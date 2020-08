Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Grieco Ford of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida

TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! *Carfax Accident Free*, All Routine Maintenance Up To Date, Local Trade, NON SMOKER, ONE OWNER, Fusion Hybrid SE, I4 Hybrid, Blue. Certified. 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE Blue CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 22987 miles below market average! Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * 172 Point Inspection 44/41 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Reviews: * Fuel-efficient turbocharged engines; sharp handling; composed ride; quiet cabin; advanced technology and safety features; eye-catching style; available all-wheel drive. Source: Edmunds * Impressive fuel economy; advanced technology and safety features; quiet cabin; eye-catching styling. Source: Edmunds Fusion Hybrid SE, Ford Certified Pre-Owned Certified, I4 Hybrid, Blue, 17 Sparkle Silver Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Eco Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3/Single-CD, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steerin

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 44 City/ 41 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FA6P0LU6GR173204

Stock: RV1002A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes