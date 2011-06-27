Vehicle overview

Although Americans take heat for ordering too many Java Chip Frappuccinos, racking up credit card debt and sustaining the worldwide market for sport-utility vehicles, we have some good habits as well. Driving full-size sedans, for one. As big as these cars are, they're ideally suited for a country where suburban sprawl is rampant and long-distance travel borders on necessity. Further, they typically represent a more efficient solution for carrying four or five people than SUVs. The Toyota Avalon has long been among our favorite large cars in the under-$40,000 price bracket. Not only is it spacious and comfortable, it has a well-deserved reputation for quality and reliability that rivals are hard-pressed to match.

Last redesigned for 2005, the Avalon rides on a stretched version of the previous-generation Camry platform. Even compared to the current Camry, the full-size Toyota Avalon is considerably longer and a bit wider. This extra size provides additional legroom and hiproom in the backseat and more than 5 cubic feet of additional interior volume. Plus, Toyota's careful packaging yields a nearly flat floor in the Avalon's rear, making it a legitimate proposition to seat three adults across. In addition to its extra space, Toyota's full-size sedan offers a larger dose of luxury accoutrements. Convincing faux wood trim is sprinkled liberally throughout the cabin, and premium features like adaptive cruise control, heated and cooled seats, and keyless ignition are available. A fully loaded Avalon Limited could easily pass for a Lexus on the inside.

Although Toyota has never joined the domestic manufacturers in offering a V8 option, the current Avalon is among the quickest big sedans in this price range, thanks to a very potent 3.5-liter V6. For 2008, Toyota has upgraded the previous five-speed automatic transmission to a new six-speed, the result being minimal gains in acceleration and fuel economy -- which were already above average anyway. These qualities, along with a quiet and composed ride, make the 2008 Toyota Avalon an excellent choice for a road trip. The one thing Toyota's full-size sedan doesn't offer is sporty handling, and buyers who revel in back-road travel will probably find Chrysler's 300 Limited or 300C, or the Nissan Maxima, more to their liking. For consumers who cruise the interstates, though, the Avalon's high level of refinement should more than compensate for its lack of athleticism.