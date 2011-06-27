Update below I'm getting ready to do the 36 month sched maint (22,000 mi) and wanted to give my opinion on this car, bought it new. Pros; comfortable on long trips, lots of power, haven't spent a dime on it Cons; wind noise ft passenger side, mileage was 40 when new-last tank was 35, wish the trunk was larger, A/C smells moldy/musty sometimes Update-12/16- 4th yr- abt 25k miles -Since the 3/36k warranty has expired I now do routine maint. annual oil/filter change myself-not a big deal. The A/C smell is gone since they did a recall on A/C condensate leaking on airbag relay. Average gas mileage is about 36MPG. Seats still comfortable, original Michelin energy saver tires (480AB) have abt 6/32" tread left, had to add air to all 4 tires at abt 23k miles, guess some of that 100% nitrogen leaked out. Exterior paint has several minor issues. If you look at an angle you can see defects in original paint job. Update-6/17 abt 28k miles-only one change since last update. The 12V battery died, only warranted for 36 months, lasted 54. Dealer charged $280 because the battery is in the trunk and took 10 seconds longer to replace. Dealer also made me wait 3 hours to do the replace, they were "BUSY". Word of advice, there is an Exide FP-AGM24F direct replacement for almost half the price, change it yourself. Lesson here, don't go to dealer for 12V battery. Update-6/18 abt 30,000 miles-changing oil myself. Car requires 0W-20 synthetic. With Toyota filter and 5qts of oil I spend about $25 which is less than half the dealer cost to replace. MPG has dropped slightly, now getting about 37-38 mpg average in town and highway. Update at 6/19-abt 34,000 miles-Still changing oil and filters myself. MPG has stabilized at 37-38. As a senior citizen it's becoming more difficult to get in and out of car. Considering trading it in on SUV.

Read more