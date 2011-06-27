2005 Toyota Avalon Review
Pros & Cons
- Carefully constructed cabin befitting a Lexus, powerful and smooth V6 engine, superb ride quality, huge rear seat.
- Not as much fun to drive as a Chrysler 300, stability control can only be had on top-rung models.
Other years
List Price Range
$6,500 - $11,995
Used Avalon for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Need a full-size sedan with plenty of room, power, luxury and refinement? The ultrarefined Avalon is about as good as it gets.
2005 Highlights
The Avalon has been redesigned for 2005 and now offers a more powerful V6 and even more room than before.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota Avalon.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Misty Wiley,06/30/2017
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
We bought this car with 160,000 miles on it ,we have drove it over 100,000 miles with no repairs no problems whatsoever. I would buy this car again!
Raj,11/23/2009
I've been driving my Avalon XLS for past 4 yrs. Already put 95,00 miles on it. It drives more than a Lexus,280 HP - decent power and great fuel efficiency (I've got once close 32 mpg).
Jeff,09/02/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I purchased my car out of an impulse buy, simply because it is the greatest car I have ever driven. My 2005 toyota avalon limited, which by the way has 190000 miles, drives like it is brand new. No shakes like what everybody says, no acceleration problems by any means, I enjoy racing it and a newer Hellcat put up a pretty good chance with my avalon. The air conditioned seats are great during the summertime, and the air is insane! The gas mileage, especially the way I drive is great, I'm averaging 20.4 mpg city and 29 mpg highway, with it being 11 years old, and almost 200k miles! Definitely sticking with Toyota after this amazing vehicle!
Momof2,10/30/2010
I've had this car 26 months now and have had no mechanical problems. Replaced the tires and brakes and regular maintenance. Very fun to drive for such a large car, I'm still in my 30's and want something that carries my family comfortably and still has some power under the hood, and my Avalon has it all. Paint seems to be thin though, and has small rust spots in places, even though I wax 2x a year. Only big problem is that when I went to upgrade into a newer model, I lost all of my value due to Toyotas recent problems, and am now stuck upside down. The only good thing to that is at least my car is last me a good long time. I'll be bored of it long before it wears out, I believe.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Toyota Avalon features & specs
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Avalon
Related Used 2005 Toyota Avalon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback