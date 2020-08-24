Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale Near Me

BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas

Navigation Display AM/FM Stereo W/CD Player/MP3/Wma Capability Convenience Pkg Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Light Gray; Fabric Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of The Woodlands's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with 156,975mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. More information about the 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid: The Toyota Camry has been America's top selling passenger car for the past nine years, and for good reason, as it's known for providing its owners with comfort, economy and long service. But in 2012, the sensible Camry gets some styling updates to make it even more appealing to buyers and the Hybrid model gains a significant amount of horsepower as well. It's well-suited against midsize segment rivals thanks to a reputation for quality and value per dollar. This model sets itself apart with ride quality and V6 and hybrid versions available, impressive interior space Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** Well buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** This outstanding example of a 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE is offered by Mercedes-Benz of Houston North. This Toyota includes: 50 STATE EMISSIONS MAGNETIC GRAY METALLIC LIGHT GRAY, FABRIC SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats NAVIGATION DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO W/CD PLAYER/MP3/WMA CAPABILITY HD Radio Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player CONVENIENCE PKG Back-Up Camera Universal Garage Door Opener Security System *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Sure, every Certified Pre-Owned Toyota is rigorously inspected. However, a Certified Pre-Owned Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE from Mercedes-Benz of Houston North offers complete peace of mind. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Find the quickest driving route in this Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! More information about the 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid: The Toyota Camry has been America's top selling passenger car for the past nine years, and for good reason, as it's known for providing its owners with comfort, economy and long service. But in 2012, the sensible Camry gets some styling updates to make it even more appealing to buyers and the Hybrid model gains a significant amount of horsepower as well. It's well-suited against midsize segment rivals thanks to a reputation for quality and value per dollar. This model sets itself apart with ride quality and V6 and hybrid versions available, impressive interior space *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 40 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BD1FK8CU022607

Stock: CU022607

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020