Edmunds Rating
7.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(56)
2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Very fuel-efficient while still having strong acceleration
  • Comfortable and spacious interior
  • Impressive cargo space for a hybrid sedan
  • Easy to see out of
  • Infotainment tech falls behind class leaders
  • Transition between regen and standard brakes can be clunky
  • Base-level LE can feel a bit wallowy on the highway
Which Camry Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

For the 2018 Camry Hybrid, we recommend the base LE trim level. It comes with plenty of standard equipment, including advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, and it has the higher 52 mpg combined fuel economy rating. If you want more features, stand-alone options such as Entune Audio Plus and a sunroof are available on the base LE, so we see little need to pay more for the SE or XLE.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.8 / 10

Redesigned for 2018, the Toyota Camry Hybrid has catapulted itself right up to the head of its class with several significant upgrades.

High fuel economy is the primary reason to buy a midsize hybrid, and this year's Camry Hybrid is more efficient than ever. All Camry Hybrids use an updated version of the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor. But various tweaks provide a leap in fuel economy and a slight increase in power. The base LE is now rated at 52 mpg combined (up 12 mpg from last year), which is impressively the same mpg you get from Toyota's Prius. The slightly less frugal SE and XLE post a 46 mpg combined rating.

There's also a new stylish look on the outside and several technology improvements. The touchscreen has been updated with a 7-inch version of Toyota's Entune interface, and advanced driver safety aids, such as adaptive cruise control and forward collision mitigation, are now standard equipment. Underneath, the 2018 Camry Hybrid gets new suspension, which means a smoother ride over broken city streets, a big plus for such a city-friendly sedan.

The 2018 Camry Hybrid has a few drawbacks stemming from its Entune infotainment interface and drivability, but this new model is certainly an improvement over last year's model. We definitely recommend taking one out for a test drive to see the difference for yourself.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid Cars for this year.

2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid models

The 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid is offered in three trim levels: base LE, sporty SE and luxurious XLE. All Camry Hybrids are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor to produce a total of 208 horsepower. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is standard. The base LE trim uses a lighter and more energy-efficient lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery pack, and the SE and XLE hybrids use a nickel-metal hydride (Ni-mh) battery.

The LE starts off with features such as 16-inch steel wheels, automatic LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, a rearview camera, lane departure warning and mitigation, and Toyota's Entune Audio interface. Entune Audio includes a 7-inch touchscreen display, voice controls, a USB port, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

Right in the middle of the lineup is the SE that adds 18-inch alloy wheels, sport-themed styling details, a rear spoiler, simulated leather upholstery (with fabric inserts), and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles.

The XLE Hybrid gets all of the base LE's equipment plus unique 18-inch alloy wheels, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable passenger seat, wireless smartphone charging, a head-up driver display, two extra USB ports, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and heated exterior mirrors.

Entune Audio Plus is optional on all three trim levels and it adds an 8-inch touchscreen, a smartphone-based navigation app, wireless smartphone charging, a 4G LTE connection with a Wi-Fi hotspot, Toyota Safety Connect, and a nine-speaker audio system with satellite radio and HD radio. The LE and SE can be equipped with the blind-spot monitoring and rear-cross traffic alert as extras, and the XLE is available with automatic high-beam headlights and a top-down parking camera system. All three trim levels can be had with a sunroof.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the2018 Toyota Camry LE Hybrid (2.5L 4-cyl hybrid | CVT automatic | FWD).

Driving

7.5
There's goodness in broad swaths with the new Camry Hybrid, but some areas have yet to be conquered. Power and hybrid performance are smooth and plentiful, but its brakes and single-minded tires spoil the party.

Acceleration

7.5
While 208 combined horsepower might not look too impressive on paper, the Camry Hybrid has more than adequate real-world performance. Passing and merging with traffic are never a concern, and its recorded 0-60-mph time of 7.5 seconds even makes it a tad quicker than a regular four-cylinder Camry.

Braking

5.5
The brakes are a mixed bag. Under most conditions they feel smooth and predictable, but the transition between regen and mechanical braking becomes clumsy in stop-and-go traffic. Panic-braking performance is diminished by the low-rolling-resistance tires; our test stop from 60 mph covered 128 feet.

Steering

7.0
The steering is accurate, and the ratio is quick enough to make low-speed maneuvers a breeze. But there's an overabundance of power assist, so the steering is light and gives you little feel for the road.

Handling

6.5
It's well-mannered within its modest limits since the tires don't have much grip. Still, the Hybrid feels tidy for a car in this class. Body roll isn't excessive when you're going around turns, though the Camry bobs up and down on bumpy, twisting roads more than we'd like.

Drivability

8.0
In most situations, you'd be hard-pressed to tell this Camry is a hybrid. The gasoline engine is quiet and quick to rev, and the CVT blends electric and gasoline power with ease and efficiency. Continuously variable gearing helps the cruise control hold speed within 5 mph on downgrades.

