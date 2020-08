Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for Sale Near Me

ODaniel Mazda - Fort Wayne / Indiana

Sonata Hybrid SE, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces. 40/44 City/Highway MPG 2.0L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V SULEV II Local Trade-in, One Owner, Bluetooth.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 40 City/ 44 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHE24L18GA010853

Stock: Z20141A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-04-2020