Consumer Rating
(68)
Appraise this car

2013 Toyota Avalon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Dynamic new look
  • luxury-like cabin quality
  • roomy seating front and rear
  • large trunk
  • generous interior storage.
  • No lesser equipped and cheaper base model
  • ride might be too firm for traditional Avalon buyers.
List Price Range
$10,259 - $17,997
Used Avalon for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With new features and a new look for 2013, the Toyota Avalon should earn new respect as a top choice for a full-size sedan.

Notably, we picked the 2013 Toyota Avalon as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars, Trucks and SUVs.

Vehicle overview

As Toyota flirted with its status as the world's largest automaker, the company seemingly forgot about building appealing cars that connected with drivers on a visual and emotional level. A recently redesigned Camry sent the first signal that Toyota was serious about making interesting cars again. Next up: the 2013 Toyota Avalon.

A wide-mouth lower grille accentuates the Avalon's new front end, while hood channels and narrow headlamp lenses contribute to a more forceful presentation. The Avalon looks sleeker in profile, a result of the car's rear roof pillars that sweep more purposefully toward the trunk. The rear end, meanwhile, is pulled together more tightly, with LED taillamps extending onto the trunk lid and tied together with a sweeping chrome strip.

The Avalon remains front-wheel drive, but overall it's slightly shorter and wider than the previous model. A stiffer body, thanks to increased bracing, and revised suspension settings deliver an improved ride and more assured handling, while still providing ample comfort. The Avalon's engine is pretty much unchanged, however, so you're looking at a still impressively smooth 3.5-liter V6 that generates a respectable 268 horsepower and 25 mpg combined on the EPA cycle.

Despite the new Avalon's smaller dimensions, interior room is actually up thanks to a greater range of seat adjustments and more efficient sunroof packaging. The trunk is also larger and there are new features such as a premium JBL sound system, navigation, adaptive cruise control, heated and ventilated seats, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. However, the biggest departure is interior materials quality. The last Avalon had quite a few disappointing, hard interior bits that paled in comparison to those in key rivals. The new car, however, feels like a luxury car both in terms of quality and its eye-catching design.

Toyota is positioning the 2013 Avalon as an American sedan, designed and built in the United States and catering to American tastes. With its distinctive new look and improved interior, the new Avalon is an impressive package that puts it back in front after several competitors notched ahead of the previous model. Although looking at the 2013 Buick LaCrosse, 2013 Chrysler 300 or 2013 Hyundai Azera would be wise, we have no problem saying the new Toyota Avalon has more than enough merits to be a top choice for a large sedan.

2013 Toyota Avalon models

The 2013 Toyota Avalon is offered in four trim levels: XLE, XLE Premium, XLE Touring and Limited. The XLE comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar support, a four-way power front passenger seat and heated front seats. Electronic features include keyless ignition/entry, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 6.1-inch central touchscreen display and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player, an, auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

The Avalon XLE Premium is very similar but has upgraded keyless ignition/entry (additional functionality for rear doors and trunk), an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a rearview camera. The Touring has 18-inch wheels, foglights, upgraded leather upholstery, a 10-way power driver seat, an eight-way power front passenger seat, heated rear seats, a navigation system, Toyota's Entune smartphone app integration system and a nine-speaker audio system with satellite and HD radio.

Going with the Avalon Limited gets you all of the above plus xenon headlights, auto-dimming side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, tri-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, a rear power sunshade, a 7-inch touchscreen display and an 11-speaker JBL premium sound system.

The only option for the Avalon is a Tech package for the Limited that includes adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlights and a pre-collision system.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Toyota Avalon is fully redesigned.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Toyota Avalon comes with a 3.5-liter V6 that generates 268 hp and 248 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. Estimated fuel economy stands at 21 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety features for the Avalon include traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front and rear seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Touring and Limited models also come with blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. A pre-collision warning system is optional on the Limited.

Driving

The first thought when driving the 2013 Toyota Avalon might be: "Is this really the Avalon?" It seems that the redesign has also provided a personality change. The stiffer body is immediately apparent by delivering an assured ride but one that is still comfortable. Designers have firmed up the steering to provide more road feel, while the brakes are nicely tuned to match the increased responsiveness of the drivetrain.

The engine is smooth and powerful and will provide plenty of acceleration to please most drivers. Although Avalon buyers in love with the previous car's indifferent dynamics might be a little disappointed with the new car, overall we think this sedan offers a nice blend of comfort and useful performance.

