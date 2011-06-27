Used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Great for the Money
The 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid is worth the money. It has excellent mileage, runs smoothly, and has sufficient power. The leather seats are a little rigid. Overall, this car provides excellent value for the moneey.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
At 75,000 miles and Running Great
I bought my 2010 Camry Hybrid (used) a bit more than a year ago. It's running well and hasn't given me any problems. I put on about 15,000 miles in that time including a drive from Toronto to Florida and back. One of the key things that attracted me to it originally was the interior room. I am 6'4" and my son is 6'6". We tried a lot of mid-size cars and this was the best for space (except for the trunk!). The electric driver's seat is a big bonus for tall drivers. We got over 40 mpg on the Florida trip without too much effort. It has a lot of technology in it but it all seems to work well. It isn't intended to be sporty but as a comfortable car it works well.
So far, so good.
Traded in my 2003 Camry LE for the 2010 TCH. The 2003 was very quiet and smooth but the 2010 TCH beats it hands down. Love the Bluetooth and the upgraded audio. Fuel economy is exactly what I've expected. According to the onboard computer, I averaged 34.1 mpg on my 1st tank of gas but I suspected that the tank was not 100% full. The 2nd tank of gas confirmed my suspicion as I averaged 38.5, according to the onboard computer and 38.7 according to my manual calculation. I expect the number will continue to improve as I learn to drive the car more efficiently.
1 year- 40mpg
I have had this car for about one year now. I previously had a buick century, but before that I had a 1993 camry with 190,000 miles. This car drives just like the 93. I have 20,000 miles on the TCH and I love it. It has lots of power and room. The only thing I dont like is when you put your hand on the driverside handle to unlock it, only the driver door unlocks. Also, I can drive up to 42mph on electric only. At 85mph, it doesnt sound like the car is on or moving. I love it and will get anotherone when this one goes.
Unassuming overachiever
I visited California and rented a Camry hybrid. I am not a stranger to hybrids, I drive a '06 highlander hybrid and I used to have a '07 civic hybrid. The Honda was a piece of joke, a toy car, I later traded it for a real usable car, a Subaru outback. Back to the Camry hybrid, it was a nice surprise, the ride is very refined, very smooth, very quite, and road impacts nicely are flattened. Driving 80 mph feels like 50 mph. I expected that my 4 large travel luggage and a stroller not to fit the trunk since all my stuff barely fit in my Subaru outback when I left New York. To my amazement all my luggage and the stroller fit the trunk. Usage mileage 38 MPG better than civic hybrid.
Sponsored cars related to the Camry Hybrid
Related Used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback