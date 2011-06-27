Vehicle overview

For much of its life, the Toyota Avalon has fit this description: short on excitement, but solid, roomy and dependable. Thanks to a full redesign a couple of years ago, however, you can't really call this large sedan boring. It may not be as exciting as a Chrysler 300, but it does have a 268-horsepower V6 and enough luxury-themed features to make it seem like a Lexus but without the L-shaped badge.

Because it was engineered from its top to its tires in the U.S., Toyota calls the Avalon its "most American" car yet. And as one would expect, "more American" means it's bigger, roomier and more powerful. Rear passengers even benefit from a flat floor and seats that recline up to 10 degrees. The overall feel is much more upscale than that of your average Toyota car. In the past, the Avalon was so similar to the Toyota Camry that the price difference was hard to justify. That's no longer the case with the latest Toyota Avalon, which offers more room, more power and more luxury than most Camry owners can imagine. If you're shopping for a full-size sedan, you owe it to yourself to try a 2007 Toyota Avalon. If relaxation and refinement are high on your list, Toyota's big sedan won't disappoint.