Interior

The Avalon's interior is spacious and elegant, with high-quality materials throughout. The dash has an unusual layered layout dividing it into different zones for instrument panel, center console and front passenger area. The effect is tied together with chrome flashing that is attractive but catches the sun in bright light. All the controls are intuitively arranged and nicely weighted for a quality feeling, however.

The front seats are very comfortable and highly adjustable, with plenty of side bolstering and lumbar support for both the driver and the front passenger. The Avalon's rear seats are so roomy that Toyota is actually offering a livery model of this car. The generous trunk offers 16 cubic feet of space, with a wide access and low liftover.

Gauges are sharp and stylish and the center screen is large and easy to read for navigation directions or vehicle operation information. Its audio controls are well-sorted, too. Storage compartments are especially well thought out and provide ample room for drinks and personal effects. The lower section of the center console provides a convenient "eBin" with power cords passing through a sliding panel for two cell phones and auxiliary and USB connections. A large center armrest provides more storage space and additional connectivity and charging for cell phones.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Toyota Avalon.

5(44%)
4(41%)
3(12%)
2(1%)
1(2%)
4.3
68 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

After a couple of months
2013limited,03/26/2013
I was shopping for luxury replacements for my 2007 Avalon XL when the new 2013 first showed up at my dealer. It changed my whole perspective. It was not like any Avalon that I had seen! The interior was completely changed and the tan variation was sporty and masculine. The drive and control felt like some of the performance cars that I had before. It was a no brainer, I could have the looks, luxury, and performance that I wanted with the reliability of a Toyota and for $30,000 less cost (I paid cash). I didn't realize how "nice" it could be to drive a car...I really enjoy my time on the road.
Awesome car
wilk,04/19/2013
I purchased my 2013 Avalon XLE Premium 6 weeks ago. I selected the metallic black with tan interior. I have gotten a lot of comments from friends, valets, and doorman on the car. They are blown away with the look and feel of the car inside and out. I commute 50 miles a day and now love my commute. Traded in a 2004 Nissan Maxima LS. While it was a great car it does not even come close to the style quality and performance of my Avalon. I am a true believer and could not be happier with my Avalon!
Avalon Definitely Not A Bomb
Chris Jones,04/19/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This is our third Avalon. With that being said, it is refreshing to see that 2013 received a lot of design changes on the exterior as well as the interior. I have to say I like every one of them including the tires and wheels. We were lucky to find a 2013 with only 16500 miles on it. I think I got a fair deal, but not what I consider a great deal. I really like the ride comfort, and the instrumentation on it. My last Avalon had the 6 disc changer instead of GPS, and it was a limited also. I would still be driving it if not for some screwball that blasted us from the back on I-40 doing 40 mph while traffic was stopped. It totaled the car. I do get 31 on the highway and it rounds out to about 25 mph on highway and city driving. I really have fallen in love with the Avalon all over again with the new design. I highly recommend anyone looking for an Avalon to pay a few extra bucks and get it loaded with a limited model. The car handles well with the Michelin tires, and I'll be giving it a total road trip from North Carolina to Florida shortly. I can't wait.
So far good except
bigpaulie,08/22/2014
So I have 42k on the car. It has been reliable and low maintenance. The backs of both seats have fallen off. I went to Toyota and they said it is a common defect but since I drive a lot they want $800 to fix. It is clearly a poor design but Toyota doesn't respond. I bought the 120k bumper to bumper but was told after it isn't bumper to bumper and that they "have good sales people". My car is embarrassing to sit in.
See all 68 reviews of the 2013 Toyota Avalon
Write a review

See all Used 2013 Toyota Avalon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Toyota Avalon
More About This Model

It's not that current Toyota Avalon buyers are old. It's just that a median age of 64 makes them really, really old. Avalon owners don't always trade in their old sedans on new ones; more often the cars they leave behind are sold at estate sales. Given this, the mission of the new 2013 Toyota Avalon is to knock a decade off the median age of the owner body by bringing in some fresh — but still mature — blood to the pool of potential buyers.

So the new Avalon is aimed at boomers born in the early 1950s to the early '60s, an age notoriously obsessed with perpetual youth and its own sense of hipness. You know, people like Madonna, George Clooney, Dan Marino and, of course, LeVar Burton. It's a generation that would never have looked twice at the original 1995 Toyota Avalon with its front bench seat and column-mounted shifter. After all, it never would have imagined itself maturing to the point of owning what has been Toyota's version of a Buick.

