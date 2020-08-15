Used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Lithia Toyota of Odessa - Odessa / Texas

FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/33 MPG City! CLASSIC SILVER METALLIC exterior and ASH interior, Camry Hybrid trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, HEATED MIRRORS, UPGRADE PKG, Hybrid. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Hybrid, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: UPGRADE PKG Bluetooth, 16" 10-spoke alloy wheels, HEATED MIRRORS. Toyota Camry Hybrid with CLASSIC SILVER METALLIC exterior and ASH interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 147 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: CarAndDriver.com explains "Drives like a regular car, 550 miles on a tank of gas, easy to wheel around, comfortable.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 33 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BB3EK4AU123157

Stock: AU123157T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-15-2020