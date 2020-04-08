Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale Near Me

688 listings
Camry Hybrid Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid in White
    used

    2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid

    201,038 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,998

  • 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid

    113,784 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

  • 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid in Black
    used

    2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid

    80,377 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,950

    $1,515 Below Market
  • 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid

    107,634 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,495

  • 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid in White
    used

    2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid

    111,436 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,950

    $245 Below Market
  • 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid
    used

    2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid

    112,812 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,990

  • 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid

    152,165 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    $880 Below Market
  • 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid in Light Brown
    used

    2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid

    81,592 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $430 Below Market
  • 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid

    178,384 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $584 Below Market
  • 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid
    used

    2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid

    122,985 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,450

    $383 Below Market
  • 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid in Black
    used

    2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid

    157,100 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    $215 Below Market
  • 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid in Black
    used

    2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid

    144,099 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $421 Below Market
  • 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid

    142,502 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

  • 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid in Red
    used

    2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid

    140,112 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

  • 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid

    78,824 miles

    $11,599

  • 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid in Black
    used

    2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid

    129,986 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,888

  • 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid

    37,302 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,500

  • 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid

    103,460 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Camry Hybrid

Overall Consumer Rating
4.8157 Reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Updated Review After 5 years and 100k Miles
yungunz,05/29/2013
Here is the original review I wrote 5 years ago: http://www.edmunds.com/toyota/camry-hybrid/2009/consumer-reviews/the-smart-way-to-move.html?style=100975664&sub=&reviewId=103341721 What can I say, it's been a great 5 year run! I've averaged 35mpg getting about 450-500 miles per tank. Also, I NEVER had to change my brakes! It has something to do with the braking system and the promotion of safer/slower driving. I am thrilled with my purchase. All you have to do is get your oil changes every 5k miles and rotate your tires often! Free oil changes at my dealership was a bonus. I changed my tires at 35k and 85k miles. I was hoping by now Toyota would release some sort of AWD Hybrid. A+++
