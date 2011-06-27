  1. Home
2005 Toyota Avalon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Carefully constructed cabin befitting a Lexus, powerful and smooth V6 engine, superb ride quality, huge rear seat.
  • Not as much fun to drive as a Chrysler 300, stability control can only be had on top-rung models.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Need a full-size sedan with plenty of room, power, luxury and refinement? The ultrarefined Avalon is about as good as it gets.

2005 Highlights

The Avalon has been redesigned for 2005 and now offers a more powerful V6 and even more room than before.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota Avalon.

5(86%)
4(13%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
286 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 286 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car I've ever had
Misty Wiley,06/30/2017
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
We bought this car with 160,000 miles on it ,we have drove it over 100,000 miles with no repairs no problems whatsoever. I would buy this car again!
Excellent
Raj,11/23/2009
I've been driving my Avalon XLS for past 4 yrs. Already put 95,00 miles on it. It drives more than a Lexus,280 HP - decent power and great fuel efficiency (I've got once close 32 mpg).
Best car I've ever driven.
Jeff,09/02/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I purchased my car out of an impulse buy, simply because it is the greatest car I have ever driven. My 2005 toyota avalon limited, which by the way has 190000 miles, drives like it is brand new. No shakes like what everybody says, no acceleration problems by any means, I enjoy racing it and a newer Hellcat put up a pretty good chance with my avalon. The air conditioned seats are great during the summertime, and the air is insane! The gas mileage, especially the way I drive is great, I'm averaging 20.4 mpg city and 29 mpg highway, with it being 11 years old, and almost 200k miles! Definitely sticking with Toyota after this amazing vehicle!
2005 Avalon Limited
Momof2,10/30/2010
I've had this car 26 months now and have had no mechanical problems. Replaced the tires and brakes and regular maintenance. Very fun to drive for such a large car, I'm still in my 30's and want something that carries my family comfortably and still has some power under the hood, and my Avalon has it all. Paint seems to be thin though, and has small rust spots in places, even though I wax 2x a year. Only big problem is that when I went to upgrade into a newer model, I lost all of my value due to Toyotas recent problems, and am now stuck upside down. The only good thing to that is at least my car is last me a good long time. I'll be bored of it long before it wears out, I believe.
See all 286 reviews of the 2005 Toyota Avalon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Toyota Avalon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Toyota Avalon
More About This Model

Dear Boring, please release the Toyota Avalon from your icy death grip.

Hey, it worked. Maybe I should start writing to Santa, too — Denon home audio system and a new backyard patio, please.

Thanks to a full redesign, for the first time, you can't really call the 2005 Toyota Avalon boring. It may not be as interesting as a Chrysler 300 or as exciting as a BMW 5 Series, but this time around, Toyota's engineers and designers have given the 2005 Avalon a little more style, extra horsepower and varying trims that add distinct flavors to the formerly "vanilla only" sedan.

Because it was engineered from its top to its tires by engineers in the U.S., Toyota is calling the 2005 Toyota Avalon its "most American" car yet. And as you would expect "more American" means it's bigger, roomier and more powerful.

The Toyota Avalon remains front-wheel drive, but it's powered by an all-new all-aluminum 3.5-liter V6 with variable valve timing. With an output of 280 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, it makes the Avalon as powerful as an Infiniti G35 sport sedan. This is not a slow car. Under all types of driving conditions we found reserves of smooth power, and the engine works perfectly with its new five-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota has nixed the irritating "gear hunting" that plagued the transmissions in previous Avalons. The new unit shifts smoothly and no longer hunts up and down incessantly on long grades, desperately looking for just the right amount of power. It's an improvement that makes the Avalon more deserving of its flagship status.

Four trim levels are available: XL, Touring, XLS and Limited. Although it's the base version, the XL still offers such amenities as a cabin air filter, a nine-speaker stereo, remote keyless entry, steering wheel-mounted audio, climate and cruise controls, a tilt/telescoping wheel, power front seats and 16-inch wheels.

The Touring model is noticeably sportier with a firmer suspension, unique 17-inch wheels, leather seats and some aluminum trim to get the point across. It handles well but falls short of being a true sport sedan.

The XLS and Limited are more upscale, the Limited even includes such items as rain-sensing wipers, memory seats, wood trim, power rear sunshade, a smart key system that works similar to the push-button start-and-go feature on the Toyota Prius and a very impressive 12-speaker, 360-watt JBL stereo with a six-disc changer. It's one of the best systems we've ever heard and it's worth ordering on the Avalon XLS.

Inside, Toyota's designers jazzed things up a bit. The Avalon Touring model is intentionally starker-looking with black leather seats and a sport steering wheel, while the Limited and XLS look modern and luxurious. The instrument cluster is highlighted by glowing "optitron" gauges surrounded by chrome rings, and movable panels that conceal the radio and navigation controls give the dash a sleek look. The feel is much more upscale than your average Toyota.

The front seats are wide and accommodating. The perforated leather on the XLS and Limited is a little softer than the hides in the Touring, but the Touring's leather holds the driver in his seat better during hard corning. The rear seats are also more comfortable than before, and there's plenty of legroom, a six-footer can sit in the back without the front seat coming close to his knees.

Yet, the rear seat is not the best seat in the house. This Toyota Avalon is rewarding to drive. Not surprisingly, it really shines on the open highway. The cabin remains quiet, the engine has plenty of passing power and the suspension, even with the firmer underpinnings of the Touring package, never feels harsh.

In the past, the Avalon was so similar to the Toyota Camry the price difference was hard to justify. That's no longer the case with the 2005 Toyota Avalon. It does everything well, and finally delivers on the promise of a flagship Toyota.

Used 2005 Toyota Avalon Overview

The Used 2005 Toyota Avalon is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Sedan. Available styles include XLS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), XL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Toyota Avalon?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Toyota Avalon trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Toyota Avalon XLS is priced between $7,512 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 33736 and106785 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Toyota Avalon Touring is priced between $6,500 and$6,500 with odometer readings between 240905 and240905 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Toyota Avalons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Toyota Avalon for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2005 Avalons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,500 and mileage as low as 33736 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Toyota Avalon.

Can't find a used 2005 Toyota Avalons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Avalon for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,045.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,458.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Avalon for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $20,045.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,655.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Toyota Avalon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

