Vehicle overview

Hybrid-powered vehicles may warm the green-hued hearts of their owners, but they also tend to lighten owners' wallets. Sure, they'll save you money on gas, but typically, you have to pay so much more up front for hybrid technology that you'll never recoup that initial investment. The 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid is the rare exception to that rule. Thanks to a dual-mode gas-electric hybrid powertrain, its green credentials are impeccable -- 34 combined mpg and Advanced Technology Partial Zero Emissions Vehicle (AT-PZEV) certification -- yet it's barely more expensive than Toyota's top-of-the-line four-cylinder Camry XLE. What's more, its 187 horsepower combined output makes it quicker to boot.

In fairness, the XLE has some luxuries that the Hybrid lacks, such as premium JBL audio (an extra-cost option on the Hybrid) and reclining rear seats (XLE only). But for consumers with heightened green consciousness -- or those who just want a vehicular hedge against future gas price spikes -- trading such accoutrements for about 9 mpg extra might be worthwhile. And it's not like the Camry Hybrid comes sparsely equipped; on the contrary, it boasts dual-zone automatic climate control and an eight-way power driver seat, among other niceties. For 2010, you even get something for nothing: The Camry Hybrid receives refreshed exterior styling, a new instrument cluster and exclusive "Fraichir" silk protein and synthetic fiber seating surfaces (Toyota says it's softer to the skin than normal fabric upholstery), yet the price remains the same as it was in '09.

The Camry Hybrid's sophisticated hybrid powertrain can run solely on electric power at low speeds and while coasting on the highway, and the electric motor provides a tangible kick during hard acceleration, particularly at higher speeds. Otherwise, though, the Camry Hybrid is virtually indistinguishable from a regular Camry. As such, expect a spacious cabin, comfortable seats and a driving experience that isolates you from the outside world. Notably, the Nissan Altima Hybrid shares the Camry Hybrid's powertrain while providing a more engaging driving experience, but the Nissan is only available in California and the seven states that currently follow that state's tailpipe regulations: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont. Also, the Altima isn't as cosseting as the Camry.

The 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid has a couple of new competitors this year in the Ford Fusion Hybrid and its more upscale corporate sibling, the Mercury Milan Hybrid. Each boasts an EPA rating that's more impressive than the Toyota's. Hybrid-happy shoppers should also consider the practical and significantly more-fuel-efficient Toyota Prius, and those on a budget might want to take the new Honda Insight for a spin. Overall, though, the Camry Hybrid remains one of the best hybrid deals going, offering an enviable combination of excellent fuel economy and familiar midsize-sedan goodness.