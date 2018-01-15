Used 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale Near Me

688 listings
Camry Hybrid Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 688 listings
  • 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    24,035 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,952

    $3,277 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE in White
    certified

    2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE

    35,929 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,997

    $2,558 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in White
    used

    2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    77,994 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,562

    $2,472 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in Black
    certified

    2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    7,242 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $23,840

    $1,288 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in White
    used

    2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    32,251 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,488

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in Black
    used

    2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    17,740 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $21,900

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Black
    used

    2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    25,375 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $24,000

    $2,456 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    33,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $25,985

    $2,197 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE

    7,746 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    57,790 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $21,006

    $1,809 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Silver
    certified

    2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    28,218 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $24,999

    $2,422 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    19,680 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $21,999

    $1,014 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE

    35,827 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $24,195

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    104,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $20,173

    $979 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Black
    used

    2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    19,348 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $23,776

    $1,940 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in Gray
    certified

    2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    9,334 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,899

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    23,069 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $22,098

    $2,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    62,863 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,000

    $1,463 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Camry Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Camry Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
3.8
56 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 56 reviews
  • 5
    (39%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (23%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (5%)
From a 2008 Prius to a 2018 Camry Hybrid LE
Erudite30, 01/15/2018
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This review is most meaningful for Prius drivers looking to switch to the Camry Hybrid. I drove a 2008 Prius for more than 10 years. It averaged about 55 MPG in summer and about 50 MPG in winter in flat Houson roads, driving on 50% city streets, 50% crowded freeways, about 50 miles/day. The speeds range from 35 MPH to about 50MPH in office-day traffic. I also drove about once a month from Houston to Austin, about 300 miles round-trip, with highway speeds between 75-80MPH, and with hilly terrain. On such trips, the 2008 Prius used to average about 46-47 MPG. This past week, I traded it in and got a new 2018 Camry Hybrid LE. Today I made a 342 mile RT from Houston to Austin in the new car, and have a first-hand, real-user report and comparison with the 2008 Prius. (1) Power: The 2008 Prius was a laggard and underpowered when it came to acceleration, and forever being pushed by guzzlers. The 2018 Camry Hybrid with 208HP is such an improvement! I have tested the "Eco", "Normal" and "Sport" mode. The "Eco" mode makes the response of the Camry drag, and you cannot accelerate quickly. Clicking the normal mode zooms up the engine RPM and delivers the extra kick in the torque to accelerate nicely. The "sport" mode seem to go into overdrive even more easily. I drove most of my trip on the "Eco" mode, saving the "normal" only for passing at 75-80 MPH. Verdict- you will love the Camry power. (2) Display: The 2008 Prius has a superior display and information to the user. The 2018 Camry Hybrid splits the information across a small screen on the dashboard and the table on the 7in display. I was disappointed that I could not get the information I wanted easily. The manual promises more metrics on the drive, but I am unable to locate the information in the setup. Verdict - you will hate the analytics offered/promised on the Camry Hybrid LE. (3) Mileage: The 2008 Prius delivers what is promised on the Houston roads. I have not put the Camry to that test yet. But on the RT from Houston to Austin, the 2008 Prius offers 46-47 MPG. I started with a full tank on the 2018 Camry Hybrid, and after 352 miles, refuelled - it took 7.81 gallons. This works out to 45.12 MPG - in the same range as the Prius. Verdict - somewhat disappointing to not hit the EPA rated 53 MPG. (4) Other features: on the 352-mile trip, these are the safety features that the 2018 Camry Hybrid LE alerted me: lane-departure signal several time; when traffic rolled to a sudden halt on the freeway a red alert showed up on the small screen, screaming "BRAKE NOW"; when the sun set, a message on the small screen prompted me to turn on the headlights (was not in the Auto setting). Verdict - Nice! (5) Ride comfort: in the 10+ years I had the 2008 Prius, I had to change the struts once, but never got a smooth enough ride. The 2018 Camry Hybrid LE has excellent shock absorbers. Verdict: you will love the Camry Hybrid. (6) Bluetooth: 2008 Prius easily pairs with my Android phone, but has only rudimentary call answering capability. The 2018 Camry Hybrid LE was not able to find my Bluetooth devices. Neither did it broadcast its Bluetooth name to be discovered by my phone. Verdict - holding off on this for now, till I try again. (7) Storage: The 2008 Prius hatchback has foldable seats and the trunk cover can be removed to have really good storage, constrained by the hatchback cover. The 2018 Camry Hybrid LE also has foldable-rear seats, but the frame of the seat restricts the amount of storage in addition to the trunk size. Verdict: you will be disappointed in the Camry Hybrid LE storage. (8) Dashboard display: The 2008 Prius has fully digital display which is intuitive and rapidly informative. The 2018 Camry Hybrid LE has analog dial-meters for RPM level (divided into EV, ECO, and normal quadrants), speedometer, gas level. Verdict: you will be disappointed in the 2018 Camry Hybrid LE.
Report abuse
