Consumer Rating
(83)
2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cabin, efficient hybrid powertrain, stronger acceleration than many regular four-cylinder family sedans, excellent crash test scores.
  • Small trunk, some below-average interior materials.
Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale
Used Camry Hybrid for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid is a dynamic duo, combining the superior fuel economy of a gasoline-electric powertrain with the mainstream attributes of America's favorite midsize family sedan.

Vehicle overview

Other than better fuel economy, people buy hybrids for a number of reasons. Reducing carbon dioxide emissions is one, and reducing America's dependence on imported oil is another. A third (and less valid) one is that morally superior feeling one gets from owning a car with a hybrid badge. But up to this point, buying a hybrid for financial reasons has been a questionable decision. Quite simply, the price premium for all that high-tech equipment would take years to recoup through fuel savings (and even government tax rebates). The 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid could change that.

With hybrids flying out of Toyota dealers, it makes sense that the cost of producing these sophisticated machines has gone down. Either that or Toyota is just feeling generous, because the Camry Hybrid's base price has been lowered by $1,000 for 2008. It is now only $200 more than a similarly equipped four-cylinder Camry XLE. At that price, buying a hybrid suddenly makes a lot more sense.

Aside from being more wallet-friendly and offering revised options packages, the Camry Hybrid is unchanged from its debut last year. It still offers the same seamless gasoline-electric power plant, serene cabin, quiet ride and ample features list. Actually, there was another change, but it depends on how you look at it. The EPA has revised the way it calculates fuel economy to better reflect real-world driving, and that has resulted in a significant lowering in the Camry Hybrid's mpg ratings. At 33 mpg city and 34 mpg highway, the Hybrid can no longer boast last year's unrealistic 40/38 mpg rating, but its fuel economy is still incredibly impressive for a vehicle of its size and performance. Only the mechanically similar Nissan Altima Hybrid can match it.

Overall, the 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid is a very impressive and complete sedan that now has the added benefit of an attractive price. While the Prius remains the fuel-economy champion and is now one of the best-selling cars in the country, the Camry Hybrid offers buyers a more mainstream and traditional package. Its closest competition comes from the aforementioned Altima Hybrid. The Altima offers a nicer interior and a superior driving experience at practically the same price. Sadly, that car is only sold in the five California-emissions states. As such, the Camry Hybrid is likely to be the hybrid of choice for more people, no matter what their reasons are for buying.

2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid models

The 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid comes well-equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition, cloth upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, a 60/40-split rear seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt/telescoping column, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a trip computer and a six-speaker stereo with a single-CD player and auxiliary audio jack.

Stuffed together into various packages, Camry Hybrid options include leather upholstery, a sunroof, a four-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, a navigation system, satellite radio and a JBL sound system with a six-CD changer and Bluetooth capability.

2008 Highlights

The Camry Hybrid's base price has been lowered this year to bring it closer to otherwise similarly equipped Camry models. The Hybrid also gets revised options packages this year.

Performance & mpg

In the Camry Hybrid, the gas-fueled engine is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder modified for greater fuel efficiency. It's capable of 147 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque. The electric motor adds another 40 hp, for a total of 187 when driving conditions call for maximum power. The electric motor can also power the Camry Hybrid on its own, but only under light throttle applications at speeds below 30 mph. Although maximum performance is not a priority for hybrids, this Camry goes from zero to 60 mph in a very respectable 8.4 seconds. Power is directed to the front wheels in a seamless fashion through a simplified continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Like most hybrids, the Camry took a hit this year because of the EPA's revised fuel economy calculations. Still, 33 mpg city and 34 mpg highway are very impressive results, and the city number in particular is more than 10 mpg better than other four-cylinder sedans. The Camry Hybrid is also an Advanced Technology Partial-Zero Emissions Vehicle, the cleanest possible rating in terms of air pollution. In some cases, a city's air is actually dirtier than what's coming out of this Camry's tailpipe.

Safety

Every Camry comes with front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, antilock brakes, stability control and traction control. In government crash testing, the 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid received five out of five stars in all front and side collision categories. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also gave the Camry its highest rating of "Good" for frontal-offset and side collision protection.

Driving

Like the Prius, driving the 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid can be a bit odd at times due to the CVT, electric motor and eerily quiet cabin at traffic lights. Unlike the Prius, though, the Camry Hybrid offers relatively brisk acceleration, meaning you don't necessarily have to sacrifice performance for good fuel economy. While the Camry offers a smooth ride and quiet cabin, its isolation takes a toll in terms of road feel and general driving dynamics. For those who appreciate a car that offers more feedback and borderline fun, the Nissan Altima Hybrid (that shares Toyota's hybrid system) would be a better choice.

Interior

Although the Camry's cabin looks snazzier than in years past, the general quality has gone downhill in terms of build quality and materials. It's still better than what some other brands offer, but we've come to expect better from Toyota, and the Nissan Altima Hybrid is more impressive.

