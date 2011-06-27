Vehicle overview

The attraction of hybrid vehicles has always been two-fold: considerably higher fuel mileage and considerably less pollution than their gasoline counterparts. Of course, there is a literal price to pay, as they usually cost quite a bit more than their fraternal twins. The 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid is the rare exception to that rule.

This roomy midsize sedan boasts an impressive 34 combined mpg and runs so cleanly that it earns an Advanced Technology Partial Zero Emissions Vehicle (AT-PZEV) certification. And yet the Camry Hybrid is hardly any more expensive than the top-of-the-line four-cylinder Camry XLE. Better performance by virtue of its higher output (187 horsepower versus 169 hp) powerteam ices this green-frosted cake. To be fair, the XLE does have a few more luxury features as standard, but the Hybrid still comes with the ones you'll really need.

At low speeds (and while coasting at higher speeds), the Camry Hybrid can run solely on electric power. At higher driving speeds, the gas engine takes over. When maximum thrust is needed, such as for climbing grades or swift passing and merging, the electric motor joins the gas engine. These transitions are virtually seamless, and as such the Camry Hybrid otherwise feels and drives like a standard Camry. That means a quiet cabin, a comfortable ride and an isolated feel behind the wheel.

It's true that some consumers may prefer a more engaging driving experience, and they'd be better served by the 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid or the 2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid. Another intriguing option will be Hyundai's all-new Sonata Hybrid. Of course, one might also consider the 2011 Toyota Prius, which gets you ample space for five and hatchback versatility, and the 2011 Chevrolet Volt and 2011 Nissan Leaf, two other impressive green cars on the horizon. Overall, though, the 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid remains one of the better hybrid deals going, offering an enviable combination of excellent fuel economy and traditional midsize sedan space and comfort.