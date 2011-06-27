280000 miles. Car had 200000 when ii got it 5 months ago. Knew the previous owner when he got it at 50000 miles. This car is a damn brick let me tell you. at 150000 miles pretty much the whole front end got rebuilt (struts control arms both cv axles ball joints both wheel hubs new calipers) all those parts are still in perfect condition. 1 strut in the rear and thats all the car has recieved other than new pads and rotors. Transmission draain plug was stripped at 100000 miles and the at hasnt been flushed ever, same fluid that toyo put in 20 years ago, and it still runs great. NO RUST ON THE UNDERCARRIAGE, BUMPER MOUNTS, FRAME, ANYWHERE and the worst part is that i live in a heavy salt area/state(Massachusetts) . And for a 3600 lbs 200 hp car the thing actually moves outta its own way, surprising me and all the civics scions mustangs volkswagens/audis and all the other nissan fwd cars that i zip past. only aftermarket product is a magnaflow cat back which makes the car sound like a baby supra!

