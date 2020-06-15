  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
2021 GMC Canyon

Type:
#4 Midsize truck

What's new

  • Renamed trim levels
  • Minor revisions to standard equipment
  • New grille design for Canyon Denali
  • Part of the second GMC Canyon generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Big towing capacity with gas V6 and diesel four-cylinder engines
  • Maneuverable size, along with well-mannered steering and handling
  • Comfortable ride over most surfaces
  • Front seats can feel small to larger people
  • Rivals offer more in-cab storage with rear seats folded
GMC Canyon for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$26,400
Compare dealer price quotes
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 GMC Canyon pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2021 GMC Canyon Review

Mechanically similar to the Chevrolet Colorado, the GMC Canyon has struggled to establish its own identity in the midsize pickup truck segment. For 2021, GMC looks to change that, and it gives the top of the line Denali enhanced cabin materials and a new grille reminiscent of the one on the full-size Sierra 1500 pickup.

There's also a new AT4 trim level. It's mostly just a replacement for the previous All Terrain trim level, but it does come with all-terrain tires and a special suspension to improve the truck's off-road capability. Both speak to the truck's versatility, provided you're looking to buy a Canyon in one of its more expensive trims.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.6 / 10
The Canyon Denali is a different sort of midsize pickup. It's less focused on off-road adventure (although it's still capable) and more geared toward trailering and on-road comfort. A civilized cabin, punchy V6 engine, smooth eight-speed transmission, and excellent infotainment tech make it a standout in the class.

How does it drive?

8.0
We tested the Denali trim level, which comes with the 3.6-liter V6. It delivers solid thrust and pulls with authority. Our test truck reached 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, which is quick for a midsize truck. It also steers and brakes with commendable precision and composure, and car-like handling is one of the Canyon's strengths.

The Canyon can also mix it up off-road, with decent articulation and a two-speed transfer case standard on 4WD models, but you'll need to remove its unnecessary, low-hanging chin spoiler first.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
While the Canyon is unmistakably a pickup from the outside, the cabin comfort and features are far from basic pickup fare. The Denali trim's seats offer good comfort on long drives despite the firm backrests and not much lateral support. The rear seats, though, are fairly flat and upright. Adults won't want to stay back there too long.

Fundamentally, the Canyon is refined and road trip-ready, unusual traits for a midsize pickup. It offers good noise isolation and effective climate control. And the ride, while slightly bouncy if there's no cargo in the back, settles down nicely once you drop a few hundred pounds in the bed.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The Canyon's interior is laid out logically, with simple and effective knob interfaces, plenty of space up front, and a wide range of seating adjustments. This alone sets the Canyon apart from its Tacoma rival, which has a fairly narrow range of comfortable driving positions. The rear seats offer an abundance of headroom, but taller passengers may come up short on legroom.

The tall windows and large windshield give drivers a commanding view of the road ahead, although rear-quarter visibility is limited. The rearview camera helps while backing up. The Canyon's tall seats make getting in and out nearly as much work as entering and exiting a full-size truck. The side step bars help here.

How’s the tech?

8.0
The Canyon infotainment system is easy to use and feature-rich. It has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration as standard. The optional Bose system is a nice upgrade, but volume doesn't get as high as we'd like. For device charging, there are two USB ports up front and two in back. GMC's Wi-Fi hotspot setup is also one of the easier systems to use as it offers a 4G LTE connection and can handle up to seven devices.

Forward collision alert and lane departure warning are optional and a bit sensitive, but they work as advertised. Otherwise, we'd like to see the inclusion of blind-spot monitoring on the options list.

How’s the storage?

7.5
The Canyon V6's maximum tow rating of 7,700 pounds is among the best you'll find for a midsize pickup. The bed is somewhat basic and lacks some of the extra features (such as additional tie-downs) of its rivals, though you can add a variety of dealer-sourced accessories to spruce it up. The tailgate lip and bed sides are high and can make loading difficult, although handy bumper steps address this issue somewhat.

When it's time to haul things inside instead of people, the backseat-folding design is inferior to the competition. The rear seats flip up, but the floor is marred by obstructions and you can't lay items flat. There are enough storage nooks for small items, but some competitors offer more. Child seats can be accommodated, but the Canyon doesn't make it easy to install them.

How economical is it?

7.0
The EPA estimates the V6-powered rear-wheel-drive Canyon at 21 mpg in combined city/highway driving. Our driving experience suggests you'll be able to match these numbers in real-world driving without too much difficulty.

Is it a good value?

7.0
The Denali trim, which we tested, makes the Canyon one of the pricier midsize pickups on the market. For all but the most creature-comfort-obsessed buyers, it isn't worth the extra cost over a well-equipped and mechanically identical Chevrolet Colorado. You're buying a little extra cush, a badge and an image, not a more capable Canyon.

But five years (or 60,000 miles) of roadside assistance and a complimentary service visit are useful, while the five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty is typical for the class.

