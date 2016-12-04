Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale Near Me
2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE17,153 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,910
Vandergriff Toyota - Arlington / Texas
2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE Certified. Toyota Certified, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Camry Hybrid SE, 4D Sedan, 2.5L I4 Hybrid DOHC, eCVT, FWD, Cosmic Gray Mica, Black w/Sport Fabric Softex-Trimmed Front Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. EMPLOYEE PRICING FOR EVERYONE !! HURRY !! Come visit our REDESIGNED State-of-the-Art Dealership. Our showroom, amenities, and service drive are open extended hours for your convenience. Not to mention a HUGE selection of New Pre-Owned vehicles will make Vandergriff Toyota your premiere choice for Toyota dealerships in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Stop by and see why we're where 'DFW SHOPS FOR USED CARS!!' Customer Requested and Dealer Added Options are extra. As the leading Toyota dealer in Arlington, our name has become synonymous with honesty and integrity. We have grown into one of the largest Toyota dealers in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. We are proud to be integral members of the Dallas-Fort Worth community, where we serve the entire DFW Metroplex, including Carrollton, North Richland Hills, Irving, Mansfield, Frisco, Richardson, Plano, Grand Prairie, Grapevine and the entire North Texas area. Our outstanding staff of dedicated sales professionals is here to help you find the perfect new car for you and your family. Visit us today and see why our commitment to customer service, our large selection of new and used vehicles and our reliable service center have made Vandergriff Toyota one of Arlington's favorite Toyota dealerships! Customer Requested and Dealer Added Options are extra.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK0GU194006
Stock: PGU194006
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 46,367 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,099$2,793 Below Market
California Motor Trade - Downey / California
**TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR PUBLIC WHOLESALE PRICING GOING ON RIGHT NOW!!!** **LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY FOR 30 DAYS OR 1000 MILES!!! THIS VEHICLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER COVERAGE! CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS!!!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES IN BRINGING THE BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE!! ALL THE RIGHT COMPONENTS!! CALL US TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AND EASE WITH OUR HAGGLE FREE ENVIRONMENT** NO NEGOTIATIONS NECESSARY, COMPETITIVE PRICES & BELOW RETAIL VALUES** WE VALUE YOUR TIME WITH US, SEE YOU SOON** DON'T WAIT COME TO OUR LOT AT 7440 FIRESTONE BLVD DOWNEY CA 90241
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK1GU183189
Stock: GU183189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- 54,529 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995$2,343 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Weston - Davie / Florida
Radio: Entune Premium W/Jbl Audio & Navigation Moonroof Package Technology Package Sun/Moonroof Safety Connect W/Mayday System Blind Spot Monitor Leather Seats Navigation System Convenience Package Qi Wireless Charging Capability Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels Black; Leather Seat Trim Celestial Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Toyota Camry Hybrid has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. A Toyota with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Camry Hybrid XLE was gently driven and it shows. The Toyota Camry has been the best-selling car in America for twelve years now. The Camry is a massive success and with good reason -- it's got proven reliability, a quiet and spacious interior, good fuel economy and exciting exterior styling. For anyone who needs quiet, comfortable transportation for up to five people without breaking the bank, the Camry is invariably the place to start the search. The Camry offers a ton of versatility for the price, but can also be optioned up to give buyers that luxury car feel if they so desire. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK0GU190974
Stock: GU190974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 60,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,833$1,901 Below Market
Northwest Hills Chevrolet Buick GMC - Torrington / Connecticut
2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE**172 Point Inspection**, LOCALLY OWNED AND TRADED, 2.5L I4 Hybrid DOHC.Clean CARFAX.SAY YES TO SULLIVAN -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (43 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK0GU186763
Stock: 20-558B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 101,618 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,991$1,680 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid 4dr Sdn XLE..."PRICED TO SELL"...***INCREDIBLE WEEKEND SPECIAL***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK0GU180106
Stock: N180106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-22-2020
- 69,763 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,995$2,175 Below Market
Blasius South - Stratford / Connecticut
Celestial Silver Metallic 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE FWD eCVT 2.5L I4 Hybrid DOHC USB/AUX port!!, Blue Tooth Streaming!!, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT.....NO ACCIDENTS!, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, Rear Back Up Camera!!, 2.5L I4 Hybrid DOHC, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Multi-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Entune Audio Plus, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK0GU184012
Stock: X3494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 88,413 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,998$1,746 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Radio: Entune Premium Audio W/Navigation/App Suite Moonroof Package Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Qi Wireless Charging Capability Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ash/Black; Sport Fabric Softex-Trimmed Front Seat Trim Celestial Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Toyota Camry Hybrid treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. This Toyota Camry Hybrid SE is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. The Toyota Camry has been the best-selling car in America for twelve years now. The Camry is a massive success and with good reason -- it's got proven reliability, a quiet and spacious interior, good fuel economy and exciting exterior styling. For anyone who needs quiet, comfortable transportation for up to five people without breaking the bank, the Camry is invariably the place to start the search. The Camry offers a ton of versatility for the price, but can also be optioned up to give buyers that luxury car feel if they so desire. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK7GU195492
