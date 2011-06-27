Estimated values
2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,046
|$15,688
|$17,501
|Clean
|$13,551
|$15,148
|$16,859
|Average
|$12,560
|$14,068
|$15,576
|Rough
|$11,569
|$12,988
|$14,292
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,994
|$16,548
|$18,283
|Clean
|$14,465
|$15,979
|$17,612
|Average
|$13,407
|$14,839
|$16,271
|Rough
|$12,350
|$13,700
|$14,930
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,541
|$17,096
|$18,837
|Clean
|$14,992
|$16,507
|$18,146
|Average
|$13,896
|$15,330
|$16,764
|Rough
|$12,800
|$14,153
|$15,383