Consumer Rating
(157)
2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Most fuel-efficient family sedan available, roomy interior, stronger acceleration than most regular four-cylinder sedans, excellent crash test scores.
  • Small trunk, some below-average interior materials.
Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale
List Price Range
$5,999 - $7,950
Used Camry Hybrid for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid's compelling duo of superior fuel economy and comfortable family sedan attributes makes it a top choice for a hybrid vehicle.

Vehicle overview

Typically, it will take seven to 10 years to recoup the price premium associated with hybrid cars. Federal tax credits can take a big chunk out of that premium, but as manufacturers like Toyota sell more hybrids, those credits disappear. Luckily for prospective buyers of the 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid, the price difference between the Camry Hybrid and a similarly equipped Camry XLE four-cylinder is negligible. In other words, save gas, save money.

Besides a price drop last year, not much has changed for the Camry Hybrid sedan since it was introduced for 2007. Utilizing the same fuel-sipping technology featured in Toyota's revolutionary Prius, this Camry provides the best fuel economy available in a traditional midsize sedan package, with an EPA combined estimate of 34 mpg. Plus, with its four-cylinder gasoline engine and electric motor combined, the resulting 187 horsepower provides acceleration quicker than most gas-only four-cylinder competitor sedans. In other words, save gas and go faster.

Beyond its powertrain and the eerie quiet that goes with its electric operation, the hybrid is virtually indistinguishable from a regular Camry. As such, expect a spacious cabin, a sizable features list and a driving experience that isolates you from the surrounding world. If you should prefer a more involving driving experience, though, the Camry Hybrid probably isn't for you, as its ride is soft and its steering light.

As a hybrid sedan alternative, there's the Nissan Altima Hybrid. It shares Toyota's hybrid technology but provides more feedback to the driver and is better to drive. It also provides a higher-quality interior and sportier styling for virtually the same price as the Camry. Unfortunately, it's only available in California-emissions states. On the opposite end of the driving excitement spectrum, Toyota's dull-but-frugal Prius offers similar passenger room, greater trunk space and better gas mileage for less money than the Camry.

So there are certainly factors to consider before signing on the dotted line for a 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid. However, with a price that makes sense for your bank account and gas mileage that makes sense for the environment, the Camry Hybrid, well, makes a lot of sense.

2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid models

The 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition, an eight-way power driver seat, a 60/40-split rear seat, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt/telescoping column, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a trip computer and a six-speaker stereo with a single-CD player and auxiliary audio jack.

Grouped together into various packages, Camry Hybrid options include a sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a four-way power passenger seat, a navigation system, satellite radio and a JBL sound system with a six-CD changer and Bluetooth.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid sees no major changes.

Performance & mpg

The gasoline part of the Camry's hybrid equation is provided by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder producing 147 hp and 138 pound-feet of torque. The electric motor adds another 40 hp, for a grand total of 187 horses when driving conditions call for maximum power. The Camry Hybrid can also be motivated by electricity alone, but only under light throttle applications at speeds below 30 mph. Although rapid acceleration is hardly a priority for hybrid buyers, the Camry goes from zero to 60 mph in a respectable 8.4 seconds. Power is sent to the front wheels via a specialized continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Fuel economy is an impressive 33 mpg city, 34 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined. The Camry Hybrid is also an Advanced Technology Partial-Zero Emissions Vehicle, the cleanest possible rating for a gasoline-burning vehicle in terms of air pollution. In some cases, a city's air could actually be dirtier than what's coming out of this Camry's tailpipe.

Safety

The 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid features standard front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, antilock brakes, stability control and traction control. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash testing, the Camry Hybrid received five out of five stars in all front and side collision categories. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also awarded the Camry its highest rating of "Good" for frontal-offset and side collision protection.

Driving

Driving the 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid can be a bit odd due to the CVT, electric motor and eerily quiet cabin at traffic lights. Unlike many other hybrids, though, the Camry Hybrid offers relatively brisk acceleration, meaning you don't necessarily have to sacrifice performance for good fuel economy. While the Camry offers a smooth ride and quiet cabin, its isolation takes a toll in terms of road feel and general driving dynamics.

Interior

Although the Camry's cabin looks snazzier than in years past, the general quality has slipped a bit in terms of build quality and materials. It's still OK for most buyers, but we've come to expect better from Toyota, and more discerning customers should find the Nissan Altima Hybrid more impressive.

What it lacks in polish, though, the Camry Hybrid makes up for with space, quiet and comfort. While the regular Camry provides a serenely hushed environment, the Hybrid's ability to travel using only electric power makes it rival the moon tomb for quietude. The Camry's comfy seats and oodles of cubbies and compartments make it a very family-friendly environment. The hybrid system's battery packs chew into trunk space (10.6 cubic feet versus 15 in the regular Camry), although a 60/40-split/folding rear seatback provides some added utility when needed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid.

5(86%)
4(10%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
157 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Updated Review After 5 years and 100k Miles
yungunz,05/29/2013
Here is the original review I wrote 5 years ago: http://www.edmunds.com/toyota/camry-hybrid/2009/consumer-reviews/the-smart-way-to-move.html?style=100975664&sub=&reviewId=103341721 What can I say, it's been a great 5 year run! I've averaged 35mpg getting about 450-500 miles per tank. Also, I NEVER had to change my brakes! It has something to do with the braking system and the promotion of safer/slower driving. I am thrilled with my purchase. All you have to do is get your oil changes every 5k miles and rotate your tires often! Free oil changes at my dealership was a bonus. I changed my tires at 35k and 85k miles. I was hoping by now Toyota would release some sort of AWD Hybrid. A+++
394,000 miles and still going strong!!!
T. Gibson,10/23/2018
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
We have owned our 2009 Camry Hybrid since it was new and it has been the the best vehicle we have ever bought. My husband travels about 60,000 miles a year and gas is a huge expense. Buying a hybrid was the most economical choice for us and after looking at the Prius, he loved the room and options offered on the Camry. It now has 394,101 miles on it and we have yet to replace the batteries or have any major issue with it. We take exceptional care of all of our vehicles, so if it needs to be done, it is done. Other than routine maintenance, we have only had to change the oil every 5000 miles, replace the tires after about 60,000 - 70,000 miles and maintain the brakes and rotors as needed.
50K and still going strong
dkgoren,05/01/2011
My 09 Camry Hybrid is approaching 3 years old and just hit 50K miles. The car has been extremely reiliable, with no mechanical failures and just doing basic maintance (oil changes every 5-7K, tire rotations, etc). I live in Maine, so in the winter, the mileage does drop to around 32, but in the summer, it can be as high as about 38 - that's not to say that I can't get above that for shorter amounts of time, but I've yet to have a full tank average more than about 39MPG......I'm still very happy with the mileage, especially with current gas prices.
The Good and The Bad
BillT,06/14/2009
The car is saving me plenty of money. I am a moderately aggressive driver, but with conscious throttle application, the car has been achieving 36-39mpg over 6000 miles. The car is very spacious and comfortable for 4 people. The car is fully loaded, and as such it has all the amenities that I could want. The navigation is easy to use and follow, although it needs an update. The JBL sound system is truly amazing, although it does cause a few rattles in the car. Bluetooth is great and easy to use. The acceleration is more than adequate, although a little more oomph and less drone from the CVT would be nice. The handling is not sporty AT ALL, but the ride is very smooth and ultra quiet.
See all 157 reviews of the 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid
Features & Specs

MPG
33 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
187 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid Overview

The Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Camry Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base is priced between $5,999 and$7,950 with odometer readings between 80377 and150575 miles.

