2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
What’s new
- New standard Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility
- Part of the eighth Camry generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Offers fuel efficiency as well as strong acceleration
- Comfortable and spacious interior
- Impressive cargo space for a hybrid sedan
- Easy to see out of
- Transition between regen and standard brakes can be clunky
- The base-level LE can feel a bit wallowy on the highway
Which Camry Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
The 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid is one of the most desirable hybrid sedans on the road. Some might even say that the hybrid version of this popular family sedan is more appealing than the standard gasoline-powered model.
Redesigned last year, the Camry Hybrid is full of modern touches, including a powertrain that now dominates the class for fuel economy. EPA fuel economy estimates for the Camry Hybrid are as high as 52 mpg combined, a number previously reserved for small hatchbacks such as the Toyota Prius. And while the Camry Hybrid certainly isn't a sports car, its acceleration might surprise you. In our tests, the Hybrid zipped from 0 to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, which is quicker than the standard gasoline-only Camry.
Inside, there's plenty of room and comfort for adults. We also like that safety features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation and lane keeping assist are standard across all trim levels. The Camry's infotainment system can be a bit annoying to use, but Toyota has added Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa (no Android Auto yet) to the mix this year, which should help out a little.
There are some other appealing hybrid sedans. The Accord Hybrid, in particular, is a capable rival that has some slight advantages in handling performance and infotainment features. Overall, though, we're quite fond of the 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid. It's an enjoyable car with lots to offer.
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid models
The 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid is offered in three trim levels: base LE, sporty SE and luxurious XLE. All Camry Hybrids are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor to produce a total of 208 horsepower. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is standard. The base LE trim uses a lighter and more energy-efficient lithium-ion battery pack, and the SE and XLE hybrids use a nickel-metal hydride battery.
The LE starts off with features such as 16-inch steel wheels, automatic LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and heated front seats. Also standard are a 7-inch touchscreen interface, navigation (GPS Scout Link), Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa connectivity, one USB port, Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a six-speaker sound system. With its lithium-ion battery, the LE is rated by the EPA at 52 mpg combined (51 city/53 highway). That's the highest fuel economy rating in the Camry Hybrid lineup.
Standard on every Camry is Toyota Safety Sense, which is a suite of driver assistance features including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert with steering assistance, and automatic high beams.
Right in the middle of the lineup is the SE, which adds 18-inch alloy wheels, sport-themed styling details, a rear spoiler, simulated-leather upholstery (with fabric inserts), and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles. The SE's nickel-metal hydride battery contributes to a lower EPA fuel economy estimate of 46 mpg combined (44 city/47 highway). The EPA fuel economy rating is the same on the SE and the XLE.
The XLE Hybrid gets all of the base LE's equipment plus unique 18-inch alloy wheels, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable passenger seat, a head-up display, a larger driver information display, two extra USB ports, a wireless phone charger, an 8-inch touchscreen, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
The LE and the SE can be equipped with the blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert as extras, and the XLE is available with a top-down parking camera system and a dynamic navigation system bundled with a JBL premium sound system. All three trim levels can be had with a sunroof.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of theToyota Camry LE Hybrid (2.5L 4-cyl hybrid | CVT automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current Camry Hybrid has received some revisions, including the addition of Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa as standard equipment. Otherwise, the Camry Hybrid is unchanged, so our findings remain applicable.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|6.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.5
Braking5.5
Steering7.0
Handling6.5
Drivability8.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control8.0
Interior8.5
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position8.5
Roominess8.5
Visibility8.5
Quality8.0
Utility8.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space9.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.5
Technology6.5
Smartphone integration6.5
Driver aids8.0
Voice control8.0
Mobile web7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- fuel efficiency
- comfort
- driving experience
- road noise
- handling & steering
- spaciousness
- safety
- engine
- sound system
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- ride quality
- cup holders
- brakes
- steering wheel
- wheels & tires
- electrical system
- lights
- visibility
- climate control
- technology
- appearance
- infotainment system
- value
- maintenance & parts
- acceleration
- dashboard
- transmission
- doors
Most helpful consumer reviews
I didn't know that a hybrid could be so sporty. The car has a great deal of tech features and has a really good drive while getting 42 mpg a gallon. That is why anyone would get this car. Gas prices will go up and down but value is value!