Stock: GU195492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 41,217 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,397$1,922 Below Market
Capital Chevrolet - Wake Forest / North Carolina
New Price! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 11218 miles below market average! REDUCED PRICE!, Carfax Certified / ACCIDENT FREE, LEATHER, Moonroof / Sunroof, Navigation / GPS, REAR CAMERA, VERY CLEAN LOCAL TRADE, ABS brakes, ALLOY WHEELS, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE Pearl 2.5L I4 Hybrid DOHC eCVT FWD Price does not include Dealer added items. See Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK3GU191701
Stock: 9C33786A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 68,830 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,960$1,869 Below Market
Twins Buick GMC - Columbus / Ohio
**CLEAN CAR FAX**, ** FULLY SERVICED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS**, ** CLEANEST IN COLUMBUS **, ** LOCAL TRADE **, **USB PORT**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, Just Arrived-May not be detailed or fully serviced., 2.5L I4 Hybrid DOHC, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE FWD eCVT Super White 2.5L I4 Hybrid DOHCOdometer is 7534 miles below market average!You Always WIN When You DEAL With TWINS! Call 614.848.9999 OR VISIT US ONLINE AT www.twinsbuickgmc.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (43 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK5GU188444
Stock: U3409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 72,775 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,250$1,750 Below Market
Prime Toyota - Saco - Saco / Maine
2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Midnight Black Metallic, With these sought after options:, Leather Heated Seats, MP3- USB / I-Pod Ready, Bluetooth, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Sun Roof, Fog Lights, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Alloy wheels, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.At Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK0GU178520
Stock: TS35822A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 50,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,199$2,816 Below Market
Millennium Auto Sales - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (43 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK1GU189106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,715 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,925$1,876 Below Market
Aberdeen Chrysler Center - Aberdeen / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK4GU181520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,690$1,691 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Weston - Davie / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Moonroof Package Sun/Moonroof Radio: Entune Premium Audio W/Navigation/App Suite Leather Seats Navigation System Convenience Package Qi Wireless Charging Capability Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels Black; Leather Seat Trim Midnight Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with a full CARFAX history report. This 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Looking for a Toyota Camry Hybrid that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Toyota Camry Hybrid. The Toyota Camry has been the best-selling car in America for twelve years now. The Camry is a massive success and with good reason -- it's got proven reliability, a quiet and spacious interior, good fuel economy and exciting exterior styling. For anyone who needs quiet, comfortable transportation for up to five people without breaking the bank, the Camry is invariably the place to start the search. The Camry offers a ton of versatility for the price, but can also be optioned up to give buyers that luxury car feel if they so desire. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK0GU200340
Stock: GU200340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 90,083 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,994$1,440 Below Market
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
UP FOR SALE A 2016 toyota camry hybrid drive great!!! VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWWAUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (43 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK1GU192491
Stock: A190923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,580 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,597$1,299 Below Market
Union City DriveTime - Union City / Georgia
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK6GU184175
Stock: 1030223917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,108 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,295$1,412 Below Market
Winchester DriveTime - Memphis / Tennessee
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK2GU191396
Stock: 1330045040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,988 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,668
Toyota of Katy - Katy / Texas
Blizzard Pearl 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE FWD eCVT 2.5L I4 Hybrid DOHC 2.5L I4 Hybrid DOHC. 844-221-8804 Please call us to make an appointment or for more photos. We have over 600 pre owned to choose from and one of the largest selections of Certified Toyota's in Texas. Thank you for shopping with us. ADVERTISED SALES PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE RECON FEES !!! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4823 miles below market average! 40/38 City/Highway MPG If it is a deal you're chasin then come on down to I-10 and Mason. Only at Toyota of Katy! Call 844-221-8804.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK4GU186376
Stock: K68757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 105,228 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,500$940 Below Market
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this attractive 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid in White. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Backup camera, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Service records available, Heated front seats, Push-button start, Camry Hybrid XLE, 4D Sedan, 2.5L I4 Hybrid DOHC, eCVT, FWD, White, Almond w/Leather Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.Here at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK6GU187786
Stock: J87786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
