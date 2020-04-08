Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 201,038 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,998
Abawa and Sons - Wylie / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K49U079628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,784 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Texas Perfect Auto - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K89U072424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,377 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,950$1,515 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Toyota Camry Hybrid also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNBB46K193052960
Stock: 122603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 107,634 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid UPGRADE PACKAGE $1,150 ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $28,080 PREMIUM 16” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! XENONS ! PREMIUM JBL SOUND SYSTEM ! KEYLESS START GO ! POWER DRIVER SEAT ! CRUISE CONTROL ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Magnetic Gray Metallic on Beige Leather Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K79U065383
Stock: 065383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,436 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,950$245 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1627177 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNBB46KX93049233
Stock: c165789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 112,812 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,990
Mark McLarty Toyota - North Little Rock / Arkansas
Legendary Low Pricing at Mark McLarty Toyota. CARFAX One-Owner. 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid Base
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K09U065175
Stock: 9U065175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 152,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995$880 Below Market
Imports City of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46KX9U104676
Stock: 104676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,592 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$430 Below Market
The Auto Network - Lodi / New Jersey
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified Camry Hybrid today, worry free! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Toyota Camry Hybrid also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Simon Sedrak at 973-253-9500 or sales@theautonetworknj.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K79U067523
Stock: 67523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 178,384 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$584 Below Market
Toyota of Orlando - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K29U086982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,985 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,450$383 Below Market
Chicago Motors Direct - Addison / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K59U104584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 157,100 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500$215 Below Market
Euro-Asian Cars - Knoxville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46KX9U072439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,099 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$421 Below Market
Denver Auto Brokers - Sheridan / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K49U093867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,502 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
M Motorsport - Long Beach / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K09U092375
Stock: 2007375510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,112 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes, new pair of tires and new battery! V.I.P. Rs3200 Plus Security System 5-Piece Carpeted Floor & Trunk Mat Set Rear Bumper Applique Keyless Start Barcelona Red Metallic Bisque; Fabric Seat Trim Standard Pkg This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K99U084825
Stock: 9U084825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 78,824 miles
$11,599
CarMax Turnersville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Sicklersville / New Jersey
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NJ, and includes all costs to be paid by consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K59U109624
Stock: 18767780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,986 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,888
AutoNation Honda Covington Pike - Memphis / Tennessee
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Upgrade Pkg W/Navigation Leather Pkg Pwr Tilt/Slide Sunroof W/Sunshade Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Convenience Pkg 5-Piece Carpeted Floor & Trunk Mat Set Body-Side Molding 4-Piece Door Sill Enhancements Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Bisque; Leather Seat Trim Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Loaded Camry Hybrid, One Owner, CD, Bluetooth, Navigation, Sunroof, Premium Factory Rims, Beautiful Gas Saving Low Mileage Car. .At AutoNation Honda Covington Pike our Internet Sales Consultants specialize in saving our customers both time and money by simplifying the process of locating and purchasing a car, truck, SUV, or van. Our Market Based Pricing ensures that our customers always receive an excellent value without spending excessive amounts of time haggling over the price. We specialize in providing financing options to fit most budgets and personal situations (including credit challenges). Contact one of our Internet Sales Consultants TODAY at 901-377-6100 to schedule your personal appointment to come in and select your next vehicle, or visit our website at: www.autonationhondacovingtonpike.com . You will be glad that you did. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Toyota Camry Hybrid. Why spend more money than you have to? This Toyota Camry Hybrid will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. You can tell this 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 129,936mi and appears with a showroom shine. Looking for a Toyota Camry Hybrid that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. The 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid is built with pure muscle. Punch the throttle and feel the power of its torque and horsepower plant you firmly to the back of the seat. Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Toyota Camry Hybrid . Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Toyota is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. Sophistication, performance, style and class all wrapped up in this rare Toyota Camry Hybrid. Nothing sets off the look of a vehicle like its wheels. This particular Toyota Camry Hybrid has an upgraded wheel package adding to its stunning appearance. More information about the 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid: The 2009 Toyota Camry continues to live up to its reputation as one of the most sensible buys among mid-size sedans, from the frugal-but-well-equipped four-cylinder CE model to the V6 XLE that flirts with having luxury-car appointments. The Hybrid continues to be one of the most fuel efficient vehicles on the road, in addition to ranking as one of the lowest carbon dioxide offender in its segment. Strengths of this model include smooth, quiet ride., Value, roomy interior, available fuel economy and performance, and luxury-car amenities All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K89U105096
Stock: 9U105096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 37,302 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,500
Wolfchase Toyota - Cordova / Tennessee
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 37,302! EPA 34 MPG Hwy/33 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Hybrid, Alloy Wheels, CONVENIENCE PKG, LEATHER PKG, Kelley Blue Book Best New Family Vehicle SEE MORE!THIS TOYOTA CAMRY IS COMPLETELY EQUIPPEDUPGRADE PKG with NAVIGATION P215/60R16 tires, 16 aluminum wheels, JBL AM/FM stereo with 4-disc in-dash CD changer, MP3 capability, auxiliary audio input, (8) speakers, Bluetooth, leather steering wheel, leather shift knob, electrochromic mirror with compass, navigation system, LEATHER PKG leather-trimmed seats, front pwr seats, PWR TILT/SLIDE SUNROOF with SUNSHADE dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors, rear personal reading lights, CONVENIENCE PKG heated exterior mirrors, heated front seats, 5-PIECE CARPETED FLOOR & TRUNK MAT SET DRIVE THIS CAMRY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner. Qualifies for CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. KEY FEATURES ON THIS TOYOTA CAMRY INCLUDEHybrid, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. Toyota Camry Hybrid with CLASSIC SILVER METALLIC exterior and ASH interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 147 HP at 6000 RPM*. BEST IN CLASS: TOYOTA CAMRYWith 15 cubic feet of Trunk Space the Camry will fit 5 carry-on suitcases Edmunds Consumers' Top Rated Hybrid. Start getting great gas mileage - 34 MPG Hwy WHY BUY FROM USHere at Wolfchase Toyota we have always known there is a better way to do business. One that is easy, fun and engages you, the customer. We've been doing so for over 38 years and continue the Toyota tradition at our state of the art facility here at Wolfchase Toyota. Pricing analysis performed on 8/4/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Universal Garage Door Opener, Auto-Off Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Power Driver Mirror, Daytime Running Lights, Passenger Lumbar, Driver Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Emergency Trunk Release, Auxiliary Pwr Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Tires - Rear All-Season, Tires - Front All-Season, Cloth Seats, 4 Cylinder Engine, Compact Spare Tire, Rear Head Air Bag, Side Head Air Bag 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Wolfchase Toyota Internet Sales Team at 901-457-4392 or webleads@wolfchasetoyota.dsmessage.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K99U098269
Stock: 9U098269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 103,460 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
Toyota of Santa Fe - Santa Fe / New Mexico
Call Now 505-780-4996. For special offers: call 505-303-4462. PLEASE SHOW PRIOR TO NEGOTIATION TO RECEIVE ADVERTISED PRICE. Magnetic Gray Metallic 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid of Santa Fe, New Mexico, stock #9U092090T, has only 104,000 miles. See this vehicle at toyotaofsantafe.com/inventory/used-2009-toyota-camry-base-fwd-sedan-4t1bb46k69u092090. Camry Hybrid Base is a 4D Sedan FWD . 2.4L I4 Hybrid engine. Ash w/Fabric Seat Trim or Leather Package.. Magnetic Gray Metallic 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid FWD eCVT 2.4L I4 Hybrid *BLUETOOTH WIRELESS or SYNC, Body Side Molding, toyotaofsantafe.com/cars/, Verified against manufacturer description, 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 Hybrid, eCVT, FWD, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Ash w/Fabric Seat Trim or Leather Package, 6.5JJ x 16" Aluminum Alloy AL1 16 Disc Wheels, AVN Navigation System, Comfort & Convenience Package, Compass, Driver & Passenger Seat Heaters, Electrochromic Mirror w/Compass, Heated Mirrors, Leather Door Trim, Leather Package, Leather Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Moonroof, Power Driver & Passenger Seats, Upgrade Package w/Navigation.Call right now and schedule a test drive. Visit us online at www.toyotaofsantafe.com or in person at 1601 Saint Michaels Drive, Santa Fe, NM 87505. We serve all of New Mexico. Price includes all costs to be paid by consumer except for sales tax, registration, title, and $369 dealer transfer service fee. Price is valid for date of sale only. Internet price includes all available offers, incentives, and factory rebates assigned to the dealer. Pricing and availability may vary based on a variety of factors, including options, dealer specials, fees, and financing qualifications. Vehicles shown may have optional equipment at additional cost. You may not qualify for all offers, incentives, discounts, or financing and all are subject to expiration and/or other restrictions. Subject to availability, incentive offerings, current pricing and credit worthiness.Our pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner, we include them. Addition keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (33 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BB46K69U092090
Stock: 9U092090T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
