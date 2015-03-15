Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid for Sale Near Me

3,978 listings
  • 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    107,717 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $2,289 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    57,064 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,500

    $5,738 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    63,706 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,398

    $2,386 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    96,483 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    20,898 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,360

    $2,131 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Gray
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    28,309 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,668

    $1,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    69,235 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,721

    $1,176 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    92,732 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,997

    $1,465 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Gray
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    68,445 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $11,800

    $662 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    96,896 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $10,400

    $453 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium

    26,261 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,495

    $588 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    31,812 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,499

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium

    69,961 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,998

    $988 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    115,060 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $9,998

    $485 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    69,441 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,495

    $1,240 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid S in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid S

    70,867 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,501

    $398 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    25,203 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    40,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,995

    $1,185 Below Market
    Details

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5
19 Reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (5%)
2013 Fusion Hybrid
otego25,03/15/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Ok. I have had this car for 120,000+ miles and overall the mileage 48.9 for the entire time I have owned the car has been exceptional. I do a lot of highway driving but also my share of up and down steep hills. The seats are fantastic and the driver assist package I would recommend to anyone especially the side sensors. I know that the press felt it was a distracted drive but it is the opposite once you are used to things. I am about to change to a newer model and have looked around but I will be hard pressed to find anything that compares. I have test driven both the Honda and Toyota but the seats are far from as comfortable as the Fusion.
