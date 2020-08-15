Used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 97,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,990$1,177 Below Market
Hedberg Solomon Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
CLEAN TITLE...CLEAN CARFAX...HYBRID...LOADED...LEATHER HEATED SEATS...BACKUP CAMERA...NAVIGATION...VEHICLE LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT...PUSH BUTTON START...CALL OR TEXT TANNER 801.706.6096
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB3EK0AU122779
Stock: thfhybridcamry
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,149 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,450
Keller's Auto Sales - Savannah / Georgia
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Satellite; Sentry Key; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Keller's Auto Sales at 912-925-6615 or SALES@KELLERSAUTO.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB3EK9AU118357
Stock: 9935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 161,481 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,995
Lithia Toyota of Odessa - Odessa / Texas
FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/33 MPG City! CLASSIC SILVER METALLIC exterior and ASH interior, Camry Hybrid trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, HEATED MIRRORS, UPGRADE PKG, Hybrid. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Hybrid, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: UPGRADE PKG Bluetooth, 16" 10-spoke alloy wheels, HEATED MIRRORS. Toyota Camry Hybrid with CLASSIC SILVER METALLIC exterior and ASH interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 147 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: CarAndDriver.com explains "Drives like a regular car, 550 miles on a tank of gas, easy to wheel around, comfortable.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US: Lithia Toyota of Odessa sells new and used Toyota cars, Toyota trucks & Toyota SUVs in Odessa, TX. We have clean, quality pre-owned and second hand cars, trucks and SUVs with pictures and prices online. Lithia Toyota of Odessa also has Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, vehicles that meet Toyota's demanding standards for quality and pass a meticulous certification process. Plus TT&L, fees and $150 dealer doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB3EK4AU123157
Stock: AU123157T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 121,469 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,998
CarMax Oklahoma City - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OK, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB3EK6AU118784
Stock: 19084492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
Toyota of Watertown - Watertown / Massachusetts
2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid 4D Sedan FWD 2.4L I4 Hybrid eCVT Red For years, our Toyota dealership in Massachusetts has served new and used car shoppers from Boston and all over the state, and if we've learned one thing in our time here it's that our customers' needs come first. So what does that entail? First and foremost, it means getting Greater Boston Toyota fans who come to our Watertown dealership the models they desire with the cab configurations, luxury options and accessories they want most. It also means getting our shoppers great financing rates on their new Toyota, and being here for them with maintenance and repair services down the line.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB3EK6AU117067
Stock: P8778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 264,707 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,980
Atlanta Toyota - Duluth / Georgia
Camry Hybrid trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Hybrid, Premium Sound System. READ MORE!VISIT US TODAYAtlanta Toyota is your local Toyota dealer offering a 100% purely transparent process. No fine print, no ifs, ands or exceptions. We're are in business to earn your business the right way. VEHICLE REVIEWSCarAndDriver.com explains Drives like a regular car, 550 miles on a tank of gas, easy to wheel around, comfortable.. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Pricing analysis performed on 8/15/2020. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitor, Engine Immobilizer, Driver Air Bag, Automatic Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Daytime Running Lights, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Emergency Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Split Bench Seat, Cloth Seats, Temporary Spare Tire, 4 Cylinder Engine, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB3EK5AU121370
Stock: U043300A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 201,038 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,998
Abawa and Sons - Wylie / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K49U079628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,784 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,995
Texas Perfect Auto - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K89U072424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,377 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,950$1,515 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Toyota Camry Hybrid also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNBB46K193052960
Stock: 122603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 86,661 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,499
Midwest Auto Store - Florence / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB3EK3BU130246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,389 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,300$1,606 Below Market
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB3EK2BU130058
Stock: 8112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2018
- 125,383 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,950$441 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Valencia - Valencia / California
Upgrade Pkg Paint Protection Film Preferred Premium Accessory Pkg Keyless Start Ash; Fabric Seat Trim Super White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB3EK7BU137717
Stock: BU137717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 107,634 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,495
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid UPGRADE PACKAGE $1,150 ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $28,080 PREMIUM 16” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! XENONS ! PREMIUM JBL SOUND SYSTEM ! KEYLESS START GO ! POWER DRIVER SEAT ! CRUISE CONTROL ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Magnetic Gray Metallic on Beige Leather Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K79U065383
Stock: 065383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,110 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$8,499$1,017 Below Market
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
NEW ARRIVAL!COMING SOON! Please call for details (508) 505-4555!Call us at (508) 505-4555XDrive Motors Inc436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379Thanks for visiting XDriveMotors.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379Call us at (508) 505-4555XDriveMotors.comMonday-Saturday 10am-7pmSunday by appointmentTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITEwww.XDriveMotors.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information.Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price.Every vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB3EK9BU138335
Stock: 31-3648
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,436 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,950$245 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1627177 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNBB46KX93049233
Stock: c165789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 112,812 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,990
Mark McLarty Toyota - North Little Rock / Arkansas
Legendary Low Pricing at Mark McLarty Toyota. CARFAX One-Owner. 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K09U065175
Stock: 9U065175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 152,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$5,995$880 Below Market
Imports City of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46KX9U104676
Stock: 104676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,592 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,995$430 Below Market
The Auto Network - Lodi / New Jersey
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified Camry Hybrid today, worry free! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Toyota Camry Hybrid also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Simon Sedrak at 973-253-9500 or sales@theautonetworknj.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K79U067523
Stock: 67523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
