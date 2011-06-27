  1. Home
2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent fuel economy
  • quick acceleration
  • excellent braking distances
  • user-friendly and high-tech electronics
  • comfortable and spacious backseat
  • top safety scores.
  • Numb steering
  • XLE trim level gets worse fuel economy.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid is a solid hybrid family sedan thanks to improved fuel economy and enhanced driving dynamics.

Vehicle overview

Can the most popular family sedan in America afford to take a risk? Not likely. The 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid doesn't aim to find out, either. Sure, the seventh generation of Toyota's bread-and-butter sedan shows a sharper look, including a more aggressive front grille and side profile. Tougher, more angular lines ring the exterior. There's even lip service paid to sporty handling, an effort to woo buyers who've already written off Toyota as the New Old Buick.

That's not where the changes end, however. For one thing, the 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid offers an improved version of last year's engine: a respectably powerful 2.5-liter four-cylinder that, combined with the electric drive motor produces a total of 200 horsepower and by far the strongest acceleration in its admittedly small class of hybrid sedans. An improved regenerative braking system that converts more braking energy into electricity also helps the new Camry Hybrid achieve an EPA-estimated 41 mpg in combined driving (39 with the XLE trim) and a substantial 10 mpg gain in city driving.

Suspension improvements have also enlivened the Camry Hybrid's handling dynamics. That's not to say the new hybrid is particularly sporty, but it does infuse slightly more enthusiasm into a rock-solid legacy of cushy, comfortable ride quality.

The 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid offers a more refined hybrid system than the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and essentially matches the Ford Fusion Hybrid for best-in-class fuel economy. Overall, the Hybrid should be a solid, blue-chip choice for a family car.

2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid models

The 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid is offered in LE and XLE trim levels.

The LE features 16-inch steel wheels, auto headlights, keyless entry/ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, six-speaker CD sound system with auxiliary input and USB jacks.

The XLE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, heated exterior mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an eight-way power driver seat and a central touchscreen interface and Bluetooth audio streaming.

Additional options are available for the XLE but can vary depending on which region of the country you live in. These include a sunroof; a rearview camera; heated front seats; a four-way power passenger seat; the Display Audio system integrated with a navigation system, HD Radio, satellite radio, voice recognition, Entune integration of smartphone and Web functions; a premium 10-speaker JBL audio system; and a hard-drive-based navigation system with a larger touchscreen display.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid is fully redesigned.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid offers a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 156 hp and 156 pound-feet of torque. An electric motor brings the gas engine to life when it shuts down at stoplights in order to save fuel and also provides some low-speed propulsion. Combined, the two power units are good for 200 hp. A continuously variable transmission delivers power to the front wheels.

In Edmunds performance testing, an XLE went from zero to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds, which is very swift for a hybrid family sedan.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the Camry Hybrid LE is 43 city mpg/39 highway mpg and 41 mpg combined. Interestingly, the XLE achieves 40/38/40 due to the higher rolling resistance of its larger wheels/tires.

Safety

The 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with a battery of standard safety features, including antilock brakes with brake assist, stability control, front- and rear-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, and knee airbags for both driver and passenger, the latter new for 2012. A blind-spot monitoring system is also available.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Camry Hybrid came to a stop from 60 mph in an excellent 116 feet.

In government crash testing, it received a top five-star score for overall crash protection, four stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Camry Hybrid the best possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid is notably quicker and more responsive than its predecessor. Thanks to revised suspension tuning, it also feels more planted on the road and less disturbed by bumps. The electric steering is also improved, but that's a relative conclusion, since it still suffers from a lack of feedback and a light effort that doesn't instill the same confidence as some competitors.

In terms of its powertrain, Toyota's hybrid system remains the most sophisticated and refined on the market. The transition from all-electric mode to the gasoline engine kicking on is less noticeable than in the new Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, while its acceleration is surprisingly strong for a gasoline-electric sedan.

Interior

Inside the cabin, the revised interior for the 2012 Camry feels slightly roomier. Thinner front pillars increase visibility and narrower door panels open up elbow room. Door panel controls also move higher, allowing knees to move more freely. But the most notable improvement has been in interior materials. The previous mismatch of poorly fitted hard plastic has been replaced with better construction and a more pleasing array of textures, trim and subtle decorative stitching.

