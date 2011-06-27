Used 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- $4,500Great Deal | $1,641 below market
2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base147,173 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3, Bluetooth. This Toyota Camry Hybrid also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, CD Changer, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNBB46K373010528
Stock: 121872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $4,991Great Deal
2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base172,782 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
In a class by itself! Come test drive this 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid! Providing great efficiency and utility! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan provides exceptional value! Top features include cruise control, air conditioning, telescoping steering wheel, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNBB46K573017187
Stock: CP1251A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $4,995Great Deal | $1,411 below market
2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base161,130 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
First Class Cars - Salt Lake City / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K07U030357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,000Good Deal | $1,415 below market
2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base109,541 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
International Toyota - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
PRE AUCTION SPECIAL!!! SOLD AS IS. AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC FOR A LIMITED TIME BEFORE IT'S SENT TO AUCTION.Local Trade, 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 Hybrid, eCVT, FWD, Titanium Metallic, Ash w/Fabric Seat Trim or Leather Seat Trim, 8 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Illuminated entry, JBL AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD/MP3, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 51700 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.Awards:* Green Car Journal 2007 Green Car of the YearBased on 2017 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid Titanium Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNBB46K173022483
Stock: W093044A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $5,500Good Deal | $349 below market
2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base189,593 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Belmonte Auto Imports - Raleigh / North Carolina
2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base *CARFAX CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS LEATHER HEATED SEATS AUX INPUT PUSH BUTTON START 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 8 Speakers ABS brakes AM/FM radio Automatic temperature control Brake assist CD player Dual front impact airbags Dual front side impact airbags Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors Electronic Stability Control Four wheel independent suspension Front anti-roll bar Front dual zone A/C Fully automatic headlights Garage door transmitter JBL AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD/MP3 Knee airbag Leather Seat Trim Low tire pressure warning Occupant sensing airbag Overhead airbag Power driver seat Power steering Power windows Rear anti-roll bar Rear Personal Reading Lights Remote keyless entry Speed-sensing steering Steering wheel mounted A/C controls Steering wheel mounted audio controls Sunroof Traction control XM Satellite Radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 40/38 City/Highway MPG Awards: * Green Car Journal 2007 Green Car of the Year Based on 2017 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle driving conditions and other factors. We are a local family owned and independently operated pre-owned automotive dealership in Raleigh North Carolina with over 30 years of experience in buying and selling quality vehicles. Over time we have developed a rarity in the used car business–a non-traditional philosophy of offering our local community a hassle free and better used vehicle buying experience. We offer a superior experience by utilizing convenient internet and mobile technologies and helpful high-touch personal customer service with fair market prices. The Carfax reports inspection sheets and service reports we provide free up worry about the safety and performance of buying a pre-owned vehicle. Belmonte Auto Imports never sells flood salvage or junk cars because we don’t buy them! Pre-sale inspection NC state inspection and current service work are performed on every vehicle that leaves our dealership with our name on it. We partner with some of the best warranty companies to offer warranties on most vehicles. We are interested in developing long term relationships with our customers so customer service is our top priority. We offer lifetime trade-in on all vehicles we sell. We specialize in pre-owned import cars trucks and sport utility vehicles and a larger part of our business is locating cars for people the our resources at auctions dealerships trade-in and more. We appreciate your business. Give Dan and Vince a call and let them make you a great deal!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K97U008485
Stock: L29668A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,200Fair Deal
2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base189,499 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Elhart GMC - Holland / Michigan
*** This vehicle is part of our Fixer Upper Department and is being sold AS-IS at Wholesale Price. This vehicle has not had a Service Inspection or Reconditioning performed, however, it has been fully detailed. If you would like to take this vehicle to a local repair facility in the area or would like to bring a trusted mechanic for peace of mind, you are more than welcome. *** Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4D Sedan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNBB46K173023469
Stock: 73023469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $6,995Fair Deal