Wildcard

7.0
Having fun with trucks generally involves some off-roading, but the Canyon makes a compromise in terms of front ground clearance versus competitors such as the Tacoma or Frontier. The Canyon AT4, with its extra off-road hardware, should give some added ability, but the low front fascia still limits the approach angle. It's removable, but it's a hassle.

On the road, the Canyon is quite competent. It's not quite as refined as the Honda Ridgeline perhaps, but the Canyon is more capable than the Honda in towing, payload and off-road ability. The Canyon tries to mimic the look of GMC's larger Sierra and largely succeeds, but in the trade, it's harder to reach the bed and cabin.

Which Canyon does Edmunds recommend?

We usually wouldn't go for the most luxurious trim level on a pickup truck, but we think the Canyon is best in its newly enhanced Denali trim. We like the long list of standard equipment included for the price as well as the simplicity it brings by allowing you to bypass ordering multiple equipment packages. We like its standard V6 engine too. The optional diesel engine is likable, but we don't think its substantial price is worth the gain in fuel economy.

GMC Canyon models

The 2021 Canyon is offered in extended-cab and crew-cab body styles. The crew cab comes with either a short cargo bed or a long bed. There are four trim levels: the Elevation Standard, Elevation, AT4 and Denali. You also have your choice of one of three engines.

The standard engine on the rear-wheel-drive Elevation Standard and Elevation is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (200 horsepower, 191 lb-ft of torque). It's mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Next up is a 3.6-liter V6 (308 hp, 275 lb-ft) with an eight-speed automatic. It's standard on the AT4 and Denali trims levels and optional on the Elevation Standard and Elevation trims.

Finally, there's an optional turbocharged 2.8-liter diesel four-cylinder (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) that's coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission. All Canyon trim levels are available with four-wheel drive (standard on the AT4).

Elevation Standard
Starts you off with:

  • 18-inch wheels
  • Tilt-only steering wheel
  • 7-inch infotainment touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
  • Four-way adjustable power driver's seat (manual recline)

Elevation
Adds more features with:

  • Sliding rear window
  • Leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel
  • Body-colored exterior door handles
  • LED foglights
  • Remote-locking tailgate

AT4
Includes added off-road capability with:

  • Special 17-inch wheels with off-road tires
  • Hill descent control
  • Unique off-road suspension
  • Transfer case shield

Denali
Adds significantly more features such as:

  • 20-inch wheels
  • 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation
  • Six-way power driver's seat and four-way power passenger seat
  • Wireless charging pad
  • Leather upholstery
  • Bose audio system
  • Special interior and exterior trim
  • Heated and ventilated front seats
  • Spray-in bedliner

The Denali also comes standard with:

  • Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front)
  • Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
  • Rear parking sensors

Many of the standard features on the Denali trim level are available on lower trim levels.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 GMC Canyon.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Elevation Standard 4dr Extended Cab SB features & specs
    Elevation Standard 4dr Extended Cab SB
    2.5L 4cyl 6A
    MSRP$26,400
    MPG 19 city / 25 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower200 hp @ 6300 rpm
    See all for sale
    Elevation 4dr Extended Cab SB features & specs
    Elevation 4dr Extended Cab SB
    3.6L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$30,000
    MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower308 hp @ 6800 rpm
    See all for sale
    Elevation Standard 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    Elevation Standard 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
    3.6L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$31,800
    MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower308 hp @ 6800 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 GMC Canyon features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Canyon safety features:

    OnStar System
    Provides emergency crash notification, stolen-vehicle notification, and remote locking and unlocking.
    Driver Alert Package
    Includes forward collision and lane departure warning systems. This package is optional on the Elevation Standard, Elevation and AT4 trims (standard on the Denali).
    Tire Fill Alert
    Provides an audible and visual confirmation when tire pressure is added to a tire that is low.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.4%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    GMC Canyon vs. the competition

    GMC Canyon vs. Chevrolet Colorado

    The GMC Canyon and the Chevy Colorado are essentially twins. You can get the same engines and body styles and generally the same features. The GMC is a little nicer on the inside — especially with the Denali trim level — but you'll typically pay more. For value, stick with the Colorado.

    Compare GMC Canyon & Chevrolet Colorado features

    GMC Canyon vs. Honda Ridgeline

    With its superior ride and handling and spacious interior, the Ridgeline is hands down the most comfortable truck in the class. Its unique two-way tailgate and lockable bed storage also win big points from us. But the Ridgeline lacks true off-road capability that you can get with the Canyon's AT4 trim.

    Compare GMC Canyon & Honda Ridgeline features

    GMC Canyon vs. Toyota Tacoma

    Going off-road is arguably what the Tacoma does best. We're glad to see Toyota updating the interior of the Tacoma. We also appreciate the rare option of a six-speed manual with the V6 engine. But that V6 engine can feel underpowered at times; we prefer both the V6 and diesel engines in Canyon.

    Compare GMC Canyon & Toyota Tacoma features