But here the boomers are, well into their 50s and still resisting activation of their AARP cards. And here's the sleeker, vastly better 2013 Toyota Avalon and 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid aimed straight at them. It's better-looking than any Toyota has a right to be. Most of all, it's not a Buick.

Think of the new Avalon as the Champagne Edition of the Toyota Camry. It's everything that's right with the newly redesigned 2012 Camry — its easygoing chassis, slick drivetrain and robust build quality — only in a package with more interior room. Plus it has that champagne bubble thing when it comes to the styling.

Champagne Wishes
When the first Toyota Avalon was introduced in early 1994 as a 1995 model, it was basically a Camry stretched over a 4-inch-longer wheelbase. It was even built alongside the Camry at Toyota's plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. So we shouldn't be surprised that the new Avalon is still a stretched Camry, only this time the wheelbase has been stretched 1.7 inches to 111 inches. The suspension, most of the structural stampings and both the available drivetrains have been brought over from the Camry to the Avalon. And the Avalon is still made at the Georgetown plant on the same assembly line that churns out Camrys. Philosophically at least, the basic idea of the Avalon hasn't changed much.

The outgoing 2012 Avalon also rode on a 111-inch wheelbase, but now the new car's overall length is actually 2.4 inches shorter. Total EPA rated interior volume has dropped a bit from 106.9 cubic feet to 103.6 cubic feet, while trunk volume rises slightly from 14.4 cubic feet to 16 cubic feet.

As you walk around the new Avalon, you'll note that while the upper grille on the new car looks Camry-esque, the larger lower grille has some Ford Fusion in it. The most visually compelling aspect of the car can be seen in profile, as the C-pillar has been pulled back almost completely over the trunk, making the car look longer and more impressive. The silhouette reminds us of the Cadillac XTS or Jaguar XJ.

On the whole, the Avalon looks elegant and modern, not to mention more attractive than some of the sedans for sale over at Lexus. Which one looks better, Toyota Avalon or Lexus ES 350? To us, the ES 350 looks like the garment bag that the tailored Avalon was delivered in.

Champagne Engineering
Aside from a different exhaust system, the 3.5-liter V6 featured in the front-wheel-drive 2013 Toyota Avalon is identical to the optional V6 offered on the Camry. It's rated at 268 horsepower and lashed to the same six-speed automatic transaxle used in the Camry with the same gear ratios. To enhance fuel economy, 5th gear is an overdrive ratio and 6th gear is such a tall overdrive that it's tough for the V6 to pull a thread on a sweater. The Avalon is also geared taller overall than the Camry, with a 3.238:1 ratio compared to the Camry V6's 3.458:1. So we're saying mpg is more important here than mph, right?

All-wheel drive is not available, though several of the Avalon's direct competitors offer it. Toyota argues that few buyers actually opt for the all-wheel-drive option, and offering it in the Avalon would have entailed engineering a whole new floor pan and rear suspension. So it wasn't worth the hassle and expense.

Thanks to the additional acoustic insulation carried by the Avalon compared to the Camry, it practically takes a stethoscope to detect when the Avalon's V6 is running. With about 3,500 pounds to shove around, each of the 268 horses needs to pull hard, and the Avalon's ponies deliver, despite the transmission's tall gearing. The Avalon V6 never feels strained, and we're guessing the car runs to 60 mph in 8.0 seconds. Maybe even a tick quicker.

Hybrid Champagne
In addition to the conventional Avalon, Toyota also now offers a new hybrid version. Given the way the car has been engineered, you'd expect the powertrain to be the gas-electric package from the Camry. And since Toyota has never shied away from doing exactly as expected, the Avalon Hybrid's powertrain does indeed come from the Camry Hybrid.

As in the Camry, the heart of the Avalon Hybrid is a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle inline-4 engine that puts out 156 hp. The electric motor that accompanies it is rated at 105 kilowatts, and the juice comes from a pack of nickel-metal hydride batteries. The combined 200 hp is channeled through a continuously variable transmission (CVT) to the front wheels. Let's guess that the car will get to 60 mph in 9.0 seconds. Maybe a tick more.

