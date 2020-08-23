Used 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale Near Me

After over 5 years, continues to be a solid and reliable car. Cosmetically, holding up very well. Only issue is the ride, which is uncomfortable on longer trips. I hear the newer models have a more compliant ride. My wife drives this car mainly around town. She has a very heavy foot...on the gas, off the gas. Averaging 32 mpg after 28,000 miles. When I drive it on trips, I get much better mileage, over 40mp. Even though its over 3 years old, it feels, looks and drives like new. g. I'm pretty tall and large (6'2", 240 lbs), but this car fits me extremely well (no sunroof, thankfully). Electronic steering assist does not give great feedback, but it surprisingly makes the front wheel drive feel very solid and absolutely neutral...no FWD steering torque. Engines' integration is absolutely flawless and the transmission is seamless. My only issue is the ride...its pretty taught...not Mercedes taught, but harsher than that. I attribute it to the high air pressures that the tires carry, and which are monitored by the air pressure monitoring devices. I may disable them and drive the tires with a few less pounds. This is a very competent, solid car and is a screaming value. Would I buy it again? Absolutely!