Comfort

8.0
Comfort is where any midsize sedan should shine, and the Camry Hybrid does just that. Our biggest beef is with the LE hybrid's ride comfort, which is mostly good but seems to have been affected by the extra weight of the hybrid system. The SE hybrid might be the sweet spot.

Seat comfort

8.5
On first inspection the seats don't look to be anything special, but they do a good job accommodating different body types. The seats are somewhat wide and somewhat flat, providing no pain points, and it's easy to get comfortable and stay comfortable. And the LE-level cloth breathes well.

Ride comfort

7.0
The Camry Hybrid LE excels around town, soaking up bumps and broken surfaces with its long travel suspension and generous tire sidewalls. At highway speeds, however, the rear can sometimes feel soft and buoyant. It's not quite floaty, but it's close.

Noise & vibration

8.0
Electric takeoffs are, of course, silent, and the engine is less obvious because it joins in later — though you will hear it zing under heavy throttle application. There's not much in the way of wind or road noise, no matter the speed.

Climate control

8.0
Clear and easily understood controls, along with good vent positioning, make for set-and-forget operation. And the system handles triple-digit temperatures well, even though it feels slow to get going at startup when we wanted cold air ASAP.

Interior

8.5
Inviting, roomy and easy to live with are good hallmarks to have in such a competitive and important class, and the Camry has them all. The 2018 redesign includes many foundational dimensional changes that have improved both the look and the feel of the car.

Ease of use

8.0
There's nothing confusing about the inside of the new Toyota Camry, with the possible exception of all the acronyms for the safety systems. On-screen menus are easy enough to decipher with one or two uses, and the instrumentation is very legible and efficient with information.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Generous door openings front and rear mean easy access for most everyone. All the seats are unobstructed by any part of the car, and headroom is never an issue when entering or exiting the vehicle. The seats are an inch lower than in the old car, so it's not as level getting in or out.

Driving position

8.5
This interior is very adaptable, and our drivers were all quick to find a comfortable driving position. The pedal box is roomy, and the steering wheel has a large degree of usable adjustment. Arms and elbows can find comfortable, padded support or are free to move when turning.

Roominess

8.5
Front and rear passengers have ample space around them. Taller drivers won't impinge on rear passenger legroom, and headroom for the rear seat is ample. The front of the cabin is airy and spacious.

Visibility

8.5
There's a large greenhouse on the new Camry and it makes visibility in every direction quite good. Mirrors, both inside and out, are nicely sized, and blind spots are kept to a minimum. The standard rearview camera is a plus.

Quality

8.0
The vehicle tested was a preproduction model, but the fit and finish is on par with what we expect of Toyota. The interior is a nice step up from the last generation with quality materials and is well assembled. The doors did seem to sound a little hollow but did not rattle or feel cheap.

Utility

8.5
Due to some very clever repackaging, the 2018 Camry Hybrid retains a full-size trunk with no intrusion of a battery pack whatsoever. Standing with the trunk open, you can't tell it from a standard Camry. Hybrid sedans usually force you to give up some practicality, but not this one.

Small-item storage

7.0
Good but not stellar cabin storage. The forward center console bin is great for concealing items, but it has a hard, slippery floor so items slide around noisily. The console bin at your elbow is a decent size. The modest door pockets in the front and rear are good for small water bottles only.

Cargo space

9.0
Thanks to a relocated battery pack, there's no longer any intrusion by the pack into the Camry Hybrid's cargo space — it's the same as any other Camry. And the Hybrid's rear seats fold to expand trunk space even more. Plus, the trunk has a generous opening and a low liftover height.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.5
Very easy to mount a car seat, with obvious and easily accessible lower anchors and package tray-mounted tether points, both under plastic covers. There's enough space so that the front seat need not be scooted all the way forward.

Technology

6.5
All Camrys have an impressive suite of standard driver assistance features, but some are too sensitive or cannot be turned off completely. Smartphone integration uses a proprietary system, and built-in navigation is largely unavailable. That said, the audio system is quite easy to learn and use.

Audio & navigation

5.0
The layout of the audio system is simple, and it looks good, too. But Hybrid buyers must use Toyota's favored Scout GPS Link app (free three-year trial) when their phone is connected via the Entune app. We suspect many will instead use their phone directly.

Smartphone integration

6.5
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not available, but once your phone has the Entune app, connection is seamless and immediate. Some apps require the phone to be connected with a USB cable. Wireless charging is on offer, but if your phone is always plugged in for Entune it seems a bit pointless.

Driver aids

8.0
All Camrys come with adaptive cruise, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist. Our Hybrid also had optional rear cross-traffic alert/braking, intelligent clearance sonar and blind-spot monitoring. The lane departure warning was annoying on very narrow roads because it has no off button.

