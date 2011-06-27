Overall rating

Shopping for a midsize hybrid sedan once meant deciding between the Honda Accord or the Toyota Camry. Strong alternatives from Ford and Hyundai have made this segment more competitive than ever, but the 2017 Toyota Camry has kept pace with the competition.

Toyota gave the Camry a thorough update two years ago, and the 2017 model carries over those new features and adds a few extras. Top-trim level XLE models now come standard with a wireless smartphone charging pad; it's also available as an option on SE trims. XLE models also now come standard with a premium JBL audio system and a navigation app that operates through your smartphone rather than as a system integrated into the infotainment system. (A factory navigation system remains an option, however.)

The Camry has long been known for its smooth ride and quiet, roomy interior, but the earlier overhaul added nicer materials and improved controls to the mix. Toyota's engineers also tightened up the handling, making the sport-tuned SE the most athletic Camry Hybrid yet. Fuel economy remains the car's strong point, checking in at an EPA-estimated 40 mpg in mixed driving. Moreover, the Camry Hybrid is actually quicker than the regular four-cylinder Camry, so when you need a little extra power, you've got it in reserve.

The Camry Hybrid's high fuel economy and comfortable cabin make an appealing combination, but there are multiple rivals that match or better the Toyota in certain ways. The 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid gets incrementally better fuel economy and also feels a little more responsive from behind the wheel, while the Honda Accord Hybrid boasts segment-leading fuel economy and spirited driving dynamics of its own. Then there's the reinvented 2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, which matches the Ford's efficiency and entices with its sharp styling and modern-looking, high-tech interior.

The 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, a rearview camera, front and rear side airbags, front knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. On the XLE you can also get a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, a lane departure warning system and a frontal collision warning system.

Additionally, the XLE's optional Safety Connect telematics system includes an emergency assistance button, stolen vehicle notification and automatic collision notification.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Camry Hybrid SE stopped from 60 mph in 126 feet, an average showing for a midsize hybrid sedan.

In government crash tests, the Camry Hybrid earned the top five-star rating overall, with four stars for total frontal impact-protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the standard (non-hybrid) Camry the best possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. The Camry also earned a "Good" score in the side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.