Used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Showing 1 - 18 out of 688 listings
  • 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in White
    used

    2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    138,414 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Silver
    used

    2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    93,491 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,500

    $2,484 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Gray
    used

    2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    129,052 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,000

    $1,514 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE Limited Edition in Red
    used

    2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE Limited Edition

    116,451 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,517

    $1,950 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in Gray
    used

    2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    100,792 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $1,115 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Gray
    used

    2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    74,135 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,995

    $1,413 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Black
    used

    2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    17,255 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,990

    $1,870 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Red
    used

    2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    182,029 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,149

    $934 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in Gray
    used

    2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    113,323 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,999

    $651 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Gold
    used

    2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    83,192 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,687

    $231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in Black
    used

    2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    82,753 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,590

    $1,108 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in Red
    used

    2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    103,529 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $11,895

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in White
    used

    2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    83,937 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,995

    $713 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in White
    used

    2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    89,434 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,990

    $655 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Gray
    used

    2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    95,985 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,999

    $632 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in White
    used

    2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    19,066 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,899

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in White
    used

    2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    68,978 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE Limited Edition in Black
    used

    2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE Limited Edition

    56,542 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,000

    $1,012 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 688 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Camry Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Camry Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
4.514 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (14%)
An outstanding vehicle that deserves consideration
FrenchFry,07/11/2016
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This is my first hybrid. I choose it because I am 6'-3" tall, 250 lbs and although I like small cars, I have a long commute and wanted something comfortable to drive. I can honestly say I am always impressed when I drive this car. I drive 170 miles a day so the miles add up quickly. I consistently achieve between 38 and 40 MPG. I have kept gas receipts since new and have now mastered how to achieve that mileage daily. The hybrid system is fantastic. The system engages frequently until 40 mph and then it is gas only above 40 to 45 mph. So in town driving increases gas mileage above 40 mpg. Traffic jams are a breeze as the system regenerated upon braking. The electric AC compressor is fantastic (there is no fan belt) so running the AC in electric only mode is unnoticeable and does not suck up all the juice. Eco mode reduces the amount of electricity consumed and I use it all the time. It helps increase the mileage. It cycles the AC a little slower but I live in Texas where it is really, really hot. The system works great. I now have over 37,000 miles on the car and I have not had one issue! Not even a squeak or rattle. Only regular oil changes and frequent tire rotation as you should do on any car. Now to the meat and potatoes....the battery. I have read many posts but I know when the time comes (and it will) to change the battery, I am not worried. Toyota has so many of these cars on the road (including tons of taxis:Chicago) that a battery swap is a 2 hour ordeal. Check you tube and you will see how simple it really is. Secondary battery (non-toyota) manufacturers (Dorman Products) are refurbishing the packs and the general cost is under $2,300 now with a core exchange. A handy homeowner can do this themselves. Many hybrid shops have now popped up in major cities that now offer quick replacement or battery diagnostic services. Additionally, major retailers such as Napa Auto Parts and others can order you the pack which as of 2016 is between $1,800 and $2,300. Think about this...I have taken many cars to the shop for repairs (which I could not do myself) and walked out with a $1,500 bill. Going to Toyota and asking for a new battery pack is just plain STUPID! A $0.59 screw at Auto Zone costs $7.50 at Toyota! Any reputable mechanic can do this simple battery swap. Also, I have read some posts about the brakes. Regenerative brakes work different than regular brakes. Simply put, an additional "zone" is built into the pedal. The first 1/4" push on the pedal is for the regenerative process. The other 3/4 is for regular braking. Any hybrid has this system. Getting used to it takes a day or two. After that, it becomes intuitive. The brakes on my car are excellent. When the time comes to brake, they grab hard and stop the car well. The rest of the car is standard Toyota Camry stuff. You can read about that on the regular Camry reviews. I am absolutely thrilled with this car. I bought it at the right price and time (November) so I have already recouped some of my investment. I would definitely buy another one now that I understand how they truly work. And they are also FAST. The electric motor kicks in when needed for extra power such as up a highway ramp and such. This is probably the most underrated "sleeper" car in existence because Toyota wants to sell you a Prius. Do yourself a favor. Pick the Camry over the Prius. Larger, safer car. More comfortable. Easier battery swap. I'll give up the extra 8 mpg for that any day.
Report abuse
