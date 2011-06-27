  1. Home
2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and spacious interior
  • Better acceleration than the standard Camry
  • Good visibility in all directions
  • User-friendly interior controls
  • Less truck space than the standard model
  • Other hybrid sedans in the class have sharper handling
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Shopping for a midsize hybrid sedan once meant deciding between the Honda Accord or the Toyota Camry. Strong alternatives from Ford and Hyundai have made this segment more competitive than ever, but the 2017 Toyota Camry has kept pace with the competition.

Toyota gave the Camry a thorough update two years ago, and the 2017 model carries over those new features and adds a few extras. Top-trim level XLE models now come standard with a wireless smartphone charging pad; it's also available as an option on SE trims. XLE models also now come standard with a premium JBL audio system and a navigation app that operates through your smartphone rather than as a system integrated into the infotainment system. (A factory navigation system remains an option, however.)

The Camry has long been known for its smooth ride and quiet, roomy interior, but the earlier overhaul added nicer materials and improved controls to the mix. Toyota's engineers also tightened up the handling, making the sport-tuned SE the most athletic Camry Hybrid yet. Fuel economy remains the car's strong point, checking in at an EPA-estimated 40 mpg in mixed driving. Moreover, the Camry Hybrid is actually quicker than the regular four-cylinder Camry, so when you need a little extra power, you've got it in reserve.

The Camry Hybrid's high fuel economy and comfortable cabin make an appealing combination, but there are multiple rivals that match or better the Toyota in certain ways. The 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid gets incrementally better fuel economy and also feels a little more responsive from behind the wheel, while the Honda Accord Hybrid boasts segment-leading fuel economy and spirited driving dynamics of its own. Then there's the reinvented 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, which matches the Ford's efficiency and entices with its sharp styling and modern-looking, high-tech interior.

The 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, a rearview camera, front and rear side airbags, front knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. On the XLE you can also get a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, a lane departure warning system and a frontal collision warning system.

Additionally, the XLE's optional Safety Connect telematics system includes an emergency assistance button, stolen vehicle notification and automatic collision notification.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Camry Hybrid SE stopped from 60 mph in 126 feet, an average showing for a midsize hybrid sedan.

In government crash tests, the Camry Hybrid earned the top five-star rating overall, with four stars for total frontal impact-protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the standard (non-hybrid) Camry the best possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. The Camry also earned a "Good" score in the side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.

2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid models

The 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid is offered in base LE, sporty SE and luxurious XLE trim levels.

The LE Hybrid features 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, heated exterior mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a color driver information display, and Toyota's Entune Audio interface. The latter includes a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, voice controls, Bluetooth phone and audio streaming, Siri Eyes Free, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB interface.

The SE Hybrid adds 17-inch alloy wheels, sport-themed styling details, a sport-tuned suspension, a rear spoiler, sport fabric seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The XLE Hybrid includes the LE Hybrid's features along with its own 17-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a four-way power passenger seat, wireless smartphone charging, and Entune Audio Plus, which adds a 7-inch touchscreen, a smartphone-based navigation app, and a 10-speaker JBL audio system with satellite radio and HD radio.

Entune Audio Plus is optional on the LE and SE. The SE can also be had with a sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, a navigation system and smartphone app integration. The XLE offers those SE options as well, plus an integrated navigation system, a Technology package (automatic high-beam headlights, adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system and lane departure warning), a Safety Connect package (see Safety, below) and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.

The 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid teams a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor that together deliver up to 200 horsepower. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) delivers that power to the front wheels.

In Edmunds testing, a Camry Hybrid SE accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds, a quick time for a hybrid midsize sedan.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the Camry Hybrid LE is40 mpg combined (42 city/38 highway). The XLE is rated at 38 mpg combined (40 city/37 highway), likely due to the increased rolling resistance of its larger wheels and tires.

Drivers can select an available Eco mode that optimizes accelerator response and air-conditioning to improve fuel economy, as well as an EV mode, which enables the Camry to travel up to 1.6 miles (below 25 mph) on the electric motor alone.

Driving

The 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid has a confident driving character. It holds the road well, especially in sport-tuned SE trim, yet the cabin remains quiet and mostly undisturbed by bumps and ruts. The Hybrid SE isn't the sportiest hybrid out there, but Toyota's engineers have done an impressive job of turning this Camry into a rather engaging car to drive.

Toyota's hybrid drivetrain is one of the most sophisticated and refined systems of its kind. The transition from all-electric mode to the gasoline power is smooth and unobtrusive. Acceleration is strong for a midsize hybrid sedan as well, slotting in between the regular Camry four-cylinder and the Camry V6 in terms of quickness. The Hybrid's CVT behaves differently than the regular Camry's traditional automatic, of course, holding revs at a constant high level during full-acceleration bursts, but it's easy to get used to.

Interior

The 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid offers one of the most comfortable and roomy cabins in its class. There's plenty of headroom and legroom up front and nearly as much in back. A rear-facing child seat will fit in back with ease, but fixed rear headrests make it difficult to properly secure a front-facing child seat.

