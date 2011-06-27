  1. Home
1995 Toyota Avalon Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Marginally larger than the Camry, the Avalon is a true six-passenger sedan set to conquer Buick LeSabre and Ford Crown Victoria. Dual airbags, power windows, power mirrors and power locks are standard. ABS is optional. Mechanicals are mostly Camry-based.

Most helpful consumer reviews

410K and still running
tnt12,03/19/2012
XL 4dr Sedan
Still running great. Getting ready to change the timing belt and maybe water pump, if needed. I am pushing for 500k by end of 2013. I drive about 50k/year.
558,000 miles
tnt12,03/04/2016
XLS 4dr Sedan
This is the continuation of my 3/19/2012 review below. The car now has over 558K miles and still running great! Getting ready for my next oil change. Pushing for 600K by Jan/Feb 2017. 10/15/2016 - 581,000 miles. 4/16/2018 - I finally retired my 1995 Avalon XLS in Nov 2016 with 585,000 miles! What a great car it was!
Can't Kill It!
tallchris01,03/25/2014
Replaced an older Camry with this car for it's reliability and rear seat legroom. I've had this car for 5 years/75K miles and it's 19 years old now. 216K miles on the clock. I've owned other cars that if you looked at them the wrong way they would break down. Not this one! I do all the basic maintenance myself. Running 100% gas I've done as good as 26mpg combined, and 29mpg hwy. Even on ethanol gas, I get 22mpg combined.
280000 and still going
xavier,11/03/2015
XLS 4dr Sedan
280000 miles. Car had 200000 when ii got it 5 months ago. Knew the previous owner when he got it at 50000 miles. This car is a damn brick let me tell you. at 150000 miles pretty much the whole front end got rebuilt (struts control arms both cv axles ball joints both wheel hubs new calipers) all those parts are still in perfect condition. 1 strut in the rear and thats all the car has recieved other than new pads and rotors. Transmission draain plug was stripped at 100000 miles and the at hasnt been flushed ever, same fluid that toyo put in 20 years ago, and it still runs great. NO RUST ON THE UNDERCARRIAGE, BUMPER MOUNTS, FRAME, ANYWHERE and the worst part is that i live in a heavy salt area/state(Massachusetts) . And for a 3600 lbs 200 hp car the thing actually moves outta its own way, surprising me and all the civics scions mustangs volkswagens/audis and all the other nissan fwd cars that i zip past. only aftermarket product is a magnaflow cat back which makes the car sound like a baby supra!
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
192 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

More about the 1995 Toyota Avalon

Used 1995 Toyota Avalon Overview

The Used 1995 Toyota Avalon is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Sedan. Available styles include XL 4dr Sedan, and XLS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Toyota Avalon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Toyota Avalons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Toyota Avalon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Toyota Avalon.

Can't find a used 1995 Toyota Avalons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Avalon for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,326.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,052.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Avalon for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,047.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,342.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Toyota Avalon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