While the new Avalon V6 is EPA-rated at 21 mpg in the city and 31 on the highway, the Avalon Hybrid hits a big 40 mpg in both the city and highway tests. And the hybrid drivetrain can be matched to any Avalon trim level except the base XLE.

Caviar Dreams
Yes, the outside of the Avalon is going to attract a new generation of buyers, but it's the inside that's going to have them taking out reverse mortgages and telling their kids to settle for affordable, third-tier colleges. Thanks to the use of multidimensional panel designs somewhat like the Camry, the 2013 Toyota Avalon's interior is simply great.

Slouch into the driver's flat front bucket seat and what faces you are two electroluminescent dials floating up under their own veranda. Chrome wings spear off from the instrumentation and contain air vents. Just below is a black panel that seems to float over the center of the dash and which contains the sound system and HVAC controls. Beneath that is a center console containing the shifter and oversize cupholders.

Even in the plain XLE, the Avalon's cockpit is gorgeously detailed, roomy and shockingly comfortable. The rear seat even has some shape to it that should keep it comfortable over long cruises. This is a clear move up from the old Avalon and a move up in general for Toyota. Surprisingly, the Avalon has abandoned its use of matte finish for the fake wood trim and gone back to a glossy finish for the fake wood accents on the dash. "It's more dazzling," the Avalon's chief engineer explained to us. "And dazzling is good."

Champagne and Caviar Drive
If you drive the new Avalon out the back of a C-130 cargo plane flying at 10,000 feet, we can promise you that you'll have the most serene 90 seconds or so of your life before you smash into the ground. The new Avalon is so comfortable that it's almost as if you're still in freefall after driving out of the Hercules. This is a car that can drain the excitement out of almost any situation. (Get into your 50s and this sort of thing starts to sound pretty good.)

With the V6 doing business under the hood, the 2013 Toyota Avalon is confident and poised, with its wheels broadly apart on the pavement. There's weight in the nose and you can feel it leading you down the highway. This isn't a car that goes out hunting corners; it's the car driven by the guy who hires other guys to hunt for him. The transmission changes gears so smoothly that the machinery might well be lubricated with ambrosia, and there's enough acoustic insulation to effectively hush any tire noise.

There's not a lot of communication from the steering, but what it's not telling you is stuff the Avalon driver doesn't want to know anyway. The ride is soft but controlled, while the nose dips only slightly when you get on the brakes.

Except for a slight whine from the regenerative braking system, the Avalon Hybrid drives fully as confidently as the conventional V6 version. That's not a surprise. After all, every part in the package has been well proven in the Camry Hybrid.

Single-Malt Prices
Prices for the 2013 Toyota Avalon start at $31,750 for the XLE including a $760 destination charge. Adding a moonroof, back-up camera, garage door opener and smart key system turns that car into a $33,955 XLE Premium. Throw in a nav system, blind spot monitor and 18-inch wheels and suddenly it's a $36,260 XLE Touring. At the top of the line is the $40,410 Limited which includes HID headlights, a color HVAC system monitor and practically everything else imaginable.

There is also a fifth model available that's aimed at the livery trade. It's based on the XLE but includes features like rear-seat climate controls. Apparently Toyota is taking aim at the market left open by the demise of the Lincoln Town Car. No word yet on whether to expect another Avalon optimized for conversion into stretched limousines, hearses and flower cars.

The 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium starts at $36,315 ($2,360 more than the V6), while the line tops out at $42,160 for the Limited (a $1,750 bump up from the V6). This seems to represent a reasonable premium to pay for a hybrid system at a time when gas prices are stuck above $4 per gallon.

By the time you're in your 50s you ought to know what kind of person you are. And not everyone that age needs a Mercedes AMG blitzwagen or BMW M car. Some of us want to drive something different. Unpretentious but elegant. Comfortable, but not showy. Reliable, but not generic.

The 2013 Toyota Avalon is for those of us who can admit our maturity and want to grow really, really old in style.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Overview

The Used 2013 Toyota Avalon is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Sedan. Available styles include XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Toyota Avalon?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Toyota Avalon trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Toyota Avalon XLE is priced between $13,899 and$16,390 with odometer readings between 38136 and84673 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium is priced between $10,259 and$15,690 with odometer readings between 51853 and158444 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Limited is priced between $16,133 and$16,133 with odometer readings between 60456 and60456 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring is priced between $14,695 and$14,695 with odometer readings between 87562 and87562 miles.

