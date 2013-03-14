Used 2013 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me

3,758 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
300 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,758 listings
  • 2013 Chrysler 300 in Black
    used

    2013 Chrysler 300

    79,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $2,640 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chrysler 300 in Silver
    used

    2013 Chrysler 300

    54,060 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,395

    $1,903 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chrysler 300 S in Gray
    used

    2013 Chrysler 300 S

    85,678 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,595

    $1,906 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chrysler 300 in White
    used

    2013 Chrysler 300

    47,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,995

    $2,895 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chrysler 300 C John Varvatos in Black
    used

    2013 Chrysler 300 C John Varvatos

    71,662 miles

    $15,986

    $1,616 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chrysler 300 S in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Chrysler 300 S

    48,370 miles

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2013 Chrysler 300 in White
    used

    2013 Chrysler 300

    94,389 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,879

    $1,008 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chrysler 300 S in White
    used

    2013 Chrysler 300 S

    103,625 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,188

    $1,285 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chrysler 300 C in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Chrysler 300 C

    52,150 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,927

    $963 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chrysler 300 in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Chrysler 300

    93,571 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,994

    $1,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chrysler 300 C in Black
    used

    2013 Chrysler 300 C

    59,144 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,499

    $1,322 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chrysler 300 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Chrysler 300

    97,918 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,888

    $975 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chrysler 300 in White
    used

    2013 Chrysler 300

    64,631 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,770

    Details
  • 2013 Chrysler 300 C in White
    used

    2013 Chrysler 300 C

    161,298 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    $827 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chrysler 300 C in Gray
    used

    2013 Chrysler 300 C

    86,531 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,990

    $702 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chrysler 300 in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Chrysler 300

    96,242 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,500

    $890 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chrysler 300 C in Gray
    used

    2013 Chrysler 300 C

    81,897 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,400

    Details
  • 2013 Chrysler 300 S in Black
    used

    2013 Chrysler 300 S

    65,977 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,472

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chrysler 300 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,758 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler 300
  4. Used 2013 Chrysler 300

Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler 300

Read recent reviews for the Chrysler 300
Overall Consumer Rating
4.430 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (7%)
True American Luxury
snickers11,03/14/2013
Traded a 2006 BMW 525xi for the Chrysler 300 awd. A very roomy and comfortable ride, absolutely quiet on the interstate. The handling is good for such a large car and more than enough power from the V6. Transmission shifts smooth. We wanted the 300C with the beige interior however the wood trim was a cheap looking school desk color so we opted to the base 300. Even with that said Chrysler has made a top notch luxury car with timeless styling.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chrysler
300
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chrysler 300 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings