Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Didn't think I'd get a NEW Camry-Update Jeff Padilla , 04/12/2016 XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I was in the market for a CPO Camry Hybrid. Due to the great resale value of the Camry, and the features that I was looking for, it made sense to look into new cars. I made an excellent deal on a new XLE Camry Hybrid with Advanced Technology Package. What a treat this car has been Very comfortable interior, excellent visibility and drievability. I am getting used to the front grill, and it helps that it is the same color as the body on my model. The Entune system was pretty easy to set up and use. The first two tanks yielded 38.75 and 40.1 MPG, real good for a car this size. One year into owning my 2016 Camry Hybrid. I am happier with my purchase every day. This car is more luxurious, smooth riding and MPG economical than anticipated. I have not extended the XM/Sirius package, but all else is just as new. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best car I ever purchased. Alan Buth , 02/27/2016 LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful My new 2016 Camry XLE Hybrid so far is the best car that I have ever owned. I have owned many cars but this is the smoothest riding, and best mileage of any car I have owned. The navigation system is great. It even shows the speed limit and street to turn on below the speedometer. All of the controls are well positioned. I owned a 2012 Camry LE and this new 2016 Camry XLE Hybrid has a much quieter ride and improved handling. Love this car. You really need to test drive one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love My 2016 RED Toyota Camry Hybrid SE Jeffrey Peikin , 03/02/2017 SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought a Camry XSE in early 2016, and while I enjoyed the car, was disappointed in the lackluster fuel economy, which was about 25mpg in a fairly equitable distribution of city and highway driving. While shopping for my daughter's Toyota Prius, I was bitten by the "hybrid bug." I bought a red 2016 Preferred Used Camry, which had been driven only 1,700 miles and was in impeccable shape. Here's the difference between the 2016 gas vs hybrid Camry. My hybrid gets about 37 mpg on average. With its engine configuration, it gets 200hp, and this boost compared to the gas version is evident in much better acceleration. The hybrid version, because of its very heavy battery, also weighs about 400 lbs more than the gas version. This results in smoother cornering and a more "sophisticated" ride. All in all, I'm thrilled with what to me seems like a better vehicle with a better ride that is more gas efficient. Note 3/5/2018 Still in love with my Camry Hybrid! I've learned that it handles differently from the all-gas version, but it's altogether smoother and is less balky. I have about 16,000 miles on it, and average approximately 37mpg overall. Highway trips often produce an average of 40-47 mpg, but the stop/go of city driving seems to take a toll on the overall MPG. Note: 9/2018 Hitting 22,000 miles in stride and still a great performing vehicle. I do love my Toyota! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

my Camry XLE Hybrid - great performance, pizzazz! Barb Murphy , 06/08/2016 XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful The Camry XLEs have many levels, with "technology package", without. I didn't need all those bells, whistles of land change warnings, blind spot warnings, have driven many hundred thousand miles with no incident. So got the XLE pkg with Bluetooth, all leather, navigation (but will use my Google maps phone, mostly), like the back- up camera which is now standard. No moonroof. Got a good price at $27,100. The hybrid has good power, the battery plus the V4 engine is like a V6. Very good acceleration! Love to drive it! ROAD HOLDING IS EXCELLENT! ( not sure why it shows up in " worst category?!) Have only had it for a month. Have now had it for a year, really enjoy driving it. Use economy power on back roads to maximize gas efficiency, turn off for highway. When I have lots of short trips around town, overall mpg is 36 (starting it uses gas, then only drive for 1-2. Miles). Can get over 50 mph on highway! So overall getting 40 mpg. I love driving it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value