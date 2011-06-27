  1. Home
2007 Toyota Avalon Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality cabin, soft and quiet ride, upscale amenities.
  • No folding rear seats, refined nature leaves little room for personality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The superbly refined 2007 Toyota Avalon is about as good as it gets this side of $40,000. It's essentially a luxury sedan without the luxury badge.

Vehicle overview

For much of its life, the Toyota Avalon has fit this description: short on excitement, but solid, roomy and dependable. Thanks to a full redesign a couple of years ago, however, you can't really call this large sedan boring. It may not be as exciting as a Chrysler 300, but it does have a 268-horsepower V6 and enough luxury-themed features to make it seem like a Lexus but without the L-shaped badge.

Because it was engineered from its top to its tires in the U.S., Toyota calls the Avalon its "most American" car yet. And as one would expect, "more American" means it's bigger, roomier and more powerful. Rear passengers even benefit from a flat floor and seats that recline up to 10 degrees. The overall feel is much more upscale than that of your average Toyota car. In the past, the Avalon was so similar to the Toyota Camry that the price difference was hard to justify. That's no longer the case with the latest Toyota Avalon, which offers more room, more power and more luxury than most Camry owners can imagine. If you're shopping for a full-size sedan, you owe it to yourself to try a 2007 Toyota Avalon. If relaxation and refinement are high on your list, Toyota's big sedan won't disappoint.

2007 Toyota Avalon models

A large sedan, the 2007 Toyota Avalon is available in four trim levels: XL, Touring, XLS and Limited. Although it's the base version, the XL still offers such amenities as electroluminescent gauges, a cabin air filter, a CD player, automatic climate control, a tilt/telescoping wheel, a power seat and 16-inch alloy wheels. The Touring model is noticeably sportier, with a firmer suspension, unique 17-inch wheels, leather seats, a power passenger seat and aluminum interior trim. The XLS and Limited are more upscale; the XLS adds a power moonroof, heated outside mirrors and a six-disc CD changer. The Limited includes such items as rain-sensing wipers; perforated leather seats with memory, heating and cooling; wood grain trim; a power rear sunshade; a keyless startup system; and a premium 12-speaker JBL stereo. Many of the upscale features on the XLS and Limited are also available as options on the lower trims. Other options, depending on trim level, include a navigation system, satellite radio and adaptive cruise control.

2007 Highlights

The Toyota Avalon remains largely unchanged for the 2007 model year. All models now have tire-pressure sensors, and a navigation system is now available on the Touring trim.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive Toyota Avalon is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 providing 268 hp and 248 pound-feet of torque. Toyota's full-size sedan needs just 6.9 seconds to reach 60 mph. A five-speed automatic is the only transmission offered. The EPA estimates that the Avalon will deliver 22 miles per gallon city and 31 highway, with a combined average of 26 miles per gallon -- impressive numbers for a full-size sedan with a powerful V6.

Safety

Side airbags for front passengers are standard, along with side curtain airbags for front and rear passengers and a driver-side knee airbag. Traction and stability control systems, along with a brake assist system that detects emergency braking and applies maximum pressure to reduce stopping distances, are optional. All 2007 Toyota Avalon models have antilock disc brakes and a tire-pressure monitoring system. In IIHS testing, the Avalon earned a top score of "Good" for its protection of occupants in frontal-offset and side-impact crashes.

Driving

As full-size sedans go, the 2007 Toyota Avalon is rewarding to drive. Not surprisingly, it really shines on the open highway. The cabin remains quiet, the V6 engine has plenty of passing power and the suspension, even with the firmer underpinnings of the Touring package, never feels harsh. The Avalon is no athlete, but this Toyota car carries itself with a great deal of composure on winding roads. Additionally, a tidy turning radius makes it feel unexpectedly nimble on tight city streets.

Interior

The XLS and Limited models are modern and luxurious, while the sporty Touring model is intentionally austere, with black leather seats and a three-spoke steering wheel. The instrument cluster is highlighted by glowing Optitron gauges surrounded by chrome rings, and movable panels that conceal the radio and navigation controls give the dash a sleek look. The front seats are wide and accommodating. The rear seats are more comfortable than in the previous Avalon, thanks to limo levels of legroom and a manually reclining back cushion. A 6-footer can sit in back with more than enough knee and headroom, and with a nearly flat floor, getting three across on carpool day is no problem.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Toyota Avalon.

5(76%)
4(15%)
3(6%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
130 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

steaming pile
Mike,02/25/2010
This is the most disappointing car I've ever owned. Although it's comfortable, quiet, roomy and has a great stereo, it's had 3 recalls. Other than the notorious gas pedal problem, it also has a recall on a defective oil supply line going to the valves. If this bursts like mine did you may very well destroy your engine and the only warning you will get is the sound of your engine seizing up! The transmission is jerky but no recall for that yet. If you already own one of these cars, call your dealer NOW and tell them you want the oil supply line replaced at once (for free) or you'll be very sorry. They will not warn you about this problem ahead of time by sending you a letter so call today.
My Excellent '07 Avalon Ltd.
Jim Chanaberry,01/13/2007
My '07 Avalon is excellent in all respects. The comfort of my car is far superior to the Camry (longer wheel base) and the leg room in the back seat makes for super comfort. Combine that with reclining rear seats and you've got serious riding pleasure. The trunk's a bit small and I thing Toyota should make ride stability control standard on all their autos. Summing up; I think a 9.3 rating is right on point. I couldn't be happier (well, not much).
Perfect under $40k car
2007 LMTD.,11/27/2006
Just picked up my 2007 Limited on Friday. I couldn't be happier with this car. All the comfort and feel of a high end Lexus for 2/3 the price. I couldn't be happier. I traded in a fully loaded 2004 Camry (which was a very nice car) for this fully loaded Avalon and the difference is unbelievable. A nice comfortable ride. Audio system is top of the line.
Far, far ahead of the rest of the field
RDW,01/01/2007
After researching and test driving 15 cars, including the BMW 530, MB E350, Cadillac STS, Lincoln MKZ, and Hyundai Azera, I purchased the Avalon Limited. Unlike most of its competition, the Avalon Limited is available with desirable features, such as a first-class stereo and seat heaters, without absurdly complex car controls or having to purchase overpriced nonsense like DVD navigation systems to get other features. Car may be the most silent available, & can comfortably seat five U.S.-sized adults. Roofline is high enough to accommodate six-foot-plus drivers and passengers, even with the moon roof. Acceleration is smooth and quiet, and the controls are logical and well laid out.
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Toyota Avalon

Used 2007 Toyota Avalon Overview

The Used 2007 Toyota Avalon is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Sedan. Available styles include XLS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), XL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Toyota Avalon?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Toyota Avalon trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Toyota Avalon XL is priced between $4,990 and$6,600 with odometer readings between 126775 and274966 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Toyota Avalon Limited is priced between $10,183 and$10,183 with odometer readings between 95351 and95351 miles.

