Vehicle overview

Typically, it will take seven to 10 years to recoup the price premium associated with hybrid cars. Federal tax credits can take a big chunk out of that premium, but as manufacturers like Toyota sell more hybrids, those credits disappear. Luckily for prospective buyers of the 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid, the price difference between the Camry Hybrid and a similarly equipped Camry XLE four-cylinder is negligible. In other words, save gas, save money.

Besides a price drop last year, not much has changed for the Camry Hybrid sedan since it was introduced for 2007. Utilizing the same fuel-sipping technology featured in Toyota's revolutionary Prius, this Camry provides the best fuel economy available in a traditional midsize sedan package, with an EPA combined estimate of 34 mpg. Plus, with its four-cylinder gasoline engine and electric motor combined, the resulting 187 horsepower provides acceleration quicker than most gas-only four-cylinder competitor sedans. In other words, save gas and go faster.

Beyond its powertrain and the eerie quiet that goes with its electric operation, the hybrid is virtually indistinguishable from a regular Camry. As such, expect a spacious cabin, a sizable features list and a driving experience that isolates you from the surrounding world. If you should prefer a more involving driving experience, though, the Camry Hybrid probably isn't for you, as its ride is soft and its steering light.

As a hybrid sedan alternative, there's the Nissan Altima Hybrid. It shares Toyota's hybrid technology but provides more feedback to the driver and is better to drive. It also provides a higher-quality interior and sportier styling for virtually the same price as the Camry. Unfortunately, it's only available in California-emissions states. On the opposite end of the driving excitement spectrum, Toyota's dull-but-frugal Prius offers similar passenger room, greater trunk space and better gas mileage for less money than the Camry.

So there are certainly factors to consider before signing on the dotted line for a 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid. However, with a price that makes sense for your bank account and gas mileage that makes sense for the environment, the Camry Hybrid, well, makes a lot of sense.