Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 107,717 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,999$2,289 Below Market
Country Chevrolet - Warrenton / Virginia
2016 Ford Fusion **Hybrid SE** FWD..........E-CVT Automatic I4 Hybrid...........LOCAL TRADE & CLEAN............HEATED LEATHER SEATS...........POWER SUNROOF............BACKUP CAMERA W/ REAR SENSORS...........ALLOY WHEELS............COLOR TOUCH SCREEN RADIO W/ SYNC SYSTEM............MEMORY SEATS...........REAR AC VENTS & MUCH MORE!...........MUST SEE / GREAT FUEL MILEAGE..............Check us OUT!!!!!!!.......Welcome to the COUNTRY! Big City Volume with a Small Town Feel....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU7GR338421
Stock: 25872AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- certified
2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE57,064 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,500$5,738 Below Market
Grieco Ford of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! *Carfax Accident Free*, All Routine Maintenance Up To Date, Local Trade, NON SMOKER, ONE OWNER, Fusion Hybrid SE, I4 Hybrid, Blue. Certified. 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE Blue CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 22987 miles below market average! Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * 172 Point Inspection 44/41 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Reviews: * Fuel-efficient turbocharged engines; sharp handling; composed ride; quiet cabin; advanced technology and safety features; eye-catching style; available all-wheel drive. Source: Edmunds * Impressive fuel economy; advanced technology and safety features; quiet cabin; eye-catching styling. Source: Edmunds Fusion Hybrid SE, Ford Certified Pre-Owned Certified, I4 Hybrid, Blue, 17 Sparkle Silver Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Eco Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3/Single-CD, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steerin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU6GR173204
Stock: RV1002A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 63,706 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,398$2,386 Below Market
Advantage Toyota - Valley Stream / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU5GR335968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,483 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,000
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU6GR389201
Stock: R6735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 20,898 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,360$2,131 Below Market
Waconia Ford - Waconia / Minnesota
Click on the Start your deal here button. We will deliver the vehicle to you!Call for more information. With a modern sleek style and the latest in technology, our 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE Sedan is at the head of its class! Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder tethered with an Electric Motor that generates a combined 188hp paired with an innovative CVT that works in tandem with the brakes to regenerate a charge for the lithium batteries. This Front Wheel Drive Hybrid is rated at near 44mpg on the open road. Plus, the incredibly high-tech dash allows you to monitor everything you desire! Stunning from every angle, our Fusion Hybrid SE turns heads!Slide inside our SE and enjoy full power accessories, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable seats and more! With the voice-activated Sync audio/cell phone interface and a 10-speaker sound system with available satellite radio, a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and USB port/iPod interface, you'll be connected and entertained as you happily glide down the road in this energetic car.Our Fusion Hybrid SE also keeps the people you care about safe and secure with airbags, ABS w/stability control, tire pressure monitoring, MyKey, and SOS post-crash Alert. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU4GR165862
Stock: 165862A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 28,309 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$14,668$1,164 Below Market
Capitol Subaru San Jose - San Jose / California
DGDG Certified *2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE* (FWD, E-CVT Automatic, I4 Hybrid) with only 28,309 miles (under 8k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Engine air filter replaced, Cabin air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. DGDG Certified Used Cars offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 3-Day/250-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, an Exclusive 160-Point Vehicle Inspection, Premium Tire and Brake Reconditioning Standards, Third-Party Price Validation, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * 6 Speakers * Automatic temperature control * Brake assist * Delay-off headlights * Dual front side impact airbags * Electronic Stability Control * Emergency communication system * Exterior Parking Camera Rear * Front dual zone A/C * Fully automatic headlights * Low tire pressure warning * Occupant sensing airbag * Power driver seat * Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3/Single-CD * Remote keyless entry * Security system * SiriusXM Radio * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * SYNC Communications & Entertainment System.*Disclosures:* DGDG Certified Used Cars only applicable to vehicles 6 model years old or newer with less than 90,000 miles. Warranty only applicable to vehicles that are not certified by a manufacturer. A copy of the warranty is available for review at the dealership. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU4GR333354
Stock: US5196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 69,235 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,721$1,176 Below Market
Trucks Only - Mesa / Arizona
Call Trucks Only Internet Department 602-354-7623, Shop from Home, get pre-approved, and value your trade! Now, delivery available! (some restrictions apply) Ask if this vehicle qualifies for our Lifetime Engine Warranty! *Diesel and high performance engines are not applicable. Trucks Only has been in business for over 40 years. Our customers have helped us to earn and maintain the A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and we have been honored to achieve the Customer Satisfaction Award with DealerRater 3 years in a row! Call Trucks Only Internet Department 602-354-7623 for all the specs and to schedule your test drive! Shipping is available across the United States! Please let us know how we can help you find the right solution for your needs!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU9GR366799
Stock: 0-1698A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- 92,732 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$10,997$1,465 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Westlake - Westlake / Ohio
Power Moonroof Se Myford Touch Technology Package Voice-Activated Navigation System Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Equipment Group 501A Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Engine: 2.0L Ivct Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid Shadow Black Transmission: E-Cvt Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This is a clean and affordable, dealer maintained, AutoNation Certified Pre-owned, 2016 Ford Fusion 4dr Sedan SE Hybrid that is priced to sell, comes with a clean Carfax, and can only be found at AutoNation Ford Westlake. Call or click today. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU6GR288983
Stock: GR288983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 68,445 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$11,800$662 Below Market
Cactus Auto Company - Tucson / Arizona