Voice control

8.0
Voice controls through the Entune app suite are fairly straightforward and made all the more effective when you follow the voice command setup menu that helps analyze your speech patterns. Siri Eyes Free and Google Voice are also supported.

Mobile web

7.0
In-car 4G LTE Wi-Fi is available and offered free of charge for the first six months for data up to 2 GB.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid.

5(39%)
4(22%)
3(23%)
2(11%)
1(5%)
3.8
56 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

From a 2008 Prius to a 2018 Camry Hybrid LE
Erudite30,01/15/2018
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This review is most meaningful for Prius drivers looking to switch to the Camry Hybrid. I drove a 2008 Prius for more than 10 years. It averaged about 55 MPG in summer and about 50 MPG in winter in flat Houson roads, driving on 50% city streets, 50% crowded freeways, about 50 miles/day. The speeds range from 35 MPH to about 50MPH in office-day traffic. I also drove about once a month from Houston to Austin, about 300 miles round-trip, with highway speeds between 75-80MPH, and with hilly terrain. On such trips, the 2008 Prius used to average about 46-47 MPG. This past week, I traded it in and got a new 2018 Camry Hybrid LE. Today I made a 342 mile RT from Houston to Austin in the new car, and have a first-hand, real-user report and comparison with the 2008 Prius. (1) Power: The 2008 Prius was a laggard and underpowered when it came to acceleration, and forever being pushed by guzzlers. The 2018 Camry Hybrid with 208HP is such an improvement! I have tested the "Eco", "Normal" and "Sport" mode. The "Eco" mode makes the response of the Camry drag, and you cannot accelerate quickly. Clicking the normal mode zooms up the engine RPM and delivers the extra kick in the torque to accelerate nicely. The "sport" mode seem to go into overdrive even more easily. I drove most of my trip on the "Eco" mode, saving the "normal" only for passing at 75-80 MPH. Verdict- you will love the Camry power. (2) Display: The 2008 Prius has a superior display and information to the user. The 2018 Camry Hybrid splits the information across a small screen on the dashboard and the table on the 7in display. I was disappointed that I could not get the information I wanted easily. The manual promises more metrics on the drive, but I am unable to locate the information in the setup. Verdict - you will hate the analytics offered/promised on the Camry Hybrid LE. (3) Mileage: The 2008 Prius delivers what is promised on the Houston roads. I have not put the Camry to that test yet. But on the RT from Houston to Austin, the 2008 Prius offers 46-47 MPG. I started with a full tank on the 2018 Camry Hybrid, and after 352 miles, refuelled - it took 7.81 gallons. This works out to 45.12 MPG - in the same range as the Prius. Verdict - somewhat disappointing to not hit the EPA rated 53 MPG. (4) Other features: on the 352-mile trip, these are the safety features that the 2018 Camry Hybrid LE alerted me: lane-departure signal several time; when traffic rolled to a sudden halt on the freeway a red alert showed up on the small screen, screaming "BRAKE NOW"; when the sun set, a message on the small screen prompted me to turn on the headlights (was not in the Auto setting). Verdict - Nice! (5) Ride comfort: in the 10+ years I had the 2008 Prius, I had to change the struts once, but never got a smooth enough ride. The 2018 Camry Hybrid LE has excellent shock absorbers. Verdict: you will love the Camry Hybrid. (6) Bluetooth: 2008 Prius easily pairs with my Android phone, but has only rudimentary call answering capability. The 2018 Camry Hybrid LE was not able to find my Bluetooth devices. Neither did it broadcast its Bluetooth name to be discovered by my phone. Verdict - holding off on this for now, till I try again. (7) Storage: The 2008 Prius hatchback has foldable seats and the trunk cover can be removed to have really good storage, constrained by the hatchback cover. The 2018 Camry Hybrid LE also has foldable-rear seats, but the frame of the seat restricts the amount of storage in addition to the trunk size. Verdict: you will be disappointed in the Camry Hybrid LE storage. (8) Dashboard display: The 2008 Prius has fully digital display which is intuitive and rapidly informative. The 2018 Camry Hybrid LE has analog dial-meters for RPM level (divided into EV, ECO, and normal quadrants), speedometer, gas level. Verdict: you will be disappointed in the 2018 Camry Hybrid LE.
I love it and you will too, except for...
A. Simpson,01/24/2018
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
UPDATE 7-26-18: Have driven 12,800 miles since it was new. All the comments below given for my original review still stand. This is a great car!! ORIGINAL REVIEW: This Camry is the best ever built, in my opinion. I have owned a 2012, and two Avalons since then. All great cars for reasonably low prices. The 2018 Camry is a fine, comfortable, economical 4 door sedan - and I think it’s the best looking Camry, too. So far I am averaging around 50 mpg, but on country drives it can reach 60 mpg when my speed averages 45-55 mph. I do drive conservatively, rarely goosing it or speeding. Still, on one 180 mile interstate trip when I averaged 65 mph, I got 56 mpg. Not bragging here - but just to show that your mpg can exceed the 52 mpg calculated by the EPA (or whichever government agency does the testing). I have noticed that when I do a lot of short trips (say 1-5 miles each), the mpg drops to around 45 mpg. Still a great SAFE car. The Blind Spot Monitor system has literally saved me a few times already! Also love the Adaptive Cruise Control, which keeps you a set distance behind the vehicle in front of you. OK — there is one fault that every reviewer before me has mentioned. It seems to be unanimous that Toyota did not test use its crappy GPS navigation system. It works poorly, is hard to stay connected to cell network (which is required to use it), eats data like crazy, and is so bad and hard to use that it is extremely annoying. A Garmin hand held unit is fabulous compared to Toyota’s nav system used in the base Camry LE hybrid model. The wife and I recently took the factory tour of the Toyota plant in Georgetown, KY and were very impressed with the technology used in making the Camrys and how they make it their absolute priority to get every car right before it leaves the factory. Whoever designed the nav system, however, really needs to hear all our unhappy comments and redesign it ASAP! Otherwise, this Camry LE is a fine car that I truly enjoy driving. PS - If you wonder if my review is too glowing, I have no connection with Toyota, but sure would like some of their stock! UPDATE 7-26-19: My Camry still does everything well. Still getting 46 mpg in winter and 50 mpg in Summer. To solve the GPS problem stated above, I bought a new 7” Garmin GPS unit ($219) that I attach to the infotainment screen with the usual suction cup mount. It is super, even announces every street name for all turns! Makes it easier to navigate without needing to stare at the screen. The Camry itself is still a great car, with its smooth ride, CVT transmission that also shifts smoothly, and its great hybrid gas/electric economy. You almost can’t tell when the electric motor is on at all. I will buy another one in a year or two, unless there is some newer tech hybrid or total electric one available. Highly recommend the Camry LE model with the lithium ion battery. The other Camry models have the older technology nickel metal hydride batteries that will only get you 44-46 mpg.
Bought new over certified used
Dave Douglas,11/26/2017
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Looked into certified used Camrys but those came with all the bells and whistles that we were not interested in. Moonroof? I own a motorcycle and the wife owns a convertible. Sophisticated sound system? My pitch and sound acuteness have been gone many years. If I can play classic rock at full volume then I'm a happy listener. Bottomline the cost for certified used was competitive with a new Camry LE Hybrid. Also, closing the deal for us is, the Camry is all new from the ground up and we felt the accident avoidance features were well worth an investment in the 2018. One of the oddities is Toyota for whatever reason decided to place their latest battery system exclusively in the base LE version. A battery which produces higher a MPG than the SE or the XLE. We have averaged as high as 60 MPG's on the highway but typically average 52-53. As mentioned, something called the Scout Navigation System is available for the LE with a base audio package and via Toyota Entune. I installed the app on my wife's phone and made the hard connection via USB to the Toyota Entune system. As reported elsewhere, why not Bluetooth? Not sure where they're pulling their map info, but it ain't the best. Worse you're agreeing to a whole lot of access and tracking to whomever these good people at Scout are. Best stick to google or rely on a Garmin. It's also true that Toyota isn't real clear on the features available with Entune. There is a Toyota navigation package but you need the pricier audio system. It took some time before even Toyota over the phone could explain to me what entune features were include with our radio package. However, that said, we still love the basic LE.
Great Car but Nav. system and HUD are inadequate
Keith,11/24/2017
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This is a great car. But the brochure lies about the Heads Up Display. The description is for the display in the V6 not the hybrid. I've told Toyota about this serveral times but no response from them. The Navigation system is junk compared to Google Maps. The voice control functions are pretty brain dead and the Nav system is slow. But other than those two things it's a good car. I'm just very disappointed that Toyota won't fix the marketing of the HUD and they are sticking with a very old technology for their Nav and voice controls.
Features & Specs

MPG
44 city / 47 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
208 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
51 city / 53 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
208 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
44 city / 47 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
208 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Camry Hybrid models:

Adaptive Cruise Control
Allows for a maximum set speed while driving while also maintaining a preset distance behind the driver in front of you.
Lane Departure Warning
Warns the driver when the car begins to drift out of its lane without signaling.
360-Degree Camera
Allows for a bird's-eye view of the car in low-speed parking scenarios, which should help avoid parking-lot dings.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Used 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid Overview

The Used 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Camry Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE is priced between $14,999 and$24,541 with odometer readings between 7242 and74596 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE is priced between $19,420 and$27,967 with odometer readings between 16859 and107633 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE is priced between $21,500 and$21,500 with odometer readings between 36207 and36207 miles.

