Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid for Sale Near Me

- 93,459 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,999$2,898 Below Market
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS 2012 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID XLE COMES WITH SUNROOF, DISPLAY SCREEN, HANDS-FREE, AUX, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, BEAUTIFUL CLEAN LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C. ESTE 2012 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID XLE VIENE CON CÁMARA TRASERA, PANTALLA DE VISUALIZACIÓN, MANOS LIBRES, AUX, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, CONTROL CRUISE, HERMOSO TAPIZADO DE CUERO, DEBE SER VISTO EN PERSONA PARA SER APRECIADO. ** BEST PRICE DEALER INC ** ESTÁ ORGULLOSO DE SER UNO DE LOS POCOS DISTRIBUIDORES ENTENDER ESTE TIPO DE VEHÍCULO EN NUESTRO INVENTARIO Y SU GARAJE PUEDE SER SU PRÓXIMO HOGAR. ¡ACTÚA RÁPIDO! ESTAMOS ABIERTOS 7 DÍAS POR SEMANA, RECIBIMOS LLAMADAS DESDE TODOS LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y MÁS ALLÁ. ¡TODOS ESTÁN APROBADOS! MÁS DE 40 BANCOS ... SIN EXCUSAS. ¡DEBES OBTENER FINANCIACIÓN! TAMBIÉN OFRECEMOS COMPRAR AQUÍ PAGAR AQUÍ, Y PODEMOS OFRECER TASAS DE INTERÉS DESDE EL 2,9%, 90 DIAS EN EFECTIVO. PRECIO BASADO DESPUÉS DEL PATRIMONIO DE $1500. CON PUNTUACIÓN DE BALIZA DE 750 O MÁS DE W.A.C. CALL 954-391-7910 * www.bestpricecardealer.com *****ANY CREDIT APPROVED EASY FINANCE BUY HERE PAY HERE***** REPO? OK BAD CREDIT? OK NO CREDIT? OK SSI INCOME? OK NO SOCIAL? OK OPEN LOAN? OK FIRST TIME BUYER? OK *****TRADES WELCOME EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C *****MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY OPEN UNTIL 7PM, SUNDAYS UNTIL 6PM *****LUNES A SÁBADO ABIERTO HASTA LAS 7 PM, DOMINGO HASTA LAS 6PM *SE HABLA ESPAÑOL **** OBTENGA EL MEJOR PRECIO LLAME AHORA MISMO (954-391-7910) * NOS ESPECIALIZADO EN TODO TIPO DE CRÉDITO; BUENO, MALO O NO CREDIT… TODOS SON BIENVENIDOS TRAIGA SU USADO Y SALGA MANEJANDO EN SU VEHÍCULO NUEVO HOY MISMO ! NECESITAS FINANCIAR? VAMOS A TRABAJAR CON MÁS DE 40 BANCOS HASTA QUE OBTENGA SU APROBACIÓN! *****NECESITAS AYUDA CON TU DOWN PAYMENT? NO HAY PROBLEMA*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK9CU013009
Stock: 013009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,743 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,910$2,063 Below Market
Airport Kia - Naples / Florida
CARFAX 3 OWNERS!!! 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION GPS, SUNROOF MOONROOF, LEATHER SEATS, Moonroof Package.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 48646 miles below market average! 40/38 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK6CU030706
Stock: 102148A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 71,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,991
Hiley Buick GMC of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
We are open, and we're here to help. Please call ahead to schedule your appointment today. We would love to answer any questions you may have. Have a trade-in? Our expert car-buyers will make you a guaranteed cash offer for your current vehicle in just a few minutes. All of our vehicles are given a thorough inspection by one of our certified technicians for safety, mechanical and cosmetic issues. The Hiley family of dealerships has been in business in the DFW area for almost three decades and customer satisfaction is our number one priority. No payments for 6 months option is with approved credit only. Not all vehicles qualify.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (43 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK4CU054180
Stock: S24529A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 99,107 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,790$1,040 Below Market
Gettel Toyota of Charlotte County - Punta Gorda / Florida
Value Priced below the market average! -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control Home Delivery Available, Virtual Appointments, Buy Vehicle Online, Test Drives Brought To You, Private Appointments, Wheel Alignment Completed, and Oil Changed -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Automatic Headlights -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Toyota Camry Hybrid is sure to sell fast. -Front Wheel Drive -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Oil Changed *Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist Credit; *Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership; See dealer for complete details. **Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Credit Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FKXCU026318
Stock: T926579A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 94,181 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,598$1,060 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Pinellas Park - Pinellas Park / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Light Gray; Fabric Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid has such low mileage you'll probably think of them more as blocks traveled than miles traveled. Rest assured, this vehicle was well cared for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true and let us be the one's to tell you it is absolutely true. This 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with our Autonation Warranty. Which is a 90 DAY or 4,000 mile warranty, which ever comes first. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (43 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK9CU013107
Stock: CU013107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 147,185 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,900$812 Below Market
Byers Toyota - Delaware / Ohio
2012 Red Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE FWD 2.5L I4 Hybrid DOHCCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 40/38 City/Highway MPGPLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.BYERSTOYOTA.COM YOUR #1 E-COMMERCE DEALER IN CENTRAL OHIO.Internet pricing is subject to change and is Plus Tax, Title and $250.00 Doc Fee. CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER. *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* HYBRID, MOON/SUNROOF, REAR CAMERA, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, FOG LAMPS, REMOTE ENTRY, AUX AUDIO.This front wheel drive 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE features a *Barcelona Red Metallic exterior with a Light Gray interior* and has only 147,191 miles.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This used Toyota Camry Hybrid includes Multi-zone Climate Control, Keyless Start, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Electronic Messaging Assistance, Steering Wheel Controls, Auxiliary Power Outlet, Bluetooth Connection, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# T200246A PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Byers Toyota has this used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE for sale today. Don't forget Byers Toyota WILL BUY OR TRADE FOR YOUR USED CAR, USED TRUCK and/or USED SUV.*Our Dealership near Columbus:* Call Byers Toyota today at *(888) 696-7101 TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN HOME TEST DRIVE* of this 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE! Byers Toyota serves Columbus, Delaware, Marion, Mount Vernon, Dublin, Westerville, & Marysville. You can also visit us at, 1588 Columbus Pike Delaware OH, 43015 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Toyota Camry Hybrid comes factory equipped with an impressive 4cyl, 2.5l, 200.0hp engine, an 1-speed continuously variable transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Continuously Variable Transmission, Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Push Button Start, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Power Steering, Spare Tire (Small Size)*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Cloth Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Vanity Mirrors, Reading Light(s), Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Bench Seat*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Electronic Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Rear Side Curtain Airbags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Rear Body Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Drivers Air Bag, Knee AirBag, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Emergency Trunk Release, Passenger Air BagWe're glad you found this used Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale at our car dealership in Delaware, OH. Looking for financing? Our Byers Toyota finance specialist will find the best rates available for this used Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale. Byers Toyota has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Delaware.Internet pricing is subject to change and is Plus Tax, Title and $250.00 Doc Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FKXCU043524
Stock: T200246A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 186,126 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,994
Ira Toyota of Manchester - Manchester / New Hampshire
1 OWNER/CLEAN CARFAX! EQUIPPED WITH A 6.1 TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, SMART KEY SYSTEM W/ PUSH BUTTON START, INTEGRATED BACK UP CAMERA NAVIGATION AND MORE! PLEASE COME IN OR CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR FREE TEST DRIVE TODAY! Toyota of Manchester is located at 33 Auto Center Road (Across for the Mall of NH) in Manchester, NH. We are proud to offer haggle free EXPRESS Pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK0CU045945
Stock: CU045945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 52,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,680$1,249 Below Market
AutoNation Honda 385 - Memphis / Tennessee
Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Clearwater Blue Metallic Light Gray; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ONE OWNER VEHICLE !!!!!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!!!!!! MARKET PRICED!!!!!!!!!! No games, just business! AutoNation Honda 385 means business! Your quest for a gently used car is over. This gorgeous-looking Vehicle has only had one previous owner, with a great track record and a long life ahead of it. Your garage will only be the second one this one-owner vehicle has parked in, and you can definitely see the pride of ownership it experienced in that first garage. Autonation Honda 385 is here to assist you with your next vehicle purchase and make it a fun and enjoyable process. We have a HUGE selection of new and used; cars, truck, SUVs and vans. We have great finance options available with very competitive rates. Be sure to check out our full inventory at Autonationhonda385.com , come by or call today. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK5CU018031
Stock: CU018031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 156,975 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,791
BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
Navigation Display AM/FM Stereo W/CD Player/MP3/Wma Capability Convenience Pkg Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Light Gray; Fabric Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of The Woodlands's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with 156,975mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. More information about the 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid: The Toyota Camry has been America's top selling passenger car for the past nine years, and for good reason, as it's known for providing its owners with comfort, economy and long service. But in 2012, the sensible Camry gets some styling updates to make it even more appealing to buyers and the Hybrid model gains a significant amount of horsepower as well. It's well-suited against midsize segment rivals thanks to a reputation for quality and value per dollar. This model sets itself apart with ride quality and V6 and hybrid versions available, impressive interior space Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** Well buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** This outstanding example of a 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE is offered by Mercedes-Benz of Houston North. This Toyota includes: 50 STATE EMISSIONS MAGNETIC GRAY METALLIC LIGHT GRAY, FABRIC SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats NAVIGATION DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO W/CD PLAYER/MP3/WMA CAPABILITY HD Radio Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player CONVENIENCE PKG Back-Up Camera Universal Garage Door Opener Security System *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Sure, every Certified Pre-Owned Toyota is rigorously inspected. However, a Certified Pre-Owned Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE from Mercedes-Benz of Houston North offers complete peace of mind. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Find the quickest driving route in this Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! More information about the 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid: The Toyota Camry has been America's top selling passenger car for the past nine years, and for good reason, as it's known for providing its owners with comfort, economy and long service. But in 2012, the sensible Camry gets some styling updates to make it even more appealing to buyers and the Hybrid model gains a significant amount of horsepower as well. It's well-suited against midsize segment rivals thanks to a reputation for quality and value per dollar. This model sets itself apart with ride quality and V6 and hybrid versions available, impressive interior space *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK8CU022607
Stock: CU022607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 111,078 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,588$928 Below Market
Ciocca Toyota of Williamsport - Muncy / Pennsylvania
WOW, MUST SEE!! 2012 TOYOTA CAMRY XLE HYBRID IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! CARFAX 1-Owner, . PRICE DROP FROM $11,599, FUEL EFFICIENT 38 MPG Hwy/40 MPG City! Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless StartKEY FEATURES INCLUDEHybrid, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM HDD NAVIGATION SYSTEM 7" touch screen w/split-screen functionality & vehicle info, JBL AM/FM stereo, CD player, MP3/WMA capability, aux audio jack, USB port w/iPod connectivity & control, SiriusXM satellite radio , NavTraffic/NavWeather/fuel prices/sports/stocks w/, Entune w/Bing/Pandora/iHeartRadio/MovieTickets.com/OpenTable w/, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/phone book access & music streaming, voice recognition, (10) JBL GreenEdge speakers w/subwoofer & amplifier, LEATHER PKG leather-trimmed Ultrasuede seats, leather door trim, front multi-stage heated seats, 4-way pwr passenger seat, integrated armrests, front seatback pockets, PWR TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF pinch protection, dual illuminating visor vanity mirrors, rear reading lights, CONVENIENCE PKG anti-theft system w/alarm, HomeLink universal garage door opener, rearview camera, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/LANE ASSIST, SAFETY CONNECT emergency assistance, stolen vehicle locator, roadside assistance, auto collision notification, CARPETED FLOOR & TRUNK MAT SET, REAR SPOILER, Front Wheel Drive, Display AM/FM Stereo W/CD Player -Inc: MP3/Wma Capability, 6.1" Touch Screen W/Vehicle Info, Aux Audio Jack, USB Input W/iPod Connectivity & Control, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System W/Phone Book Access & Music StreamingOUR OFFERINGSCiocca Toyota of Williamsport is a member of the Ciocca Dealerships Family. Our goal is 100% customer satisfaction, not only with the vehicle you buy.Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK3CU033451
Stock: T20123451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 72,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,582
Dick Hannah Kia - Vancouver / Washington
Save some gas and go Hybrid in this nice one owner Camry with a clean Carfax. We put this Camry Hybrid through our 120 point inspection where it received an oil change, replaced engine air filter, replaced cabin air filter, new wiper blades and a complete professional detail. No additional repairs needed.*No Tax to Oregon Buyers.*1 Month/1,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty* - *Speak to a Dick Hannah Representative for More Details.http://www.realdeal.com/j8cms
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (43 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK1CU018804
Stock: 380720T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 149,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,407$505 Below Market
East Madison Toyota - Madison / Wisconsin
CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean. PRICE DROP FROM $9,613, $1,300 below NADA Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 38 MPG Hwy/40 MPG City! XLE trim. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Power Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Hybrid, Fog Lamps, Keyless Start AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHybrid, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Fog Lamps, Power Driver Seat, Power Seats Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGESLEATHER PKG leather-trimmed Ultrasuede seats, leather door trim, front multi-stage heated seats, 4-way pwr passenger seat, integrated armrests, front seatback pockets, NAVIGATION DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO with CD PLAYER/MP3/WMA CAPABILITY 6.1 touch screen with vehicle info, aux audio jack, USB input with iPod connectivity & control, SiriusXM satellite radio, HD Radio with iTunes tagging, Entune with Bing & Pandora, real-time info for traffic/weather/fuel prices/sports/stocks, Bluetooth hands-free phone system with phone book access & music streaming, voice recognition, (6) speakers, PWR TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF pinch protection, dual illuminating visor vanity mirrors, rear reading lights, CONVENIENCE PKG anti-theft system with alarm, HomeLink universal garage door opener, rearview camera, CARPETED FLOOR & TRUNK MAT SET. Reduced from $9,613. WHO WE ARENew Toyota Car, New Toyota Truck, New Scion, a Certified Pre-Owned Toyota, or smart used car or used cars in Madison Wisconsin. We are East Madison Toyota(formerly Jon Lancaster Toyota), a Penske Automotive Dealership in Wisconsin's Capitol city. Our Award winning team is ready to help you purchase the vehicle you've dreamed of. We handle good and bad credit customers so whether it's top tier or recent Bankruptcy we can help you get into your next ride. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Toyota Sales at 608-240-7900 or ToyotaMgr@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FKXCU044155
Stock: U044155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 178,830 milesFair Deal
$7,601
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE is the one! More information about the 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid: The Toyota Camry has been America's top selling passenger car for the past nine years, and for good reason, as it's known for providing its owners with comfort, economy and long service. But in 2012, the sensible Camry gets some styling updates to make it even more appealing to buyers and the Hybrid model gains a significant amount of horsepower as well. It's well-suited against midsize segment rivals thanks to a reputation for quality and value per dollar. This model sets itself apart with ride quality and V6 and hybrid versions available, impressive interior space We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK2CU036888
Stock: CU036888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 119,891 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,655$527 Below Market