Trunk space is respectable at 13.1 cubic feet, although that's 2.3 fewer cubic feet than the non-hybrid Camry. The rear seatback folds down for added cargo capacity.

From the driver's vantage point, most of the physical buttons are large, easy to understand at a glance, and glove-friendly in cold weather. The sensibly designed climate controls deserve special praise for simple, intuitive operation. On the electronics front, the LE and SE get a standard 6.1-inch version of Toyota's Entune touchscreen infotainment system, with an upgraded 7-inch touchscreen standard on the XLE. The graphics aren't as crisp as the segment's best, but like the Camry Hybrid's other control interfaces, these screens are straightforward and easy to use.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid.

Most helpful consumer reviews

If you choose a Hybrid, get a Toyota
Adrian Stepp,01/30/2017
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Toyota has a long history of producing high quality hybrid vehicles. The Camry Hybrid is a really nice, upscale hybrid. The XLE trim level is hard to beat. Yes, the Honda Accord Hybrid has more bells and whistles on their equivalent model. But good luck getting it serviced properly if it has major malfunctions with the hybrid drive train or lane departure and assisted braking systems. The interior of the Camry Hybrid XLE is extremely nice, especially the heated leather seats. The power seat function would be nicer if it had memory for adjustments for different drivers, but it doesn't. The entertainment system is nice. The JBL sound system is great. But the Scout GPS navigation system that works with your cell phone is still buggy. And if you are using the GPS on back roads and lose your cell phone signal, you'll need your mapquest directions if you don't know where you are going. Garmin is still the best system for GPS. Why didn't Toyota interface with them to allow voice and maps over the Entune app system? Thus far, the driving experience has been great, and the gas mileage has been right at 39 to 40 mpg as advertised. As I write this review, I just passed 1000 miles. So it's still too early to judge realiability. This car is primarily driven by my wife. I was worried that it might not be comfortable for me on a trip. We took our first trip last weekend and I was pleasantly surprised. I drove the entire time and did not feel any driving fatigue. The seat remained comfortable and I arrived without a sore back!
The best Hybrid ride, makes this driver smile
Bob near Woodstock,07/22/2017
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I have friends with other hybrids, like the Prius. But my Camry XLE hybrid feels like quality. Quiet. Solid. Rides like an old Buick or Caddie. Feels like a big car ride but gets 41 mpg. After 18 months and 20,000 miles, I have many praises for this car but only one complaint. The GPS navigation voice system sucks. Horrible voice recognition. Always takes multiple tries before it understands an address, or even understands that you want to go to a new address. Everything else is wonderful. Ride quality, comfort, quiet, even the back seats are more like those of a limo than a midsize sedan. But after five previous Camrys, I'm convinced the XLE is the only trim line to get. The hybrid XLE. Only penalty is a slightly smaller trunk, but it's still more a. Adequate. UPDATE: Now it’s five years old. Still love it, still no problems whatsoever.
Car good, manuals/electronics operation bad. 2017
LB,12/11/2016
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
There's a lot in this car but the dealer doesn't bother to explain how most things work, at least our dealer didn't. And the manuals are terrible, especially the navigation/radio/media one. Presumably just badly translated from the Japanese. Has such neat features as to turn off a level of auto dimming, flick the brights switch 9 times while holding down something else. And good luck in a car wash where automatic door lock opener may sort of short circuit unless you disable key and get it far from door. Other things, like having key open and close window and sunroof need to be done by dealer (who doesn't bother to ask). 8-way seat adjust is nice but you can't program in you settings so must readjust everything every time you switch drivers (it's been many years since I owned a car that didn't do this). So I have complaints about things that could be and should have been easily dealt with by company and dealer. But so far (2000mi) no complaints at all about the big stuff like how it runs.
Still happy with purchase
K's Hybrid,06/13/2017
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Still trying to shed my wistfulness about no longer having an SUV but this car has won me over. Paid $24,000 plus tax, LE, silver metallic which has a slight blue tint. Mileage at 42.3 mpg is better than I expected, smooth ride, good acceleration, brakes are fine (not "grabby" as others suggest). CVT is fine, I've learned to goose it/ease off to maximize mpg. Trunk space is eroded by batteries but is OK, fit three sets of golf clubs. Driving is much more solid than I expected from a fuel efficient car, and it has a lovely quiet smooth ride. Before buying I was a little concerned that I didn't see much of this car on the road; after driving for three months I am surprised I don't see more Camry Hybrids out there. It is fine in the rain; has been OK in 2 winters (a little more clearance would have been nice). MPG makes gains when the "summer mix" gas is used (April thru Oct) so if I did this update in Sept I'd expect MPG would go up by at least 1.
See all 10 reviews of the 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
42 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
200 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Used 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid Overview

The Used 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Camry Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE is priced between $15,557 and$24,598 with odometer readings between 11207 and96289 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE is priced between $16,500 and$20,000 with odometer readings between 12425 and59788 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE is priced between $16,000 and$19,468 with odometer readings between 34882 and42343 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 15 used and CPO 2017 Camry Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,557 and mileage as low as 11207 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,500.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,468.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,643.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,319.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

