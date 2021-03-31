  1. Home
2022 Toyota Avalon

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting around $37,000 (estimated)
  • Toyota might refresh the Avalon for 2022
  • Part of the fifth Avalon generation introduced for 2019
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Toyota Avalon Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/31/2021
What is the Avalon?

The Toyota Avalon is one of the only vehicles in the full-size sedan class. Once ubiquitous, the segment now consists of just three vehicles — the Avalon and the Dodge Charger/Chrysler 300 twins. For our money, the Avalon is the best of the bunch, offering a smooth ride, comfortable seats and a richly appointed interior. We don't have many complaints about this well-rounded big sedan, though the four-cylinder engine in the Avalon's all-wheel-drive form is disappointingly underpowered.

The Avalon is now in this generation's fourth model year, and Toyota will likely refresh it for 2022. We don't think the Avalon has any issues that need to be addressed immediately, but a front-end restyling that slims down the gaping maw would be appreciated. Touchscreen menus that are less restrictive while the vehicle is moving would also be nice. After all, co-pilots don't need to concentrate on the road ahead.

EdmundsEdmunds says

If you're in the market for a large sedan, the Toyota Avalon is highly recommended. If you're not enraptured by its front-end styling, it might be worth waiting until Toyota pulls the wraps off the 2022 Avalon. We expect it will be refreshed.

