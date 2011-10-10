Used 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

Upgrade Pkg Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heated Mirrors Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This is a very low mileage Toyota Camry Hybrid. More information about the 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid: The 2008 Toyota Camry continues to live up to its reputation as one of the most sensible buys among mid-size sedans, from the frugal-but-well-equipped four-cylinder CE model to the V6 XLE that flirts with having luxury-car appointments. For 2008, Toyota has removed some standard equipment and $1,000 from the base price of the Hybrid, making it easier to go easy on the biosphere. Interesting features of this model are roomy interior, available fuel economy and performance, luxury-car amenities, Value, and smooth, quiet ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 33 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BB46K78U031555

Stock: 8U031555

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020