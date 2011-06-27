  1. Home
2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy, minimal emissions, spacious interior, cushy ride, energetic acceleration, excellent crash test scores.
  • Small trunk, spotty fit and finish.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid is the rare hybrid that makes both environmental and financial sense. It's quicker than a regular four-cylinder Camry, it's far better on gas and it's only marginally more expensive than a comparable non-hybrid four-cylinder model.

Vehicle overview

The attraction of hybrid vehicles has always been two-fold: considerably higher fuel mileage and considerably less pollution than their gasoline counterparts. Of course, there is a literal price to pay, as they usually cost quite a bit more than their fraternal twins. The 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid is the rare exception to that rule.

This roomy midsize sedan boasts an impressive 34 combined mpg and runs so cleanly that it earns an Advanced Technology Partial Zero Emissions Vehicle (AT-PZEV) certification. And yet the Camry Hybrid is hardly any more expensive than the top-of-the-line four-cylinder Camry XLE. Better performance by virtue of its higher output (187 horsepower versus 169 hp) powerteam ices this green-frosted cake. To be fair, the XLE does have a few more luxury features as standard, but the Hybrid still comes with the ones you'll really need.

At low speeds (and while coasting at higher speeds), the Camry Hybrid can run solely on electric power. At higher driving speeds, the gas engine takes over. When maximum thrust is needed, such as for climbing grades or swift passing and merging, the electric motor joins the gas engine. These transitions are virtually seamless, and as such the Camry Hybrid otherwise feels and drives like a standard Camry. That means a quiet cabin, a comfortable ride and an isolated feel behind the wheel.

It's true that some consumers may prefer a more engaging driving experience, and they'd be better served by the 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid or the 2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid. Another intriguing option will be Hyundai's all-new Sonata Hybrid. Of course, one might also consider the 2011 Toyota Prius, which gets you ample space for five and hatchback versatility, and the 2011 Chevrolet Volt and 2011 Nissan Leaf, two other impressive green cars on the horizon. Overall, though, the 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid remains one of the better hybrid deals going, offering an enviable combination of excellent fuel economy and traditional midsize sedan space and comfort.

2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid models

The 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition and entry, an eight-way power driver seat, a 60/40-split rear seat, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a trip computer and a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary audio jack.

Bundled into various packages, Camry Hybrid options include a sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a four-way power passenger seat, a navigation system, satellite radio and a JBL sound system with a four-CD changer, Bluetooth phone and audio streaming, a USB jack and satellite radio.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Toyota Camry Hybrid downgrades its former alloy wheels to steel ones with plastic covers.

Performance & mpg

The Camry Hybrid is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder gas engine working in concert with an electric motor. Power is sent to the front wheels via a specialized continuously variable transmission (CVT). The gas engine produces 147 hp and 138 pound-feet of torque, and the electric motor adds another 40 hp, yielding 187 maximum hp. The Camry Hybrid can also run on electric power alone, but only under light throttle applications at speeds below 30 mph.

With a respectable 8.4-second sprint from zero to 60 mph, the Camry Hybrid's acceleration falls between that of the four-cylinder and V6 non-hybrid Camrys, though it's closer to the four's. Fuel economy is an impressive 33 mpg city/34 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid features standard front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, antilock disc brakes and stability control. In the government's new, more strenuous crash testing for 2011, the Camry Hybrid earned an overall rating of three stars out of a possible five, with three stars for overall frontal crash protection and three stars for overall side crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also awarded the Camry its highest rating of "Good" for frontal offset and side collision protection.

Driving

Driving the 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid can be a bit odd due to the CVT, electric motor and eerily quiet cabin at traffic lights. Unlike many other hybrids, though, the Camry Hybrid offers relatively brisk acceleration, meaning you don't necessarily have to sacrifice performance for good fuel economy. While the Camry offers a smooth ride and quiet cabin, the flip side of that coin is lifeless steering and high-seas body roll; for most hybrid shoppers, though, these foibles are unlikely to be deal breakers.

Interior

There's some visual interest in the Camry Hybrid's cabin, thanks largely to the ice-blue backlit trim on the center stack, but the general quality has slipped a bit relative to Camrys of old. Still, interior materials are adequate for a midsize sedan, and the car's inherent quietness combines with the hybrid powertrain's frequent electric-only silence to create a consistent impression of refinement. Comfy seats along with numerous cubbies and compartments make the hybrid's interior a thoroughly family-friendly environment. The hybrid system's battery packs eat into trunk space significantly (10.6 cubic feet versus 15 in the regular Camry), but a 60/40-split-folding rear seatback provides some added utility when needed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid.

5(64%)
4(36%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
14 reviews
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wonderful Car
Kevin,10/05/2010
Great purchase. I have never owned a Hybrid. Very concerned with the transition b/t gas and electric. There is NO discernible transition. Fantastic. It is not going to snap your neck with its acceleration off the line. That is not why you buy this car. It is fun to drive. Does excellent on the Hwy. Feels great in construction zones or traffic as you move along smiling without wasting gas. I find myself learning how to drive it in electric as long as possible. I drive it in "stealth" mode in the neighborhood. My wife just took a 500 mile trip and made it home without fill-up. Technology is awesome. Best car purchase I have ever made! Cuts at least one gas fill-up a month.
Almost bought a Sonata
tobyone,05/15/2011
I almost bought a 2011 Sonata after comparing to Accord and Fusion, but the Limited Sonata gas mileage on the car i ordered only got 28MPG highway on the test drive. the computer said 36 mpg. so decided to test drive Camry- and then the hybrid. so very quiet and the idea of higher gas mileage interested both me and my wife. Dealer made me an offer i could not refuse on a 2011 loaded except for Nav. $28,000 before tax and license. included leather, sunroof, spoiler, tinted windows, backup sensors, upgraded sound system and wheels, fog lights love the car so far - first tank was 37MPG- using the calculator method - just filled up 41.2 mpg wife is doing 1/2 driving and she is not a hyper miler
I'm sold (3 times)!
elsa3,02/17/2013
We reluctantly bought a new 2007 Camry Hybrid after test-driving a Prius, as the frame of the Prius' hatchback blocked the rear view and the seats were not comfortable. I was sure that I'd be disappointed with the Camry since I'd really wanted the Prius, but I was wrong; the Camry is the best car we've ever owned, and we've owned a lot of cars! We were so impressed that we have since bought a 2009 and 2011 Camry Hybrid as well, and still drive all 3. We get between 40 and 42 mpg and put about 15,000 miles a year on these cars. Most impressive is the acceleration available when passing; I feel safer in these cars than in any I've had before.
Quiet & Smooth like a Lexus
Mutant Ninja,10/18/2010
You do not know you are driving a Hybrid. It just drives like a very regular car. It feels smooth and quiet like a Lexus ES or LS. I like the CVT. It is really smooth and transparent. Electric motor assists the gasoline engine when you need the power. Sweet! I have not achieved 35 MPG yet, I only get between 30 and 33 in Kansas City. For the driver and the front passenger, seat belts are particularly hard to grab/reach. There are some fitting issues. The auto-dimming rear-view mirror is wobbly on all cars at the dealership. The NAV display has strong magenta color cast. The JBL stereo does not display CD-Text correctly. (It has trouble with the artist name!)
See all 14 reviews of the 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
31 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
187 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid Overview

The Used 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Camry Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

