  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry Hybrid
  4. Used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(26)
Appraise this car

2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy, minimal emissions, spacious interior, cushy ride, energetic acceleration, excellent crash test scores.
  • Small trunk, spotty fit and finish.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Estimate
$4,790 - $7,784
Used Camry Hybrid for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid is the rare hybrid that makes both environmental and financial sense. It's quicker than a regular four-cylinder Camry, it's far better on gas and it's only marginally more expensive than a comparable non-hybrid four-cylinder model.

Vehicle overview

Hybrid-powered vehicles may warm the green-hued hearts of their owners, but they also tend to lighten owners' wallets. Sure, they'll save you money on gas, but typically, you have to pay so much more up front for hybrid technology that you'll never recoup that initial investment. The 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid is the rare exception to that rule. Thanks to a dual-mode gas-electric hybrid powertrain, its green credentials are impeccable -- 34 combined mpg and Advanced Technology Partial Zero Emissions Vehicle (AT-PZEV) certification -- yet it's barely more expensive than Toyota's top-of-the-line four-cylinder Camry XLE. What's more, its 187 horsepower combined output makes it quicker to boot.

In fairness, the XLE has some luxuries that the Hybrid lacks, such as premium JBL audio (an extra-cost option on the Hybrid) and reclining rear seats (XLE only). But for consumers with heightened green consciousness -- or those who just want a vehicular hedge against future gas price spikes -- trading such accoutrements for about 9 mpg extra might be worthwhile. And it's not like the Camry Hybrid comes sparsely equipped; on the contrary, it boasts dual-zone automatic climate control and an eight-way power driver seat, among other niceties. For 2010, you even get something for nothing: The Camry Hybrid receives refreshed exterior styling, a new instrument cluster and exclusive "Fraichir" silk protein and synthetic fiber seating surfaces (Toyota says it's softer to the skin than normal fabric upholstery), yet the price remains the same as it was in '09.

The Camry Hybrid's sophisticated hybrid powertrain can run solely on electric power at low speeds and while coasting on the highway, and the electric motor provides a tangible kick during hard acceleration, particularly at higher speeds. Otherwise, though, the Camry Hybrid is virtually indistinguishable from a regular Camry. As such, expect a spacious cabin, comfortable seats and a driving experience that isolates you from the outside world. Notably, the Nissan Altima Hybrid shares the Camry Hybrid's powertrain while providing a more engaging driving experience, but the Nissan is only available in California and the seven states that currently follow that state's tailpipe regulations: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont. Also, the Altima isn't as cosseting as the Camry.

The 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid has a couple of new competitors this year in the Ford Fusion Hybrid and its more upscale corporate sibling, the Mercury Milan Hybrid. Each boasts an EPA rating that's more impressive than the Toyota's. Hybrid-happy shoppers should also consider the practical and significantly more-fuel-efficient Toyota Prius, and those on a budget might want to take the new Honda Insight for a spin. Overall, though, the Camry Hybrid remains one of the best hybrid deals going, offering an enviable combination of excellent fuel economy and familiar midsize-sedan goodness.

2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid models

The 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition and entry, an eight-way power driver seat, a 60/40-split rear seat, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a trip computer and a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary audio jack.

Bundled into various packages, Camry Hybrid options include a sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a four-way power passenger seat, a navigation system, satellite radio and a JBL sound system with a six-CD changer and Bluetooth.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid receives revised front-end styling, a new instrument cluster and unique upholstery made of silk protein and synthetic fiber.

Performance & mpg

The Camry Hybrid is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder gas engine working in concert with an electric motor. Power is sent to the front wheels via a specialized continuously variable transmission (CVT). The gas engine produces 147 hp and 138 pound-feet of torque, and the electric motor adds another 40 hp, yielding 187 maximum hp. The Camry Hybrid can also run on electric power alone, but only under light throttle applications at speeds below 30 mph.

With a respectable 8.4-second sprint from zero to 60 mph, the Camry Hybrid's acceleration falls between that of the four-cylinder and V6 non-hybrid Camrys, though it's closer to the four's. Fuel economy is an impressive 33 mpg city/34 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid features standard front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, antilock disc brakes and stability control. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash testing, the Camry Hybrid received five out of five stars in all front and side collision categories. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also awarded the Camry its highest rating of "Good" for frontal offset and side collision protection.

Driving

Driving the 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid can be a bit odd due to the CVT, electric motor and eerily quiet cabin at traffic lights. Unlike many other hybrids, though, the Camry Hybrid offers relatively brisk acceleration, meaning you don't necessarily have to sacrifice performance for good fuel economy. While the Camry offers a smooth ride and quiet cabin, the flip side of that coin is lifeless steering and high-seas body roll; for most hybrid shoppers, though, these foibles are unlikely to be deal breakers.

Interior

There's some visual interest in the Camry Hybrid's cabin, thanks largely to the ice-blue backlit trim on the center stack, but the general quality has slipped a bit relative to Camrys of old. Still, interior materials are adequate for a midsize sedan, and the car's inherent quietness combines with the hybrid powertrain's frequent electric-only silence to create a consistent impression of refinement. Comfy seats along with numerous cubbies and compartments make the Hybrid's interior a thoroughly family-friendly environment. The hybrid system's battery packs do eat into trunk space significantly (10.6 cubic feet versus 15 in the regular Camry), but a 60/40-split-folding rear seatback provides some added utility when needed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid.

5(96%)
4(0%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great for the Money
mramos,03/09/2016
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid is worth the money. It has excellent mileage, runs smoothly, and has sufficient power. The leather seats are a little rigid. Overall, this car provides excellent value for the moneey.
At 75,000 miles and Running Great
chris_s_2010,04/11/2013
I bought my 2010 Camry Hybrid (used) a bit more than a year ago. It's running well and hasn't given me any problems. I put on about 15,000 miles in that time including a drive from Toronto to Florida and back. One of the key things that attracted me to it originally was the interior room. I am 6'4" and my son is 6'6". We tried a lot of mid-size cars and this was the best for space (except for the trunk!). The electric driver's seat is a big bonus for tall drivers. We got over 40 mpg on the Florida trip without too much effort. It has a lot of technology in it but it all seems to work well. It isn't intended to be sporty but as a comfortable car it works well.
So far, so good.
Lee,05/28/2010
Traded in my 2003 Camry LE for the 2010 TCH. The 2003 was very quiet and smooth but the 2010 TCH beats it hands down. Love the Bluetooth and the upgraded audio. Fuel economy is exactly what I've expected. According to the onboard computer, I averaged 34.1 mpg on my 1st tank of gas but I suspected that the tank was not 100% full. The 2nd tank of gas confirmed my suspicion as I averaged 38.5, according to the onboard computer and 38.7 according to my manual calculation. I expect the number will continue to improve as I learn to drive the car more efficiently.
1 year- 40mpg
atomicalex7,06/22/2011
I have had this car for about one year now. I previously had a buick century, but before that I had a 1993 camry with 190,000 miles. This car drives just like the 93. I have 20,000 miles on the TCH and I love it. It has lots of power and room. The only thing I dont like is when you put your hand on the driverside handle to unlock it, only the driver door unlocks. Also, I can drive up to 42mph on electric only. At 85mph, it doesnt sound like the car is on or moving. I love it and will get anotherone when this one goes.
See all 26 reviews of the 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
33 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
187 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid Overview

The Used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Camry Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,586.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,694.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,084.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,261.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Camry Hybrid lease specials

Related Used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles