Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong acceleration
  • very good fuel economy
  • easy to see out of
  • comfortable and spacious backseat.
  • Steering feels too artificial for some drivers
  • some low-grade cabin trim, cumbersome setup process for top Entune infotainment systems.
Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale
List Price Range
$8,149 - $17,990
Used Camry Hybrid for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid doesn't have the top fuel economy numbers in its class, and in certain areas it lacks refinement, but it's still a good choice for a hybrid family sedan thanks to its smooth ride, accommodating interior and strong performance.

Vehicle overview

Given the popularity of the Prius model line, it's easy to forget that Toyota makes other hybrid vehicles, too. That would be a shame, though, because the 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid has the same refined powertrain characteristics and small appetite for fuel, along with the added space and comfort of the traditional Camry sedan.

The sedan body style is a plus for consumers who prefer the Camry Hybrid's more formal look over the Prius' hatchback body style. But Toyota's hybrid family sedan also has something you might not expect -- energetic acceleration. With a 0-60-mph time of 7.4 seconds, the Toyota Camry Hybrid is downright quick for a four-cylinder midsize sedan, let alone one that also puts up an impressive EPA combined rating of 41 mpg.

Like other Camrys, the hybrid also boasts comfortable seating front and rear, good outward visibility and an ideal balance between a smooth, quiet ride and responsive handling. The Toyota's downsides include steering that offers little feedback, some odd design elements and subpar trim within the cabin and an occasionally finicky touchscreen with a complicated setup process for smartphone integration. The Camry Hybrid also comes up a little short in the mpg bragging rights department, as the LE's 41 mpg EPA-rated combined fuel economy trails the mpg ratings of some rivals.

Compared to the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, the Toyota offers a smoother-operating hybrid system and better fuel economy. There's also the Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid, which offers a sportier drive but far less interior room. The 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid and the new 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid beat the Camry Hybrid in both fuel economy and driving enjoyment, and our staff picked them over the Toyota in a comparison test. But overall, the 2014 Camry Hybrid still merits consideration from shoppers looking for a comfortable gas-sipping family car.

2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid models

The 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid is a midsize sedan offered in LE and XLE trim levels. The 2014.5 Camry Hybrid, which debuted in December of 2013, is offered in an additional trim, SE Limited Edition, and differs slightly in its equipment levels.

The 2014 LE features 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 6.1-inch display and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary input and a USB/iPod interface.

The 2014 XLE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated exterior mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), an auto-dimming rearview mirror and rear seat air vents.

Additional options are available for the XLE but can vary depending on the region of the country in which you live. These include a sunroof, a rearview camera, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a four-way power passenger seat, Entune smartphone integration (includes Bing search engine, Internet radio, concierge services and traffic, sports and stock information), blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alerts, the Safety Connect telematics system, a premium 10-speaker JBL audio system and a navigation system (includes a larger 7-inch touchscreen display, the Entune system, satellite radio and HD radio).

For the 2014.5 Camry Hybrid, there's also a SE Limited Edition trim level. It's equipped similarly to the XLE but has sporty styling cues and the sport front seats of the non-hybrid Camry SE. A rearview camera is standard on all 2014.5 trims. Additionally, Toyota renamed the audio and infotainment systems for these 2014.5 Camrys. The Camry Hybrid LE's unchanged audio system is called Entune Audio while the XLE's system is dubbed Entune Audio Plus, and compared to the '14 model adds satellite radio, HD radio and traffic/weather reporting. Optional on the SE Limited Edition and XLE is Entune Premium Audio with Navigation and App Suite. The latter adds the navigation system and smartphone app integration (featuring Bing, OpenTable and Pandora). On top of that, one may also opt for the 10-speaker JBL sound system.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid is largely unchanged. Midway through the model year, Toyota introduced a "2014.5" Camry Hybrid. Highlights of this midyear update include a new SE Limited Edition trim level, a newly standard rearview camera and a revised naming of the car's infotainment systems.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid pairs a 156-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor and battery pack. At low speeds, the car can be propelled solely by the electric motor, which is why the Camry Hybrid is so fuel-efficient in city driving. Working together, the two power sources crank out a combined output of 200 hp. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) delivers power to the front wheels.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Camry Hybrid XLE accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, a quick time for a hybrid midsize sedan.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the Camry Hybrid LE is 41 mpg combined (43 mpg city/39 mpg highway). Interestingly, the XLE achieves 40 mpg combined (40 mpg city/38 mpg highway), likely due to the increased rolling resistance of its larger wheels and tires.

Safety

The 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, a rearview camera, front- and rear-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, and knee airbags for both driver and passenger. A blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alerts is available on the XLE, as is the optional Safety Connect telematics system that includes roadside assistance, stolen vehicle location and automatic collision notification.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Camry Hybrid came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, an average result.

In government crash testing, the non-hybrid Toyota Camry received a top five-star score for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Camry the best possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The car scored a "Poor" (the worst rating) in that agency's "small overlap" frontal-impact crash test but a "Good" for its head restraints/seatbelts for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid is, for the most part, dynamically well-rounded. Thanks to careful suspension tuning, it grips the road well and the ride is mostly undisturbed by bumps and ruts. Most drivers will find the steering precise, but if you're more demanding, you might be annoyed by its lack of feel. In that case we'd steer you toward the Fusion Hybrid, which has crisper, more direct steering.

That said, Toyota's hybrid drivetrain remains the most sophisticated and refined system on the market. The transition from all-electric mode to the gasoline engine is less noticeable in the Camry Hybrid than in the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, for example. All the while, acceleration is strong for a midsize, non-premium-brand hybrid sedan. The car's brake pedal feel is more natural than in most rivals, mainly because Toyota has managed to make the transitions between the hybrid regenerative braking system and the car's conventional brakes far less obvious to the driver in normal traffic situations.

Interior

The interior of the 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid feels roomy, and its thin front roof pillars provide good outward visibility from the driver seat. Drivers over 6 feet tall, however, may find that the seat doesn't go low enough to ensure an optimal driving position. The cabin's design lacks cohesiveness, and although build quality is solid, some plastic trim looks a bit cheap compared to rivals' more luxurious materials. The spacious rear seat is enhanced by a nicely reclined seatback angle that makes it easy to sit back there on long trips. Along with the Honda Accord, the Camry is tops in the midsize sedan class for backseat comfort.

The Camry Hybrid's upgraded audio system includes Entune, a suite of smartphone-connected services that includes features like the Bing search engine, Pandora streaming radio, traffic updates and sports and stock information. Getting started with the smartphone integration system can be a hassle, though, since you have to install an app on your phone and register for an account, plus you always need an active data connection to use Entune's functions. The touchscreen interface has straightforward menus, but it's sometimes unresponsive to user touch.

With 13.1 cubic feet, the trunk offers respectable capacity for a hybrid sedan (hybrids typically sacrifice some space to their under-floor battery packs).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid.

5(64%)
4(22%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
14 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

