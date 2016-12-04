Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Weston - Davie / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Moonroof Package Sun/Moonroof Radio: Entune Premium Audio W/Navigation/App Suite Leather Seats Navigation System Convenience Package Qi Wireless Charging Capability Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels Black; Leather Seat Trim Midnight Black Metallic This 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with a full CARFAX history report. This 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Looking for a Toyota Camry Hybrid that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Toyota Camry Hybrid.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 40 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BD1FK0GU200340

Stock: GU200340

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-18-2020