2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base124,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Millennium Cars - San Diego / California
This vehicle had one previous owner. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. The battery is in excellent condition. The brakes are in great condition. The transmission shifts very smoothly. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. This vehicle comes with a new set of tires. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The paint is in great shape and condition. The front windshield is in excellent condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNBB46K673038629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,488Fair Deal
2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base125,757 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new battery! Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46KX7U008916
Stock: 7U008916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $6,990Fair Deal
2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base145,133 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Star Motor Sales - Downers Grove / Illinois
This 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Barcelona Red Metallic with a Ash Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinders Engine with Hybrid Battery *** CVT Transmission *** Clean AutoCheck History Report *** Convenience Package *** Leather Package *** Navigation *** Heated Mirrors *** Driver & Passenger Seat Heaters *** Leather Steering Wheel with Audio Controls & Cruise Control *** Power Glass Sunroof *** Power Windows *** Power Door Locks *** Power Mirrors *** Great Condition Inside And Outside *** Inspected And Serviced *** Non-Smoker *** This Vehicle Qualifies For Our Financing Special *** Please Contact Our Friendly Customer Service Associates For Further Details At 630-241-2424 Or Visit Us For More Information And Pictures At WWW.STARMOTORSALES.COM - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, PCM, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Department at 630-241-2424 or adam@starmotorsales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K97U011290
Stock: H690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $8,994
2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base73,481 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
1st Choice Auto Sales - Fairfax / Virginia
*** A VERY LOW MILES *** CARFAX CERTIFIED *** ONE OWNER *** 2007 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID *** BACKED BY A NATIONWIDE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY FOR 3 MONTHS *** SILVER ON GRAY INTERIOR *** LOADED WILL ALL OPTIONS INCLUDING *** GPS NAVIGATION *** LEATHER SEATS *** POWER DUAL HEATED FRONT SEATS *** CD CHANGER WITH AUX CONNECTION *** ALLOY WHEELS ON A BRAND NEW SET OF IDENTICAL TIRES AND MORE...*** FULLY DETAILED *** SERVICED WITH FRESH FLUIDS AND FILTERS AND *** VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED. *** WE BUY CARS *** TRADE-INS WELCOME *** *** WE ARE *** 1ST CHOICE AUTO SALES *** OPEN 11AM TO 5PM, LOCATED IN FAIRFAX CITY (On Route 50, Between Town and Country Animal Hospital and The Cash Store) at 9772 LEE HWY.(aka. FAIRFAX BLVD/ROUTE 50) FAIRFAX VA, 22031. METRO/AIRPORT PICK-UP. *** VIEW MORE PICTURES AT *** www.1stchoiceautosales.co *** 703-273-9310 ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNBB46K973027804
Stock: CM2718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,298
2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base240,039 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Thornton Road - Lithia Springs / Georgia
5-Piece Carpeted Floor & Trunk Mat Set Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heated Mirrors Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Toyota Thornton Road's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid with 240,034mi. On 8/14/2020 a new Hybrid battery was installed, making this Camry ready to go another quarter of a million miles! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Super White Toyota Camry Hybrid. More information about the 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid: The Camry continues to live up to its reputation as one of the most sensible buys among mid-size sedans, with the frugal four-cylinder CE model more feature-loaded than ever, the V6 more luxurious and powerful than before, and an advanced new Hybrid model that's surprisingly affordable. Furthermore, automotive leasing expert ALG ranks the Camry as the mid-size car with the strongest residual value, which translates to strong resale value. Interesting features of this model are smooth, quiet ride, available fuel economy and performance, Value, roomy interior, and luxury-car amenities All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNBB46KX73038911
Stock: 73038911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $6,988Fair Deal
2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base135,529 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
..STUNNING CONDITION !!! HAS JUST BEEN TRADED IN !!.. , JUST AS CLEAN AS A WHISTLE & TOTALLY READY TO GO **** VERY WELL CARED FOR .... IF YOU ARE IN THE MARKET FOR LEGENDARY CAR --THAN I URGE YOU NOT TO LET THIS ONE GET A WAY.....THIS ONE IS AS NICE AS THEY COME , COMPLETELY RELIABLE & SERVICED FOR THE NEW OWNER...MUST SEE YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED, WARRANTY AVAILABLE, EZ FINANCING TRADE WANTED, CALL (425)745-8500 See us only when quality and price matter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNBB46K873025154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,999
2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base205,937 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Royal South Toyota - Bloomington / Indiana