AutoNation Honda at Bel Air Mall - Mobile / Alabama
Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Clearwater Blue Metallic Light Gray; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK2CU029617
Stock: CU029617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 129,892 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,950$701 Below Market
Volkswagen of Old Saybrook - Old Saybrook / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK6CU001156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,244 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,995
Luther Hopkins Honda - Hopkins / Minnesota
: This vehicle has passed a Safety Inspection and is sold AS IS with No Warranty. FUEL EFFICIENT 38 MPG Hwy/40 MPG City! Extra Clean. Cosmic Gray Mica exterior and Light Gray interior, XLE trim. Nav System, Hybrid Fuel, Keyless Start, Rear Body Air Bag, Dual Zone A/C, NAVIGATION DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO W/CD. CONVENIENCE PKG, Aluminum Wheels, NAVIGATION DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO W/CD PLAYER/MP3/WMA CAPABILITY, Edmunds.com's review says The 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid should emerge as a solid choice for a hybrid family sedan thanks to improved fuel economy and enhanced driving dynamics.. READ MORE! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE: The Luther Advantage is designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with the Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable discounts at participating Holiday Station stores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for The Works car wash among other advantages. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. OPTION PACKAGES: NAVIGATION DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO W/CD PLAYER/MP3/WMA CAPABILITY 6.1 touch screen w/vehicle info, aux audio jack, USB input w/iPod connectivity & control, SiriusXM satellite radio, HD Radio w/iTunes tagging, Entune w/Bing & Pandora, real-time info for traffic/weather/fuel prices/sports/stocks, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/phone book access & music streaming, voice recognition, (6) speakers, CONVENIENCE PKG anti-theft system w/alarm, HomeLink universal garage door opener, rearview camera. EXPERTS RAVE: The 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid should emerge as a solid choice for a hybrid family sedan thanks to improved fuel economy and enhanced driving dynamics. -Edmunds.com. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK5CU013752
Stock: 201038B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 86,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
AutoNation Toyota Irvine - Irvine / California
Leather Pkg Navigation Display AM/FM Stereo W/CD Player/MP3/Wma Capability Pwr Tilt/Slide Moonroof Convenience Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Carpeted Floor & Trunk Mat Set Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Barcelona Red Metallic Light Gray; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. * At AutoNation Toyota Irvine we have over 1000 vehicles to choose from on both New and Used vehicles that are backed by the LARGEST dealership group in the United States. Our sales professionals will ensure that you have a great buying experience along with answering all of your questions along the way, CALL NOW (949) 585-6801!!!!! * Passed rigorous 125 Multi-point Inspection * Performed Oil and Filter Change * AUTONATION TOYOTA IRVINE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE REGARDLESS IF YOU PURCHASE ONE FROM US OR NOT!!! CALL NOW (949)585-6801 PAYING TOP DOLLAR AND PROVIDING A CHECK TO YOU IMMEDIATELY!! 9101 RESEARCH DRIVE IRVINE, CA 92618 (CORNER OF BAKE PKWY AND RESEARCH DRIVE, WHERE THE 5 FWY AND 405 FWY MEET). We look forward to serving you soon. THANKS!!! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (40 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK3CU035295
Stock: CU035295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 54,551 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$11,688
Bloomington Subaru - Bloomington / Minnesota
BARCELONA RED METALLIC exterior and LIGHT GRAY interior, LE trim. CD Player, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, Hybrid, MP3 Player. SEE MORE! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for 'The Works' car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US? Bloomington Acura offers competitive pricing on our New and Pre-owned vehicles. Our service and parts departments are open early, late and even on Saturdays. We also carry 40 service loaners for your convenience. EXPERTS REPORT 'The 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid should emerge as a solid choice for a hybrid family sedan thanks to improved fuel economy and enhanced driving dynamics.' -Edmunds.com. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (43 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BD1FK2CU049558
Stock: P62340N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