*Backup Camera*, *Bluetooth *, *No Accidents Vehicle History Report*, Free SiriusXM Trial, Alloy Wheels, I4 Hybrid. 44/41 City/Highway MPGThank you for taking a look at our Ford Fusion Hybrid. Customers rank getting a new car somewhere between getting sued and going to the dentist. That's why we set out to change the way you buy and own a car! *Pressure Free, Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff! *In House Team of Loan Specialists! We are great with numbers and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! * Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping! *Customer Lounge with Free Wifi & Refreshments! *No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Pre-Owned Inventory and Pay Top Dollar! We know you'll Be Happy with Cactus Auto, but don't just take our word for it. Check out what our recent happy customers have to say about us on Google and Facebook. If you are still looking for more information or additional photos please give us a call. Also, don't forget to ask about our Guaranteed Pre-Approvals and our extended service contracts to protect your new investment. We are here to help, and our goal is to make your car buying experience fun and enjoyable. Cactus Auto, your best auto picks since 1986!Reviews:* Fuel-efficient turbocharged engines; sharp handling; composed ride; quiet cabin; advanced technology and safety features; eye-catching style; available all-wheel drive. Source: Edmunds* Impressive fuel economy; advanced technology and safety features; quiet cabin; eye-catching styling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU7GR106448
Stock: 27159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 96,896 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$10,400$453 Below Market
Tony Mangino Mitsubishi - Clifton Park / New York
Economic and gas-sipping, this deep blue 2016 Ford Fusion SE Hybrid is powered by a fuel efficient Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine that actually saves your hard-earned money. Its Variable transmission scores 41 highway mpg and 44 city mpg! It is well equipped with the following options: Wheels: 17" Sparkle Silver Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: E-CVT Automatic, Tires: P225/50VR17 BSW All Season, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: MyFord, 911 Assist, vehicle health reports (VHR), SYNC Services available for a $60 annual subscription fee, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, and Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers. Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty and get a hassle-free deal today at Tony Mangino Mitsubishi, 1658 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065.Visit us at www.tonymangino.com for our online "Internet Special" reduced prices on pre-owned vehicles.They are pre-discounted by $1500 off our regular asking list prices for a cash(no financing) deal transaction. Must present printed online listing to your sales consultant upon initial contact at 1658 Route 9 in Clifton Park NY 12065 to qualify. Sales tax and dmv/documentation fees are additional. Tony Mangino has over 100 quality pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. Our used cars undergo a comprehensive 123 point reconditioning process and are backed with a limited warranty. All pre-owned vehicles are checked for open recalls. If subject to a recall, we will have the recall performed and/or disclosed to our customers prior to sale if for reasons beyond our control the recall is un-able to be performed(ie parts availability). Visit www.safercar.gov for more information and to check for open recalls on this vehicle.For our patented "Instant Credit Approval" it's Tony Mangino's "THE KING OF CREDIT" Used Car Value Center on Route 9 in Clifton Park / Halfmoon. Call today and ask about our Guaranteed Credit Approvals*.518-982-0520. As little as $500* down can get YOU approved regardless of your credit history. View our complete inventory and apply for financing today at www.thekingofcredit.net .*proof of income required for our guaranteed credit approvals. Minimum cash down payment will vary depending upon vehicle selected.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU6GR332965
Stock: D8791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 26,261 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,495$588 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Westlake - Westlake / Ohio
Titanium Driver Assist Package Voice-Activated Navigation System Leather Seats Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Charcoal Black; Leather-Trimmed Heated Sport Bucket Seats Engine: 2.0L Ivct Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid Equipment Group 600A Ingot Silver Transmission: E-Cvt Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Driven just 5,900 miles per year, this low mileage, super clean and affordable, one owner, dealer only maintained, AutoNation Certified Pre-owned, 2016 Ford Fusion 4dr Sedan Titanium Hybrid is priced to sell, and can only be found at AutoNation Ford Westlake. Call or click today. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0RU4GR156120
Stock: GR156120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 31,812 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,499
Millennium Auto Sales - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU2GR184328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,961 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,998$988 Below Market
Sondalle Ford Lincoln - Berlin / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0RU2GR378185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,060 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$9,998$485 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru Roseville - Roseville / California
Bluetooth Connection Engine: 2.0L Ivct Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid AutoNation Subaru Roseville has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Ford Fusion. This 2016 Ford Fusion comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Fusion SE Hybrid. It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2016 Ford Fusion: The Ford Fusion is a mid-sized sedan and must therefore compete in an incredibly competitive segment, going up against heavyweights such as the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. Ford has priced the car accordingly, with models starting at $22,000. On the other end of the price spectrum, the Fusion can be outfitted with a variety of luxury equipment, providing a sensible alternative to the entry-level cars sold by several luxury marques. Interesting features of this model are available plug-in hybrid drivetrain, Efficient, stylish, and practical
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU1GR306824
Stock: GR306824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 69,441 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$11,495$1,240 Below Market
Drive N-Motion - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU2GR284767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,867 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,501$398 Below Market
Currie Motors Ford of Frankfort - Frankfort / Illinois
The backup camera, Bluetooth, braking assist, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, a MP3 player, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system of this 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid S make this vehicle a true standout. Drive away with an impeccable 5-star crash test rating and prepare yourself for any situation. This vehicle's timeless ingot silver exterior pairs nicely with its gray interior. Call today and take this one out for a spin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0UU8GR378618
Stock: 44498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,203 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,998
CarMax Centennial - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU2GR388983
Stock: 19297364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$12,995$1,185 Below Market
Bob Bowen Ford - Brazil / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU2GR359922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fusion Hybrid
- 5(63%)
- 4(26%)
- 3(5%)
- 2(5%)
