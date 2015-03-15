Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Tony Mangino Mitsubishi - Clifton Park / New York

Economic and gas-sipping, this deep blue 2016 Ford Fusion SE Hybrid is powered by a fuel efficient Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine that actually saves your hard-earned money. Its Variable transmission scores 41 highway mpg and 44 city mpg! It is well equipped with the following options: Wheels: 17" Sparkle Silver Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: E-CVT Automatic, Tires: P225/50VR17 BSW All Season, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: MyFord, 911 Assist, vehicle health reports (VHR), SYNC Services available for a $60 annual subscription fee, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, and Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers. Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty and get a hassle-free deal today at Tony Mangino Mitsubishi, 1658 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065.Visit us at www.tonymangino.com for our online "Internet Special" reduced prices on pre-owned vehicles.They are pre-discounted by $1500 off our regular asking list prices for a cash(no financing) deal transaction. Must present printed online listing to your sales consultant upon initial contact at 1658 Route 9 in Clifton Park NY 12065 to qualify. Sales tax and dmv/documentation fees are additional. Tony Mangino has over 100 quality pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. Our used cars undergo a comprehensive 123 point reconditioning process and are backed with a limited warranty. All pre-owned vehicles are checked for open recalls. If subject to a recall, we will have the recall performed and/or disclosed to our customers prior to sale if for reasons beyond our control the recall is un-able to be performed(ie parts availability). Visit www.safercar.gov for more information and to check for open recalls on this vehicle.For our patented "Instant Credit Approval" it's Tony Mangino's "THE KING OF CREDIT" Used Car Value Center on Route 9 in Clifton Park / Halfmoon. Call today and ask about our Guaranteed Credit Approvals*.518-982-0520. As little as $500* down can get YOU approved regardless of your credit history. View our complete inventory and apply for financing today at www.thekingofcredit.net .*proof of income required for our guaranteed credit approvals. Minimum cash down payment will vary depending upon vehicle selected.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 44 City/ 41 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FA6P0LU6GR332965

Stock: D8791

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020