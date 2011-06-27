Vehicle overview

Other than better fuel economy, people buy hybrids for a number of reasons. Reducing carbon dioxide emissions is one, and reducing America's dependence on imported oil is another. A third (and less valid) one is that morally superior feeling one gets from owning a car with a hybrid badge. But up to this point, buying a hybrid for financial reasons has been a questionable decision. Quite simply, the price premium for all that high-tech equipment would take years to recoup through fuel savings (and even government tax rebates). The 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid could change that.

With hybrids flying out of Toyota dealers, it makes sense that the cost of producing these sophisticated machines has gone down. Either that or Toyota is just feeling generous, because the Camry Hybrid's base price has been lowered by $1,000 for 2008. It is now only $200 more than a similarly equipped four-cylinder Camry XLE. At that price, buying a hybrid suddenly makes a lot more sense.

Aside from being more wallet-friendly and offering revised options packages, the Camry Hybrid is unchanged from its debut last year. It still offers the same seamless gasoline-electric power plant, serene cabin, quiet ride and ample features list. Actually, there was another change, but it depends on how you look at it. The EPA has revised the way it calculates fuel economy to better reflect real-world driving, and that has resulted in a significant lowering in the Camry Hybrid's mpg ratings. At 33 mpg city and 34 mpg highway, the Hybrid can no longer boast last year's unrealistic 40/38 mpg rating, but its fuel economy is still incredibly impressive for a vehicle of its size and performance. Only the mechanically similar Nissan Altima Hybrid can match it.

Overall, the 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid is a very impressive and complete sedan that now has the added benefit of an attractive price. While the Prius remains the fuel-economy champion and is now one of the best-selling cars in the country, the Camry Hybrid offers buyers a more mainstream and traditional package. Its closest competition comes from the aforementioned Altima Hybrid. The Altima offers a nicer interior and a superior driving experience at practically the same price. Sadly, that car is only sold in the five California-emissions states. As such, the Camry Hybrid is likely to be the hybrid of choice for more people, no matter what their reasons are for buying.