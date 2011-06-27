Close

AutoNation Toyota Thornton Road - Lithia Springs / Georgia

5-Piece Carpeted Floor & Trunk Mat Set Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heated Mirrors Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Toyota Thornton Road's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid with 240,034mi. On 8/14/2020 a new Hybrid battery was installed, making this Camry ready to go another quarter of a million miles! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Super White Toyota Camry Hybrid. More information about the 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid: The Camry continues to live up to its reputation as one of the most sensible buys among mid-size sedans, with the frugal four-cylinder CE model more feature-loaded than ever, the V6 more luxurious and powerful than before, and an advanced new Hybrid model that's surprisingly affordable. Furthermore, automotive leasing expert ALG ranks the Camry as the mid-size car with the strongest residual value, which translates to strong resale value. Interesting features of this model are smooth, quiet ride, available fuel economy and performance, Value, roomy interior, and luxury-car amenities All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 33 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTNBB46KX73038911

Stock: 73038911

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020