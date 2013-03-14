Used 2013 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me
- 79,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$2,640 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG1DH731905
Stock: 731905A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,060 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,395$1,903 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Bradenton - Bradenton / Florida
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Beats Audio Group Panoramic Roof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection 17" X 7.0" Painted Aluminum Wheels 27F Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 3.6L V6 Vvt Engine 8-Speed Automatic Transmission Billet Silver Metallic Black; Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Flex Fuel System P215/65R17 All-Season Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Bradenton's exclusive listings! At AutoNation Ford Bradenton, no matter what vehicle you are looking for, we can find it for you. Don't hesitate to contact AutoNation Ford Bradenton. This Chrysler 300 won't last long. At AutoNation Ford Bradenton, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this 300 is no exception. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG3DH577780
Stock: DH577780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 85,678 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,595$1,906 Below Market
Biltmore Motors - Miami / Florida
2013 Chrysler 300 S 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI Flex Fuel DOHCWE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!!...ALL PRICES INCLUDE $2000.00 CASH OR TRADE EQUITY. We have been serving South Florida since 1962 and have delivered only the finest quality vehicles for generations! Our long-standing relationships with our lenders give us the ability to offer some of the best financing options for our customers. Don't see the car you are looking for? Ask about our complimentary purchase program where we locate the exact vehicle you're looking for as well as optional Day One, Mile One extended warranties! We look forward to helping you get your dream car!All vehicles subject to prior sale. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the vehicle options or features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. Please make sure to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. The dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly or typographical errors. All advertised prices are cash prices and do not include tax, tag/reg, title or applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 300 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCABG3DH643937
Stock: M2748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 47,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,995$2,895 Below Market
Wilson Chrysler Jeep - Clinton / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG0DH707692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,662 miles
$15,986$1,616 Below Market
Toyota of Muncie - Muncie / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 300 C John Varvatos with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCADG6DH727411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,370 miles
$11,995
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2013 Chrysler 300 4dr 4dr Sedan 300S AWD features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Glacier Blue Pearl with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 300 S with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAGG6DH590157
Stock: 590157W71459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-03-2019
- 94,389 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,879$1,008 Below Market
Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection 17" X 7.0" Painted Aluminum Wheels 22F Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 3.6L V6 Vvt Engine 8-Speed Automatic Transmission Black; Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Bright White P215/65R17 All-Season Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2013 Chrysler 300 is proudly offered by Audi South Orlando Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Chrysler 300 . More information about the 2013 Chrysler 300: The 300 presents a luxury big-car design and style at an affordable price. The 2011 redesign gave the 300 an Audi-like appearance and presence, but prices still start around $30,000. The lineup of powerful engines and available all-wheel drive mean the 300 also has performance credibility. Inside, a comprehensive list of standard equipment as well as safety technology means the 300 competes above its class in both features and price. This model sets itself apart with roomy interior, Athletic V8 engines, luxury-style interior touches, available all-wheel drive, and comfortable ride All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG3DH739049
Stock: DH739049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 103,625 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,188$1,285 Below Market
Trucks Only - Mesa / Arizona
Call Trucks Only Internet Department 602-354-7623, Shop from Home, get pre-approved, and value your trade! Now, delivery available! (some restrictions apply) Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chrysler 300 300S. Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. Ask if this vehicle qualifies for our Lifetime Engine Warranty! *Diesel and high performance engines are not applicable. Trucks Only has been in business for over 40 years. Our customers have helped us to earn and maintain the A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and we have been honored to achieve the Customer Satisfaction Award with DealerRater 3 years in a row! Call Trucks Only Internet Department 602-354-7623 for all the specs and to schedule your test drive! Shipping is available across the United States! Please let us know how we can help you find the right solution for your needs!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 300 S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCABTXDH529933
Stock: 0-1915B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 52,150 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,927$963 Below Market
Rountree Chevrolet - Creedmoor / North Carolina
The Chrysler 300c RWD is a stunning Jazz blue with a pearl coat! It has beige interior! The 300 is loaded with features like remote start, heated (front and rear), ventilated seats! The 300 also has navigation, a premium speaker system, and many other features! The 300 gives you a comfortable ride, with a quiet interior and a powerful engine per Edmunds reviews! It has a 5.7 L Hemi engine!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAET3DH661850
Stock: P1057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 93,571 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,994$1,080 Below Market
Thompson Buick GMC - Raleigh / North Carolina
The safety of our customers and team members at Thompson Automotive Group is our highest priority and we are increasing our cleaning protocols. We are closely following the Centers for Disease Control's guidelines and recommendations. We have instructed our team members to stay home if they are sick, and to be vigilant about personal and dealership cleanliness. Hand-sanitizing stations have been installed throughout our dealerships to allow customers and team members to clean their hands frequently. We have asked our team members to temporarily refrain from shaking hands with customers and others. We have increased the disinfectant cleaning frequency for all high-volume, high-touch areas, including display vehicles, door handles, paper towel dispensers, vanity tops, and counters. Our staff is required to engage in good hygiene by frequently washing their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. We have distributed critical information to key staff members and business partners to help prevent communicable sicknesses throughout our dealership. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats. Odometer is 12349 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner.Thompson Automotive Group born in Raleigh, serving the Triangle since 1956.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAGXDH573340
Stock: 56206B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 59,144 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,499$1,322 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
What are you waiting for? Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2013 Chrysler 300C! Quite possibly the perfect car for you! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 60,000 miles! Top features include leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, adjustable pedals, and power front seats. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAEG5DH620686
Stock: TDH620686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 97,918 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,888$975 Below Market
Parks Chevrolet - Kernersville / North Carolina
Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville, NC ! We offer low payment - easy financing on everything ! We sell in volume and that saves you money!!2013 White Chrysler 300 Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG7DH520580
Stock: 3K4477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 64,631 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,770
C3Auto - Plano / Texas
C3Auto.com has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Chrysler 300. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The impressive Chrysler fuel-efficiency will make you quickly realize what you've been missing out on in life. It's noteworthy fuel economy and minimal emissions make this vehicle's value a cut above the rest. This 2013 Chrysler 300 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2013 Chrysler 300: The 300 presents a luxury big-car design and style at an affordable price. The 2011 redesign gave the 300 an Audi-like appearance and presence, but prices still start around $30,000. The lineup of powerful engines and available all-wheel drive mean the 300 also has performance credibility. Inside, a comprehensive list of standard equipment as well as safety technology means the 300 competes above its class in both features and price. Strengths of this model include roomy interior, Athletic V8 engines, luxury-style interior touches, available all-wheel drive, and comfortable ride
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG3DH508720
Stock: P5241
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 161,298 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$827 Below Market
Drive Now - San Bernardino / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning - automatic climate control|Front air conditioning zones - dual|Humidity/dewpoint sensors|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Knee airbags - driver|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - diversity element|Auxiliary audio input - Bluetooth USB iPod/iPhone jack memory card slot|In-Dash CD - DVD audio MP3 Playback single disc|Premium brand - Alpine|Radio - AM/FM touch screen display voice operated|Radio data system|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Total speakers - 6|Watts - 276|ABS - 4-wheel|Brake drying|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Emergency braking preparation|Front brake diameter - 13.6|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Front brake width - 1.26|Power brakes|Rear brake diameter - 12.6|Rear brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake width - 0.87|Armrests - rear center folding with storage|Cargo area floor mat|Center console trim - simulated alloy simulated wood|Dash trim - alloy simulated wood|Door sill trim - scuff plate|Door trim - simulated alloy simulated wood|Floor mat material - carpet|Floor material - cargo area carpet carpet|Floor mats - front rear|Heated steering wheel|Shift knob trim - leather|Steering wheel trim - leather wood|Adjustable pedals - power|Ambient lighting|Assist handle - front rear|Cargo area light|Center console - front console with armrest and storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - cooled front heated illuminated rear|Footwell lights|Memorized settings - 2 driver adjustable pedals audio