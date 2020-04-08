Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Covington Pike - Memphis / Tennessee

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Upgrade Pkg W/Navigation Leather Pkg Pwr Tilt/Slide Sunroof W/Sunshade Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Convenience Pkg 5-Piece Carpeted Floor & Trunk Mat Set Body-Side Molding 4-Piece Door Sill Enhancements Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Bisque; Leather Seat Trim Black Loaded Camry Hybrid, One Owner, CD, Bluetooth, Navigation, Sunroof, Premium Factory Rims, Beautiful Gas Saving Low Mileage Car. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Toyota Camry Hybrid. Why spend more money than you have to? This Toyota Camry Hybrid will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. You can tell this 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 129,936mi and appears with a showroom shine. Looking for a Toyota Camry Hybrid that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. The 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid is built with pure muscle. Punch the throttle and feel the power of its torque and horsepower plant you firmly to the back of the seat. Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Toyota Camry Hybrid . Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Toyota is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. Sophistication, performance, style and class all wrapped up in this rare Toyota Camry Hybrid. Nothing sets off the look of a vehicle like its wheels. This particular Toyota Camry Hybrid has an upgraded wheel package adding to its stunning appearance. More information about the 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid: The 2009 Toyota Camry continues to live up to its reputation as one of the most sensible buys among mid-size sedans, from the frugal-but-well-equipped four-cylinder CE model to the V6 XLE that flirts with having luxury-car appointments. The Hybrid continues to be one of the most fuel efficient vehicles on the road, in addition to ranking as one of the lowest carbon dioxide offender in its segment. Strengths of this model include smooth, quiet ride., Value, roomy interior, available fuel economy and performance, and luxury-car amenities All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 33 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BB46K89U105096

Stock: 9U105096

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020