This car replaces a 2011 Prius which was a great car but uncomfortable. This car is beautiful, full of conveniences and extremely comfortable. I love it! I have no idea how it will go as far as repairs but the Prius was almost never in the shop so I expect even better from this Toyota.
The reason I bought it b/c it has 50+ MPG. To me, fuel efficiency is more important than 300 HP. I live in LA. Every day I have to fight my way through the heavy traffic. I believe one of the reviews said they only get 37 MPG. He/she probably doesn't know how it works. Maybe later, they will find out how to get to 50 MPG. When I first drive the car, I only get to 42MPG. The second time, I drove, I got to 45MPG. Not until the fifth time, I achieved 54 MPG. Yes. NO ECO mode, just a normal mode. I reached almost 700 miles per tank. This is really a good car to drive. I made a good choice.
I looked at the Camry Hybrid (XLE) and Accord Hybrid (Touring). I had read reviews the noted the Accord’s mileage was materially less than the Camry’s which tilted me in favor of the Camry. Well…I have not been disappointed. I average over 65+ miles to and from work every day in NJ. I’ve had the car a little more than one month and have driver over 3,200 miles. I average 45 mpg around town, 48 on county roads and 44 when driving hard on the highway. The fit and finish is superb. The controls on the steering wheel are intuitive. The radio and sound is great (36 memorized stations). The AC is plentiful. The trunk is large, open and unobstructed. The rear seat room fits my 6’ son. It is quiet. Responsive? It tracks correctly on corners and the highway. I’m not looking for hard acceleration, but when required, when I have a short lane to merge in NJ, it is more than quick. I noted one minor door trim that was not perfectly flush to the seal. Not since I bought a Volvo 940 wagon 25 years ago has a car made me happier with my decision long after the purchase. The Toyota is a winner.
Features & Specs
|LE 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$28,400
|MPG
|51 city / 53 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5700 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$30,100
|MPG
|44 city / 47 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5700 rpm
|XLE 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$32,975
|MPG
|44 city / 47 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Camry Hybrid safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Allows for a maximum set speed while maintaining a preset distance behind the driver in front of you.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns the driver when the car begins to drift out of its lane without signaling.
- 360-Degree Camera
- Allows for a bird's-eye view of the car in low-speed parking scenarios, which should help avoid parking-lot dings.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Camry Hybrid vs. the competition
Toyota Camry Hybrid vs. Honda Accord Hybrid
The newest Honda Accord Hybrid is the other top hybrid you could look at. It offers similarly stellar fuel economy ratings (47 mpg combined) along with a respectable combination of standard features and available options. The Accord Hybrid also has a very comfortable interior, excellent build quality and easy-to-use infotainment technology.
Toyota Camry Hybrid vs. Ford Fusion Hybrid
The Ford Fusion Hybrid isn't the newest design, but it's still one of our favorite hybrid sedans. Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system is intuitive and easy to use, and the Fusion Hybrid drives more like a sporty four-door than an economy-focused family vehicle. The Ford is down on fuel economy compared to the Camry, however.
Toyota Camry Hybrid vs. Toyota Prius
The Toyota Prius is one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles you can buy. Depending on the trim you select, a Prius is rated as high as 56 mpg combined, a marginal but notable advantage over the Camry Hybrid. What's more, the Prius is significantly less expensive to start than the Camry Hybrid, so you can get a bit more equipment for the same money. The Prius, however, is smaller. As a result, you'll have less legroom in the back and less lateral room both in the front and the back of the Prius, but the hatchback design makes for more cargo space. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota Prius.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Camry Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid:
- New standard Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility
- Part of the eighth Camry generation introduced for 2018
Is the Toyota Camry Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid is the 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,400.
Other versions include:
- LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $28,400
- SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $30,100
- XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $32,975
What are the different models of Toyota Camry Hybrid?
The 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Camry Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
