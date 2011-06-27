  1. Home
2008 Toyota Avalon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seats five adults in comfort, attractive cabin design with high-quality materials, composed and quiet ride, powerful and efficient V6, available upscale amenities, high crash-test scores.
  • Expensive for its class, refined nature leaves little room for personality, rear seats do not fold.
List Price Range
Edmunds' Expert Review

The price of entry may be high, but if you're looking for the most refined, best-built full-size sedan in the under-$40,000 price bracket, your search should begin and end with the 2008 Toyota Avalon.

Vehicle overview

Although Americans take heat for ordering too many Java Chip Frappuccinos, racking up credit card debt and sustaining the worldwide market for sport-utility vehicles, we have some good habits as well. Driving full-size sedans, for one. As big as these cars are, they're ideally suited for a country where suburban sprawl is rampant and long-distance travel borders on necessity. Further, they typically represent a more efficient solution for carrying four or five people than SUVs. The Toyota Avalon has long been among our favorite large cars in the under-$40,000 price bracket. Not only is it spacious and comfortable, it has a well-deserved reputation for quality and reliability that rivals are hard-pressed to match.

Last redesigned for 2005, the Avalon rides on a stretched version of the previous-generation Camry platform. Even compared to the current Camry, the full-size Toyota Avalon is considerably longer and a bit wider. This extra size provides additional legroom and hiproom in the backseat and more than 5 cubic feet of additional interior volume. Plus, Toyota's careful packaging yields a nearly flat floor in the Avalon's rear, making it a legitimate proposition to seat three adults across. In addition to its extra space, Toyota's full-size sedan offers a larger dose of luxury accoutrements. Convincing faux wood trim is sprinkled liberally throughout the cabin, and premium features like adaptive cruise control, heated and cooled seats, and keyless ignition are available. A fully loaded Avalon Limited could easily pass for a Lexus on the inside.

Although Toyota has never joined the domestic manufacturers in offering a V8 option, the current Avalon is among the quickest big sedans in this price range, thanks to a very potent 3.5-liter V6. For 2008, Toyota has upgraded the previous five-speed automatic transmission to a new six-speed, the result being minimal gains in acceleration and fuel economy -- which were already above average anyway. These qualities, along with a quiet and composed ride, make the 2008 Toyota Avalon an excellent choice for a road trip. The one thing Toyota's full-size sedan doesn't offer is sporty handling, and buyers who revel in back-road travel will probably find Chrysler's 300 Limited or 300C, or the Nissan Maxima, more to their liking. For consumers who cruise the interstates, though, the Avalon's high level of refinement should more than compensate for its lack of athleticism.

2008 Toyota Avalon models

A large sedan, the 2008 Toyota Avalon is available in four trim levels: XL, Touring, XLS and Limited. The base Avalon XL starts you out with 16-inch alloy wheels, electroluminescent gauges, cloth upholstery, a power driver seat, a tilt/telescoping wheel, reclining rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and a nine-speaker stereo with an in-dash CD changer and an auxiliary audio input. The Touring model is meant to be more sporting, and to that end it offers firmer suspension tuning, 17-inch wheels, xenon HID headlights, black leather upholstery and faux aluminum interior trim.

The luxury-themed Avalon XLS loses the HID headlights and reverts to softer suspension tuning but gains lighter-color leather and wood-grain interior trim. Additional standard feature content on the XLS includes a sunroof, an eight-way power front passenger seat, heated outside mirrors and auto-dimming capability for the rearview and driver-side mirrors. The top-of-the-line Limited adds keyless startup; rain-sensing wipers; perforated leather seats with memory, heating and cooling; power-adjustable seat-cushion length for the driver; an upgraded 12-speaker JBL sound system; Bluetooth and a power rear sunshade.

Many of the upscale features on the XLS and Limited are also available as options on the lower trims. Other options, depending on trim level, include a navigation system, satellite radio and laser-based adaptive cruise control.

2008 Highlights

A midcycle refresh brings a six-speed automatic transmission (in place of last year's five-speed auto) and minor upgrades to the braking system. All 2008 Toyota Avalons have new headlamps, a revised front fascia and a more compact keyless remote, while the Limited gets chrome door handles. Inside, the wood-grain and metallic surface treatments are updated, while a nine-speaker audio system with an MP3-compatible CD changer and auxiliary audio jack is now standard on all models except the Limited. An eight-way power front passenger seat is included in the XLS and Limited, and the latter also comes with Bluetooth.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive Toyota Avalon is motivated by a 3.5-liter V6 rated at 268 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. For 2008, the EPA estimates the Avalon will deliver 19 mpg in the city and 28 on the highway, with a combined average of 22 miles per gallon.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2008 Toyota Avalon includes antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags for front and rear passengers and a driver-side knee airbag. Stability and traction control are optional across the board. In crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Toyota Avalon earned a perfect five stars in all frontal- and side-impact categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Avalon earned the top score of "Good" for its protection of occupants in frontal-offset and side-impact crashes.