system driver seat side mirrors|Multi-function remote - fuel filler door release proximity entry system trunk release|One-touch windows - 2|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - 12V front|Power steering|Power windows - lockout button|Push-button start|Reading lights - front rear|Rearview mirror - auto-dimming|Remote engine start|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - power tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control|Storage - cargo net cargo tie-down anchors and hooks door pockets front seatback|Sunshade - power rear window|Universal remote transmitter - garage door opener|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Axle ratio - 2.65|Alternator - 180 amps|Battery - maintenance-free|Battery rating - 730 CCA|Battery saver|Emissions - federal|Door handle color - chrome|Exhaust - dual tip|Exhaust tip color - chrome|Front bumper color - body-color|Grille color - chrome chrome surround|Headlight bezel color - chrome|Mirror color - chrome|Rear bumper color - body-color|Infotainment - Uconnect|Clock|Compass|Digital odometer|Electroluminescent instrumentation|External temperature display|Fuel economy display - MPG range|Gauge - tachometer|Multi-functional information center|Trip computer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Front fog lights|Headlights - auto delay off auto on|Taillights - LED|Side mirror adjustments - manual folding power reverse gear tilt|Side mirrors - driver side auto-dimming heated|Active head restraints - dual front|Automatic hazard warning lights|Camera system - rearview|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front rear|Emergency interior trunk release|Energy absorbing steering column|Impact sensor - post-collision safety system|Rearview monitor - in dash|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Driver seat - heated ventilated|Driver seat power adjustments - height lumbar reclining 8|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat - heated ventilated|Passenger seat power adjustments - height lumbar reclining 8|Rear headrests - integrated 3|Rear seat - heated|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - premium leather|Upholstery accents - perforated|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm with remote engine immobilizer|Power door lock
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAEG6DH606540
Stock: 606540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 86,531 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,990$702 Below Market
Marion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Marion / North Carolina
This 2013 Chrysler 300 C is a great option for folks looking for top features like a push button start, remote starter, backup camera, parking assistance, a navigation system, a leather interior, dual climate control, heated seats, the Homelink system, and traction control. It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. This one's a deal at $13,990. With a 5-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. Exhibiting a timeless gray exterior and a black interior, this vehicle won't be on the market for long. Drive like a pro with the telescoping steering wheel. Interested? Don't let it slip away! Call today for a test drive. All pre-owned vehicles have been inspected, serviced and had a thorough cleaning performed to ensure your satisfaction. Marion Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM is a hometown dealer with family values. We will treat you like one of our own. Contact Chris Bradley for more information. email: chris.marioncdjr@gmail.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 300 C with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAKT6DH665556
Stock: PT1608B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,242 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,500$890 Below Market
Wally Armour Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Alliance / Ohio
** 2013 Chrysler 300 AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC This Chrysler 300 One Owner, Local Trade, has many features and is well equipped including, Heated Seats, Navigation System, Touchscreen Controls, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Seat, Cruise Control, Remote Start, Power Windows, Power Locks, Alloy Wheels, Portable Audio Connection, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning.18/27 City/Highway MPG*** HIGHLY TRAINED TECHNICIANS INSPECTED THIS VEHICLE AND RECONDITIONED IT TO WALLY ARMOUR'S SAFETY STANDARDS *** PLEASE EMAIL OR CALL AND REQUEST YOUR VIP APPOINTMENT TO ENJOY THE WALLY ARMOUR NO HASSLE BUYING EXPERIENCE *** VISIT WALLYARMOUR.COM FOR A FULL DETAIL OF THIS VEHICLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 300 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCARG7DH599642
Stock: EE1624A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 81,897 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,400
Fritz in Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
This 2013 Chrysler 300 300C with a 5.7L V8 Hemi Engine, comes equipped with some nice features, these include leather seats, power seats for both passenger and driver, heated and cooled front seats and heated rear seats, memory seats, panoramic moon/sun roof, blue tooth compatibility, programmable garage door opener, push to start ignition, remote start from the key fob, auto dimming rear view mirror, heated exterior mirrors, AM/FM stereo radio, Alpine premium sound system, GPS navigation, rear back up camera, dual climate air conditioning, rear air conditioning, heated steering wheel and a rear sunshade. The CARFAX report for this vehicle shows that it has only had ONE previous owner and it was driven BELOW the industry average for mileage per year on a vehicle. Come in or call today about this 2013 Chrysler 300 300C!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAET7DH651595
Stock: 8056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 65,977 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,472
RAV Motors - Burnsville / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 300 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAGG4DH619106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
