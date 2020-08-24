Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale Near Me

688 listings
Camry Hybrid Reviews & Specs
  • 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    93,459 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,999

    $2,898 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Light Brown
    used

    2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    49,743 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,910

    $2,063 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in Red
    used

    2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    71,334 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,991

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Red
    used

    2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    99,107 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,790

    $1,040 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    94,181 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,598

    $1,060 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Red
    used

    2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    147,185 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,900

    $812 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    186,126 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,994

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    52,286 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,680

    $1,249 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    156,975 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,791

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Silver
    used

    2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    111,078 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,588

    $928 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in Red
    used

    2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    72,155 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,582

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Red
    used

    2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    149,639 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,407

    $505 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Black
    used

    2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    178,830 miles
    Fair Deal

    $7,601

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    119,891 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,655

    $527 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Light Brown
    used

    2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    129,892 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,950

    $701 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    73,244 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE in Red
    used

    2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE

    86,479 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE in Red
    used

    2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE

    54,551 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $11,688

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Camry Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Camry Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
4.545 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Been 6 1/2 years now 6/3/2019
doug,12/01/2015
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Update below I'm getting ready to do the 36 month sched maint (22,000 mi) and wanted to give my opinion on this car, bought it new. Pros; comfortable on long trips, lots of power, haven't spent a dime on it Cons; wind noise ft passenger side, mileage was 40 when new-last tank was 35, wish the trunk was larger, A/C smells moldy/musty sometimes Update-12/16- 4th yr- abt 25k miles -Since the 3/36k warranty has expired I now do routine maint. annual oil/filter change myself-not a big deal. The A/C smell is gone since they did a recall on A/C condensate leaking on airbag relay. Average gas mileage is about 36MPG. Seats still comfortable, original Michelin energy saver tires (480AB) have abt 6/32" tread left, had to add air to all 4 tires at abt 23k miles, guess some of that 100% nitrogen leaked out. Exterior paint has several minor issues. If you look at an angle you can see defects in original paint job. Update-6/17 abt 28k miles-only one change since last update. The 12V battery died, only warranted for 36 months, lasted 54. Dealer charged $280 because the battery is in the trunk and took 10 seconds longer to replace. Dealer also made me wait 3 hours to do the replace, they were "BUSY". Word of advice, there is an Exide FP-AGM24F direct replacement for almost half the price, change it yourself. Lesson here, don't go to dealer for 12V battery. Update-6/18 abt 30,000 miles-changing oil myself. Car requires 0W-20 synthetic. With Toyota filter and 5qts of oil I spend about $25 which is less than half the dealer cost to replace. MPG has dropped slightly, now getting about 37-38 mpg average in town and highway. Update at 6/19-abt 34,000 miles-Still changing oil and filters myself. MPG has stabilized at 37-38. As a senior citizen it's becoming more difficult to get in and out of car. Considering trading it in on SUV.
Report abuse