Driving

Not surprisingly, the 2008 Toyota Avalon is at its best on the open highway. The cabin remains quiet, the ultra-smooth V6 engine has plenty of passing power and the suspension never feels harsh, even with the Touring model's firmer calibrations. The Avalon is no athlete, but this full-size Toyota carries itself with reasonable composure on winding roads. The steering is too light to feel sporty, but it responds to driver input in a precise, fluid manner. Additionally, a tidy turning circle makes the Avalon feel unexpectedly nimble on tight city streets.

Interior

Although the metallic-trimmed Touring model can come across as a bit austere, any Toyota Avalon feels upscale and inviting, thanks to its glowing Optitron gauges, attractive and ergonomic control layout, and high-quality materials. Movable panels conceal the radio and navigation controls when they're not in use, and this gives the dash a sleek appearance. The front seats are wide and accommodating, particularly in the Limited, which offers both ventilated seats and a seat-cushion length adjuster. The rear seats are quite comfortable as well. Legroom is abundant even by full-size sedan standards, and a manually reclining back cushion allows passengers to stretch out on long trips. A 6-footer can sit in back with more than enough knee and headroom, and with a nearly flat floor, getting three across on carpool day is no problem. One minor annoyance is the inability to fold the rear seats, though the 14.4-cubic-foot trunk offers plenty of usable space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Toyota Avalon.

5(69%)
4(19%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.5
118 reviews
118 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It is what we thought it would be...
iknowhatikno,10/17/2012
If you are looking for a used Avalon, this is the year to start from. The revised 6 speed transmission is a marked improvement in smoothness, gas mileage, and reliability over the 5 speed autos from 2005-07. There are numerous websites and complaints about thse tranys). Also, the car was freshened on the exterior and has an Ipod plug. The one issue with the '08 model year is the headlamp assemblies, which are a well-documented problem. The good news is that Toyota extended the warranty for the headlamp assemblies for 5 years and 75000 miles from the original in service date. But you have to call Toyota because many dealers will rip off the unsaavy. The Avalon is otherwise a great car.
2nd Avalon
Lee Cantrelle,11/27/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This is my second Avalon, first was 2001. This car fits me for size, 6'2", and still allows comfortable seating in the back. I sold my other one with 140k Miles and the guy drove it to 400k. I have 200k on this 2008. The only issue this car ever gave me was a dead battery. I love the gadgets in this car for laser cruise control and the other creature comforts. I do my regular maintenance as I drive a lot. I am looking at a third one as they have served me well.
Love it!
ksgirl1,10/30/2012
I bought this car used in 2/11. It now has 101,000mi on it. I have it serviced at Toyota and it always checks out fine. So far I have been nothing but pleased. I have put 22,000 miles on it and have taken it on several long 2 day road trips. It is very comfortable. I have two small children and the backseat has tons of space for both of them and all of their stuff. Love the reclining back seats and built in sunshade. Trunk is huge. I have all the bells and whistles and love the navigation, built in Bluetooth etc. We just recently replaced the battery, other than that no issues. Would highly recommend.
Great Car Except Float Handling
rfcn2,11/30/2012
When I went shopping in 2008 I really wanted a Caddy CTS or an Acura RL. CTS could not be ordered with blue tooth for phone or laser cruise control. CTS by far drove the best. My Dad passed away about this time and left me a 2001 Avalon. It was a basic one but was very comfortable and got great MPG. So as almost an afterthought I went to Toyota dealer. They had the features I wanted and the car was 15 grand less than Acura. I really planned to hate the Toyota. I now think it is one of the best cars I have owned. Still is floaty and poor on curvy roads. Still overpowers the front wheels if too much gas is given. A great value IMHO. Amazing MPG for something this fast.
See all 118 reviews of the 2008 Toyota Avalon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2008 Toyota Avalon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2008 Toyota Avalon

Used 2008 Toyota Avalon Overview

The Used 2008 Toyota Avalon is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Sedan. Available styles include XLS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Toyota Avalon?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Toyota Avalon trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Toyota Avalon XL is priced between $8,785 and$12,900 with odometer readings between 85457 and94206 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Toyota Avalon Limited is priced between $9,985 and$9,985 with odometer readings between 83273 and83273 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Toyota Avalon XLS is priced between $9,989 and$9,989 with odometer readings between 95398 and95398 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Toyota Avalons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Toyota Avalon for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2008 Avalons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,785 and mileage as low as 83273 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Toyota Avalon.

