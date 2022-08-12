FAQ
Is the Toyota Camry Hybrid a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 Camry Hybrid both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Camry Hybrid has 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Camry Hybrid. Learn more
Is the Toyota Camry Hybrid reliable?
To determine whether the Toyota Camry Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Camry Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Camry Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 Camry Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid is the 2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,080.
Other versions include:
- LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $28,080
- SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $29,615
- SE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $30,615
- XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $32,970
- XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $33,520
What are the different models of Toyota Camry Hybrid?
If you're interested in the Toyota Camry Hybrid, the next question is, which Camry Hybrid model is right for you? Camry Hybrid variants include LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), SE Nightshade 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of Camry Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