FANCIEST CAMRY HYBRID OFFERED BY TOYOTA back in 2007! And oldie but a goodie--and WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC. This is one heck of a fancy Camry Hybrid--just about the FANCIEST offered back in 2007. They didn't have trim levels for Camry Hybrid when they released it--just optional packages, but the equivalent trim level today would be a Camry Hybrid XLE with all the trimmings. AS-IS, Sold with all faults due to the mileage being twice over 6 digits, but affordable price. CALL FOR MORE DETAILS.*** Gets Great Gas Mileage: 38 MPG Hwy! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee*** ELECTRIFYING!!! This really is a great vehicle for your active lifestyle!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Stability control, Daytime running lights, Knee airbags - Driver, Dusk sensing headlights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, CVT Transmission, Climate control, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Universal remote transmitter, 147 hp horsepower, 2.4 liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine, Power seats, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, Power mirrors, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 4 Doors, FWD, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 38 and EPA city (mpg): 40, Compass, External temperature display, Clock - In-dash, Electric Motor - 141 hp, Bucket seats, Hybrid Gas Engine - 187 hp, Interior air filtration, Intermittent window wipers, Keyless Ignition - Doors and push button start, Overhead console - Mini with storage, Speed-proportional power steering, Split-bench rear seats, Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls, Trip computer, Rear defogger, Center Console - Full with covered storage...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K87U026959
Stock: 881912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $9,995
2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base101,616 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
LV Cars West - Las Vegas / Nevada
Visit Us Today!Stop by our store or browse our online inventory. We carry a variety of Premium Pre-Owned cars trucks and SUVs from various manufacturers. Each Pre-Owned vehicle is rigorously inspected to meet our standards. In-House Financing available with no credit check. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM!*** LOW DOWN PAYMENT ***Acura - Audi - BMW - Buick - Chevrolet - Chrysler - Dodge - Ford - Honda - Hyundai - Jaguar - Jeep - Kia - Lexus - Mazda - Mercedes Benz - MINI - Nissan - RAM - Subaru - Tesla - Toyota - Volkswagen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNBB46K973023297
Stock: LVCW023297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,495
2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base164,555 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Motorcars Toyota - Cleveland / Ohio
Here at Motorcars Toyota we are proud to follow a Velocity pricing model. VELOCITY pricing means you NEVER pay above market for a pre-owned vehicle at Motorcars Toyota. All of our inventory is priced to sell immediately with LIVE MARKET DATA that is updated daily. We know you have many options when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. That is why our goal is to be priced under market, provide you with all vehicle information from the comfort of your home, and make this a true HASSLE FREE experience.Recent Arrival! 2007 Toyota Camry HybridThis Toyota Camry Hybrid has many features and is well equipped including, **Priced FAR BELOW market with LIVE MARKET DATA to sell FAST**, Nationwide shipping is available!, Buy from the comfort of your own home!, 2.4L I4 Hybrid, Convenience Package, Driver & Passenger Seat Heaters, Heated Mirrors, Leather Door Trim, Leather Package, Leather Seat Trim, Multi-Adjustable Power Passenger Seat, Navigation System. 4D Sedan Jasper Pearl FWD2.4L I4 Hybrid eCVT 40/38 City/Highway MPGMotorcars Toyota is located at 2950 Mayfield Rd. Please stop in and see us today or call is directly at (216) 265-5818!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNBB46K373019942
Stock: T56860A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- New Listing$6,995
2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base125,000 milesDelivery available*
Millennium Cars - San Diego / California
This vehicle had one previous owner. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. The battery is in excellent condition. The brakes are in great condition. The transmission shifts very smoothly. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. This vehicle comes with a new set of tires. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The paint is in great shape and condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNBB46K073022555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,950
2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base113,205 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fred Beans Cadillac - Doylestown / Pennsylvania
HYBRID!!!! 40 MPG FUEL SAVER!!!! Leather interior! Sport styled alloy wheels! Clean carfax! Serviced through our state of the art shop with fresh pa state inspection! EVERYONE approved financing!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K77U014124
Stock: B00026P1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- $4,322Great Deal | $833 below market
2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base292,034 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fowler Toyota of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid 4D Sedan White FWD eCVT 2.4L I4 Hybrid** New Arrival - Call for more Info **, **NON-SMOKER**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, ***WE DELIVER ANYWHERE!!!***, 2.4L I4 Hybrid.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!33/34 City/Highway MPGAt Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, we are a premier Toyota dealership. We serve Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. Welcome to Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, a premiere Toyota dealership serving customers near Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. We invite you to stop in today to meet our entire Toyota team, all of whom are happy to assist you in whatever way they can. Our dealership offers new and used Toyota vehicles, financing and automotive service and repair. We pride ourselves in excelling in customer service in all areas of our Toyota dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNBB46K583044956
Stock: T200768B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020