Moving hybrid components from the trunk to under the hood shrinks the battery housing, which in turn frees up additional space in back. The trunk now offers a truly useful 13.1 cubic feet.

The Camry's new upgraded audio system also includes Entune, a suite of smartphone-connected services that includes features like the Bing search engine, Pandora streaming radio, real-time traffic, sports and stock information, and the ability to reserve movie tickets or a table at a restaurant on the go.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid.

5(64%)
4(27%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
45 reviews
See all 45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Been 6 1/2 years now 6/3/2019
doug,12/01/2015
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Update below I'm getting ready to do the 36 month sched maint (22,000 mi) and wanted to give my opinion on this car, bought it new. Pros; comfortable on long trips, lots of power, haven't spent a dime on it Cons; wind noise ft passenger side, mileage was 40 when new-last tank was 35, wish the trunk was larger, A/C smells moldy/musty sometimes Update-12/16- 4th yr- abt 25k miles -Since the 3/36k warranty has expired I now do routine maint. annual oil/filter change myself-not a big deal. The A/C smell is gone since they did a recall on A/C condensate leaking on airbag relay. Average gas mileage is about 36MPG. Seats still comfortable, original Michelin energy saver tires (480AB) have abt 6/32" tread left, had to add air to all 4 tires at abt 23k miles, guess some of that 100% nitrogen leaked out. Exterior paint has several minor issues. If you look at an angle you can see defects in original paint job. Update-6/17 abt 28k miles-only one change since last update. The 12V battery died, only warranted for 36 months, lasted 54. Dealer charged $280 because the battery is in the trunk and took 10 seconds longer to replace. Dealer also made me wait 3 hours to do the replace, they were "BUSY". Word of advice, there is an Exide FP-AGM24F direct replacement for almost half the price, change it yourself. Lesson here, don't go to dealer for 12V battery. Update-6/18 abt 30,000 miles-changing oil myself. Car requires 0W-20 synthetic. With Toyota filter and 5qts of oil I spend about $25 which is less than half the dealer cost to replace. MPG has dropped slightly, now getting about 37-38 mpg average in town and highway. Update at 6/19-abt 34,000 miles-Still changing oil and filters myself. MPG has stabilized at 37-38. As a senior citizen it's becoming more difficult to get in and out of car. Considering trading it in on SUV.
Best Hybrid I have ever owned or driven!
djmontierth,06/13/2012
I have been driving Hybrids since 2004. I owned a Prius, and Insight. I have driven the Fusion and was seriously considering the new Fusion to come ... someday... I have driven the Volt and the techno wizardry is way cool but the numbers and economy for my long commute don't make sense. I drove the Priuc C and it is cool and efficient to be sure.. Easily averaged 57mpg but it seemed small like my Honda Insight. I drove the 3rd Gen Prius and thought it a major improvement over my 2nd Gen in ride and economy. Then I drove the Camery and practiced my hyper-milage skills I learned just to see what I could do around town. I got 63 in town and 53 on the hwy. Driving normal I got 47 mpg
Hybrids have moved up!
luckyme1,02/01/2012
This is my second Hybrid, and what a great improvement Toyota has made. Excellent acceleration, quiet, refined feel, great build quality, and, Oh yes, great MPG. So far averaging 39 MPG in cold weather. Amazingly fast heat up in winter, good handling, and comfortable all around sedan. Comparing to Hyundai, Kia and Ford offerings, the Toyota Camry really shines. Much better build and quality than the Korean makes, and just feels better than the Fusion. We have Prius' in our company fleet, and they are great for dependability and cost of operation. But this 2012 Camry is in a whole new league.
Much More Than Expected
camry_fan,01/18/2012
The 2012 Camry Hybrid is outstanding. Comparing it (from many test drives) to the Fusion, Optima, and Sonata hybrids, overall it is the best in terms of quality, performance, comfort and on par with all in terms of fuel economy. The Camry Hybrid is quiet, solid, comfortable, and moves when you need it to. Total quality. After 2700 miles, a solid 38.3 mpg avg cty/hwy. Entune infotainment is great. I was originally set on an Optima. After seeing repeated negative owner comments for noise, seating, performance, maintenance I started looking elsewhere. Furthermore, complete piece of mind. No worries about salesperson & maintenance competence or manufacturer quality as with Kia and Hyundai.
See all 45 reviews of the 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid
Features & Specs

MPG
40 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
200 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%

Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid Overview

The Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Camry Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

