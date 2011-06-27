Used 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,790
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG41
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,790
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,790
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)43/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)731.0/663.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG41
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,790
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,790
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,790
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,790
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,790
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,790
Entune Audio Plus w/Connected Navigation Appyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,790
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,790
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,790
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,790
Special Coloryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,790
Length190.9 in.
Curb weight3485 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume115.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,790
Exterior Colors
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Parisian Night Pearl
  • Super White
  • Midnight Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ash, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Almond, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,790
P205/65R16 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,790
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,790
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
