,605. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is trending $4,005 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $4,005 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,600.

    The average savings for the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is 11.9% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 4 2020 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2020 GMC Savana Cargos are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 GMC Savana Cargo for sale near. There are currently 12 new 2020 Savana Cargos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $33,550 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 GMC Savana Cargo. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,391 on a used or CPO 2020 Savana Cargo available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 GMC Savana Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new GMC Savana Cargo for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,259.

    Find a new GMC for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,451.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 GMC Savana Cargo?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out GMC lease specials

    Related 2020 GMC Savana Cargo info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles