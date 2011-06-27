Vehicle overview

For decades, full-size cars were as much a part of the American landscape as drive-in theaters. But just like this icon of the American landscape, only a handful of full-size models remain. Within this group, the 2012 Toyota Avalon continues to be a well-known and respectable choice.

Debuting back in 2005, the current-generation, Camry-based Avalon is one of Toyota's oldest models, even if it underwent a significant design overhaul last year. But there's still a lot to like here, including a spacious cabin, excellent visibility and a refined ride. Also maintaining big sedan tradition is the Avalon's massive backseat, which boasts standard reclining seatbacks, abundant headroom and an available power rear sunshade.

Unlike in years past, however, the Avalon now faces more competent competitors, such as the stylish Buick LaCrosse, the impressively revamped Chrysler 300, the tech-oriented Ford Taurus and the upscale Hyundai Genesis. Compared to these models, the Avalon can come off as less refined and a bit boring due to its conservative styling and overall driving demeanor.

Perhaps most importantly, the Avalon's base price when new starts anywhere from about $3,000-$7,000 above the base versions of its chief rivals. But overall the 2012 Toyota Avalon is still worth consideration given its success in fulfilling the core aspects that most full-size sedan shoppers will be looking for.