An outstanding vehicle that deserves consideration
FrenchFry,07/11/2016
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This is my first hybrid. I choose it because I am 6'-3" tall, 250 lbs and although I like small cars, I have a long commute and wanted something comfortable to drive. I can honestly say I am always impressed when I drive this car. I drive 170 miles a day so the miles add up quickly. I consistently achieve between 38 and 40 MPG. I have kept gas receipts since new and have now mastered how to achieve that mileage daily. The hybrid system is fantastic. The system engages frequently until 40 mph and then it is gas only above 40 to 45 mph. So in town driving increases gas mileage above 40 mpg. Traffic jams are a breeze as the system regenerated upon braking. The electric AC compressor is fantastic (there is no fan belt) so running the AC in electric only mode is unnoticeable and does not suck up all the juice. Eco mode reduces the amount of electricity consumed and I use it all the time. It helps increase the mileage. It cycles the AC a little slower but I live in Texas where it is really, really hot. The system works great. I now have over 37,000 miles on the car and I have not had one issue! Not even a squeak or rattle. Only regular oil changes and frequent tire rotation as you should do on any car. Now to the meat and potatoes....the battery. I have read many posts but I know when the time comes (and it will) to change the battery, I am not worried. Toyota has so many of these cars on the road (including tons of taxis:Chicago) that a battery swap is a 2 hour ordeal. Check you tube and you will see how simple it really is. Secondary battery (non-toyota) manufacturers (Dorman Products) are refurbishing the packs and the general cost is under $2,300 now with a core exchange. A handy homeowner can do this themselves. Many hybrid shops have now popped up in major cities that now offer quick replacement or battery diagnostic services. Additionally, major retailers such as Napa Auto Parts and others can order you the pack which as of 2016 is between $1,800 and $2,300. Think about this...I have taken many cars to the shop for repairs (which I could not do myself) and walked out with a $1,500 bill. Going to Toyota and asking for a new battery pack is just plain STUPID! A $0.59 screw at Auto Zone costs $7.50 at Toyota! Any reputable mechanic can do this simple battery swap. Also, I have read some posts about the brakes. Regenerative brakes work different than regular brakes. Simply put, an additional "zone" is built into the pedal. The first 1/4" push on the pedal is for the regenerative process. The other 3/4 is for regular braking. Any hybrid has this system. Getting used to it takes a day or two. After that, it becomes intuitive. The brakes on my car are excellent. When the time comes to brake, they grab hard and stop the car well. The rest of the car is standard Toyota Camry stuff. You can read about that on the regular Camry reviews. I am absolutely thrilled with this car. I bought it at the right price and time (November) so I have already recouped some of my investment. I would definitely buy another one now that I understand how they truly work. And they are also FAST. The electric motor kicks in when needed for extra power such as up a highway ramp and such. This is probably the most underrated "sleeper" car in existence because Toyota wants to sell you a Prius. Do yourself a favor. Pick the Camry over the Prius. Larger, safer car. More comfortable. Easier battery swap. I'll give up the extra 8 mpg for that any day.
FrenchFry Is Riight Awesome
LP,09/04/2016
LE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Look the dayI bought this car I test drove an Avalon nice fast. But it was out of my range went to the used car side. I wanted a sunroof so I test drove a 2012 regular Camry XLE 40k on it it was beat up a tad I could tell looking at the radio pushed it acceleration sucked. But before I drove the regular Camry this pretty blue caught my eye. So there was a white le and then that pretty blue one the white one was a standard white. I really did have my heart set on the hybrid so I go to the pretty blue one it was a hybrid no sunroof but I looked at the mileage just a 2014 certified pre-owned with just under 13k. I couldn't pass it up. I jumped in the car and test drove it. Now mind u I test drove a regular Avalon first and I don't mean like a granny. I pushed it hard. So back to the test drive of the now my pretty blue 2014 Camry Hybrid LE. I got I started driving ummm ok then I hit the gas pedal. Whoosh I was amazed comparing the pickup to the 2012 Camry XLE and the now my 14 hybrid. Night and day mind u I drove the regular Avalon 2015/16 first. I was impressed with the pickup mind u I was ready to walk before I drove this car. I was hooked, no sunroof ok, but certified pre-owned 13k mi. Clean interior a couple of minor nicks teeny tiny the put touch up paint on it. So I bought it, also I'm 56 an old muscle car lover. This car is plenty quick pretty blue chicks dig that. I threw some custom 16" wheels on it didn't want to give up mpg for looks. Now the gas mileage if u drive it right and this is in the summer with the A/C I have gotten averaged 41/42 mpg if I just get a little fun in now and again 38mpg. I was driving early one Sunday morn opened it up shweet. U can drive it on battery up to 50mph here is the trick to getting in in hybrid mode. From a stop accelerate get to just above the speed u want to be let off the gas for a bit and when u see the tire symbol recharging the batt. Press the gas ever so lightly then it will keep the speed u like and run off the batt. Can't wait to see what I get when the weather gets cooler. Now the handling, this thing handles nicely handles curves well turns if need be on a dime. It's not Euro like Porsche handling but u can handle curves well at a pretty good rate of speed. Comfort for me and I'm a tad over 6'1 185 medium to large frame man. For me it's comfortable I Ike the way I can put my head on the head rest and it gives great support. Stereo and mind I this is the base level stereo. I listen to all types of music mainly smooth jazz. I consider myself a pseudo audio file. Stereo is superb I hear sound detail is exceptional. I can't attest to reliability as of yet because of low miles. But I'm not worried because of the Camry reputation. Look this is a 14 gal tank from completely full to that last little notch right before the E I have gotten 535 on a tank of gas. Bottom line like French Fry said choosing this over a Prius especially if you are a big guy is a no brainer jump on it don't hesitate. Also I would urge those considering a 2016/17 XLE LE regular Camry take a step down if need be and get the hybrid I think you will be a lot happier with the pickup and the gas mileage. Yeah I wish I had the sunroof but I'm more than happy with what I got and the price I paid. Lastly I always leave my car in ECO mode and HV mode
Impressive Vehicle!
Steve Noble,01/20/2018
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I bought this “family car” new in 2014 and I traded in a “cool car” 2011 BMW 3-Series upon purchase. I could not be happier four years later driving one of the most popular cars on the road. The gas mileage is incredible and it does achieve the EPA estimates. The hybrid system works flawlessly. I was really surprised with the acceleration and driving experience, especially when you are not in eco mode. The stellar Toyota reliability is without question and the hybrid has been no exception to the rule. I have the fully loaded XLE model and the interior is really luxurious. The navigation system is nice, push button start, sunroof, heated seats, all of the expected creature comforts. Toyota puts very high end and comfortable leather in their cars. The silver bezel around the shifter is cheap and scratches easily. Back seat is spacious and fits a car seat nicely. Some items that I wish were available and might be on newer models: dual power seats, memory seating, auto wipers, xenon lights, rear sunshade...I’m grasping for straws here! The smart key acted up a few months ago and apparently it is a common issue where the driver door will not unlock and has to be manually opened...the issue resolved itself after several months. Everything on this car works as it should and it is easy to take for granted. I have considered other cars and in fact bought a Volvo XC90 thinking I wanted more room. Thankfully I did not sell the Camry because I hated the Volvo and sold it after a week of ownership. This is a solid car that will last forever. I have done nothing but put a set of tires on at 40,000 miles and change the oil with synthetic every 7,500. When purchased new, it was pricey at $34,500, but you can find real values in used models. Also with gas at much lower prices and likely never getting back where it once was, I would buy Hybrid only if there is a want to be green, not to recoup a return on your investment through gas savings, as it will take many years to do so.
Reliabile, good mileage, low maintenance vehicle
DeeVoe,05/11/2016
SE Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I find little reason to purchase cars like a Camry, Accord, or Civic or Corolla for any other reason but for commuting. They're applicances to achieve a goal of getting from A to B on a regular basis. Why people judge these cars for their roadholding or acceleration numbers is silly, or level of luxury appointments and usage of top shelf materials. I got the car for commuting and it accomplishes that for me with ease, no flash or gust. I've been able to achieve better mpg than what's posted. I could have gotten a Prius or Insight for better mpg's but wanted more comfort and room, and also something that at least resembles a car. It rides comfortably. For the purpose of a commuter car, I can't really flaw the lack of a sporty feel. Compared to its rival, the Accord, I have to say I like the steering feel and more taut suspension in my girlfriend's '15 Accord after driving my Camry. Not a dealbreak for me. On the Camry, I'm not a fan of the lack of steering feel. I hate the brakes (although I'm not sure if this is a hybrid thing or not. but I hate the brake feel). Hard to explain how it feels, for me at least, but it's my biggest gripe. I'm content with driving knowing I'm not spending a ton on gas and I'm not worrying about the car breaking no matter how many miles I pile on. I'm fine blending in with the thousands and thousands of other Camry's on the road. I'm not one to like attention. This car serves a purpose just like a washing machine or refrigerator, and nothing more nor less.
See all 14 reviews of the 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%

More about the 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid Overview

The Used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Camry Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), SE Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XLE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and LE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE is priced between $8,149 and$17,990 with odometer readings between 17255 and182029 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE is priced between $11,990 and$11,990 with odometer readings between 89434 and89434 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE Limited Edition is priced between $9,995 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 159994 and159994 miles.

Which used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2014 Camry Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,149 and mileage as low as 17255 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,486.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,683.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,745.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,441.