What it lacks in polish, though, the Camry Hybrid makes up for with space, quiet and comfort. While the regular Camry provides a serenely hushed environment, the Hybrid's ability to travel using only electric power makes it rival King Tut's tomb for quietude. The Camry's comfy seats and oodles of cubbies and compartments make it a very family-friendly environment. The hybrid system's battery packs chew into trunk space (10.6 cubic feet versus 15 in the regular Camry), although a 60/40-split/folding rear seatback provides some added utility when needed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid.

5(85%)
4(11%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
83 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 Years And Still Going
ucsb73,10/10/2011
Purchased this vehicle in Oct. 2007 and it continues to perform. It has had a couple of minor issues that were covered under warranty - water pump leak - that I didn't even notice. I don't put on a ton of miles (37K) and my driving is best described as mixed. I continue to get a year-round average of 37 mpg. The winter and wet weather of the Pacific Northwest slows the vehicle down as it fights elements, otherwise, I'd say one could average closer to 39 mpg of mixed city/hwy driving. I paid $30K + taxes - about $2-3K more than V6 Camry with same features - leather, Bluetooth, navigation, power seats, sunroof, & heated mirrors. A solid car - comfortable and quiet.
Great Car
Matt,06/09/2010
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I have over 51,000 miles on my 2008 hybrid and have had no problems. I got the base model with the only option being floor mats. Overall, I average about 31-36 mpg in city/hwy combined driving. I'm tall and there is plenty of leg room and the seats are quite comfortable. It is quick, comfortable and dependable.
Trusty camry
KRIS,12/02/2018
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Love my 2008 toyota camry hybrid. Its quiet, good in the snow, handles curves well, roomy, and always starts.
An unremarkable car that does many things right
Brandon,04/06/2016
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Bought my 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid back in May of 2010 with ~26k on the odometer. Has every option except navigation. Overall it's been a decent car. Pluses include great gas mileage for its year/size (I typically get 35+ on a tank of gas, but have seen over 40+ many times. I do mostly city driving), many comfort/convenience features (heated seats, homelink, ABS, traction control, etc.), great mechanical reliability (engine, transmission, etc.), however it's also had a number of drawbacks: 1. The front seats are the most uncomfortable car seats I've ever sat in. I absolutely hate them. My wife and I are about 5'10, and her legs are 4" longer than mine. Neither of us can get comfortable. We still dread trips longer than 2 hours, which always lead to prickly legs and back pain no matter what we try. 2. Got the dreaded Error 3 with the 6-disc CD changer and the unit completely died. Thankful for the Aux port so I can at least hook up an MP3 player. 3. Driver side rear brake caliper got grippy, leading to pre-mature wearing of the break pad and scoring of the rotor. 4. AC randomly comes on sometimes when the car is shifted from park into reverse, or from drive into park. 5. Trunk is very small for a car this size, but we knew this going into it. Overall, if I had to do it again, I would not have purchased this car, and will never purchase another Toyota Camry as a result. With near 100k on the odometer, I'm happily looking for something else more suited for reliably moving around my family of 4 in comfort.
See all 83 reviews of the 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
33 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
187 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid
More About This Model

"So why didn't you get the Prius?"

It's a question that 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid drivers are bound to hear — and frankly, it's one we initially struggled with ourselves. After all, the Prius gets 12 more combined miles per gallon (46 versus 34) according to the EPA, and it boasts a more versatile hatchback layout while offering comparable passenger room. Its base price is also about $3,000 lower. And hey, [insert your favorite celebrity's name here] drives one.

But here's the thing about the Camry Hybrid that we kept coming back to: It's a real car. Unlike the Prius, it never gives you the sense that you're driving a science experiment. The Camry Hybrid is every bit a Camry, except it uses less gas. Make that a lot less gas — the regular four-cylinder Camry only registers 25 combined mpg. At 12,000 miles a year, you'll be saving 127 gallons of gas per annum if you opt for the hybrid. That's going to add up over the years, particularly if recent trends in gas prices persist.

Less thirst usually means less performance, too, but we're learning to suspend our knee-jerk assumptions when hybrid technology is involved. The 187-horsepower Camry Hybrid scoots from zero to 60 in 8.3 seconds, which is about a half-second quicker than the base 158-hp model can manage. As for the 110-hp Prius, fuggedaboudit — after some seat time in the Camry, it feels for all the world like an extremely sophisticated golf cart.

OK, so the Camry Hybrid isn't a perfect substitute for a regular Camry. That battery pack had to go somewhere, and Toyota opted to put it above the rear axle, which necessitated some space-eating protuberances in the trunk. The rear seatbacks do fold down, which helps mitigate the compromised cargo volume (10.6 cubic feet versus 15 for the non-hybrid Camry). But if you plan to haul a lot of stuff in your hybrid, the Prius' hatchback design and flat loading floor make it a far better pack mule. Even Nissan's Altima Hybrid, which shares Toyota's hybrid technology, sports a somewhat more usable trunk.

Miles-per-gallon mavens will no doubt keep flocking to the incomparable Prius. Nonetheless, the 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid makes a compelling case for itself as an alternative to conventional gas-powered family sedans. It's nearly 27 percent more frugal than a normal four-cylinder Camry and out-hustles it as well. That's a lot of automotive virtue, especially at a base price under $26K.

Used 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid Overview

The Used 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Camry Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base is priced between $7,995 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 99774 and99774 miles.

