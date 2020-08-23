Used 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Camry Hybrid Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 688 listings
  • 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    121,527 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,697

    $1,829 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    143,874 miles

    $5,984

    $4,032 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    133,322 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,279

    $1,771 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    73,882 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,203

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    107,456 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

    $765 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in Red
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    93,262 miles

    $10,298

    $1,066 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    89,334 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in White
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    81,645 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,500

    $576 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    77,807 miles

    $12,662

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    124,102 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,988

    $1,195 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in White
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    48,250 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,000

    $208 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    175,784 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,977

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Red
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    103,066 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,899

    $885 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    51,356 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $749 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    91,451 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,595

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in White
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    157,840 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,795

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    100,637 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,000

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    99,086 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,598

    $266 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Camry Hybrid searches:

  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry Hybrid
  4. Used 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Camry Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Camry Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
4.616 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (31%)
  • 3
    (6%)
Solid Value
rmiddlemas,05/04/2013
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
After over 5 years, continues to be a solid and reliable car. Cosmetically, holding up very well. Only issue is the ride, which is uncomfortable on longer trips. I hear the newer models have a more compliant ride. My wife drives this car mainly around town. She has a very heavy foot...on the gas, off the gas. Averaging 32 mpg after 28,000 miles. When I drive it on trips, I get much better mileage, over 40mp. Even though its over 3 years old, it feels, looks and drives like new. g. I'm pretty tall and large (6'2", 240 lbs), but this car fits me extremely well (no sunroof, thankfully). Electronic steering assist does not give great feedback, but it surprisingly makes the front wheel drive feel very solid and absolutely neutral...no FWD steering torque. Engines' integration is absolutely flawless and the transmission is seamless. My only issue is the ride...its pretty taught...not Mercedes taught, but harsher than that. I attribute it to the high air pressures that the tires carry, and which are monitored by the air pressure monitoring devices. I may disable them and drive the tires with a few less pounds. This is a very competent, solid car and is a screaming value. Would I buy it again? Absolutely!
Report abuse
