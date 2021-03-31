What is the Avalon?

The Toyota Avalon is one of the only vehicles in the full-size sedan class. Once ubiquitous, the segment now consists of just three vehicles — the Avalon and the Dodge Charger/Chrysler 300 twins. For our money, the Avalon is the best of the bunch, offering a smooth ride, comfortable seats and a richly appointed interior. We don't have many complaints about this well-rounded big sedan, though the four-cylinder engine in the Avalon's all-wheel-drive form is disappointingly underpowered.

The Avalon is now in this generation's fourth model year, and Toyota will likely refresh it for 2022. We don't think the Avalon has any issues that need to be addressed immediately, but a front-end restyling that slims down the gaping maw would be appreciated. Touchscreen menus that are less restrictive while the vehicle is moving would also be nice. After all, co-pilots don't need to concentrate on the road ahead.