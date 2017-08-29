2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid Review
Pros & Cons
- Very fuel-efficient while still having strong acceleration
- Comfortable and spacious interior
- Impressive cargo space for a hybrid sedan
- Easy to see out of
- Infotainment tech falls behind class leaders
- Transition between regen and standard brakes can be clunky
- Base-level LE can feel a bit wallowy on the highway
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
Redesigned for 2018, the Toyota Camry Hybrid has catapulted itself right up to the head of its class with several significant upgrades.
High fuel economy is the primary reason to buy a midsize hybrid, and this year's Camry Hybrid is more efficient than ever. All Camry Hybrids use an updated version of the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor. But various tweaks provide a leap in fuel economy and a slight increase in power. The base LE is now rated at 52 mpg combined (up 12 mpg from last year), which is impressively the same mpg you get from Toyota's Prius. The slightly less frugal SE and XLE post a 46 mpg combined rating.
There's also a new stylish look on the outside and several technology improvements. The touchscreen has been updated with a 7-inch version of Toyota's Entune interface, and advanced driver safety aids, such as adaptive cruise control and forward collision mitigation, are now standard equipment. Underneath, the 2018 Camry Hybrid gets new suspension, which means a smoother ride over broken city streets, a big plus for such a city-friendly sedan.
The 2018 Camry Hybrid has a few drawbacks stemming from its Entune infotainment interface and drivability, but this new model is certainly an improvement over last year's model. We definitely recommend taking one out for a test drive to see the difference for yourself.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid Cars for this year.
2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid models
The 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid is offered in three trim levels: base LE, sporty SE and luxurious XLE. All Camry Hybrids are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor to produce a total of 208 horsepower. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is standard. The base LE trim uses a lighter and more energy-efficient lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery pack, and the SE and XLE hybrids use a nickel-metal hydride (Ni-mh) battery.
The LE starts off with features such as 16-inch steel wheels, automatic LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, a rearview camera, lane departure warning and mitigation, and Toyota's Entune Audio interface. Entune Audio includes a 7-inch touchscreen display, voice controls, a USB port, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.
Right in the middle of the lineup is the SE that adds 18-inch alloy wheels, sport-themed styling details, a rear spoiler, simulated leather upholstery (with fabric inserts), and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles.
The XLE Hybrid gets all of the base LE's equipment plus unique 18-inch alloy wheels, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable passenger seat, wireless smartphone charging, a head-up driver display, two extra USB ports, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and heated exterior mirrors.
Entune Audio Plus is optional on all three trim levels and it adds an 8-inch touchscreen, a smartphone-based navigation app, wireless smartphone charging, a 4G LTE connection with a Wi-Fi hotspot, Toyota Safety Connect, and a nine-speaker audio system with satellite radio and HD radio. The LE and SE can be equipped with the blind-spot monitoring and rear-cross traffic alert as extras, and the XLE is available with automatic high-beam headlights and a top-down parking camera system. All three trim levels can be had with a sunroof.
Trim tested
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility8.5
Technology6.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|6.5
Safety
Our experts like the Camry Hybrid models:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Allows for a maximum set speed while driving while also maintaining a preset distance behind the driver in front of you.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns the driver when the car begins to drift out of its lane without signaling.
- 360-Degree Camera
- Allows for a bird's-eye view of the car in low-speed parking scenarios, which should help avoid parking-lot dings.
