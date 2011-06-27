  1. Home
2001 Toyota Avalon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lexus-like quality, smooth V6 engine, huge rear seat.
  • High price tag, funky dash design, toothy chrome grille.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A comfortable, though pasteurized, full-size sedan.

Vehicle overview

It would seem buyers of full-sized sedans generally aren't interested in character. Most big four-doors are dull pieces of machinery to look at and a snooze to drive. The beauty in such a vehicle lies in what it can do for the customer in terms of providing space for people and things without compromising the ride or occupant comfort. It should look upscale, but not gaudy, providing just enough glitz and luxury to let others know you have achieved a degree of success in life. Finally, such a vehicle must also be reliable and able to handle years of daily-driver tasks without so much as a whimper.

Since its introduction in 1995, the Toyota Avalon has fit this description: bland as egg whites, but solid, roomy, and dependable. Last year, the Avalon was redesigned. Substantial changes improved its already attractive qualities, but its mission in the grand scheme of things, ersatz Buick, remained the same.

There are two models to choose from: XL and XLS. The main difference between the two is the level of standard equipment, with XLS representing the more luxurious version with JBL audio, programmable HomeLink remote system, remote keyless entry, and aluminum wheels. Either can be ordered with front bucket or bench seats trimmed in available leather upholstery.

Avalon's 3.0-liter V6 engine features a variable valve timing system (Toyota calls its system VVT-i). It provides additional horsepower, improved fuel economy and torque, lower emissions and smoother shifting. The previous Avalon was no slouch in the power department, so the recent engine improvements are icing on an already refined cake.

Toyota also updated the styling. A side benefit of this is a reduction in noise, vibration and harshness (NVH), not that it was a substantial problem in the first place. There's also increased trunk volume, grocery bag hooks, and a larger storage tray and cargo net.

Vehicle Skid Control (VSC), which includes traction and stability control systems, can be added to Avalon XLS. VSC utilizes the braking system to correct understeer or oversteer conditions in a turn. Traction control reduces tire slippage during acceleration. Avalon also features a brake-assist system that detects emergency braking and applies supplemental line pressure to reduce stopping distances.

Other safety features include a body structure that effectively absorbs and diffuses energy along predictable paths, energy-absorbing material in the roof rails, front pillar and center pillar to help reduce potential head injury, and super-sized rearview mirrors.

With Avalon, Toyota meets and exceeds the full-size sedan buyer's expectations. Sure, the price is higher than offerings from Detroit like the Buick LeSabre, Chrysler Concorde and Mercury Grand Marquis. But unflappable quality doesn't come cheap. Want a Lexus but need six-passenger capacity or huge amounts of rear legroom? The Avalon is your car.

2001 Highlights

Two colors, Cognac Brown and Constellation Blue Pearl, are dumped for 2001, and an emergency trunk release has been added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Toyota Avalon.

5(82%)
4(10%)
3(4%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.7
73 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2001 Avalon
Steven Brehmer,01/04/2016
XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Very well built car. Comfortable, quiet interior, smooth ride, plenty of room, power and very dependable! Third timing belt, new radiator, new knock sensers $$. The car now has 182,000 mi.
Adding to the Echo Chamber in Here: Great! Best!
Guoster,08/18/2016
XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bench Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Rather than repeat everything that others have said about how awesome this car is, I'll only add what hasn't been said. HANDLING/STEERING: This is not a sports car. I am still pleasantly surprised at how well it can corner despite its weight, and how tight, but light, the steering response seems to be. I upsized my rims, and it has improved my handling. See Style section for more details. RELIABILITY: I'm a stickler for preventative maintenance, as in, I follow the book to the 'T'. It's my bible. This car has done one thing; destroyed my OCD around maintenance. I realize all of the maintenance on a car has significant safety factors built in, especially from Toyota; a super conservative company. But I felt like I had 80% of the life left in all components I've replaced to date. The biggest scheduled maintenance I've done is the timing belt. Along with it I went ahead and did the water pump, pulleys, tensioner, camshaft actuator, and the two seals. Well, when I asked for my old parts to take a look at wear, they looked new. NEW! Seriously, the old timing belt still had the white Toyota logo on it still. Well, at least now I know, even after 90k miles I could've probably gone to 150k easily, if not 200k. Well, I’m only at 94k, so I will likely never have to replace any of those components ever again for the life of this vehicle. My only worry is that I used Denso parts rather than exact originals (Aisin, etc.), but it’s supposed to be OEM spec. so hopefully no issues there. Been going full synthetic oil for the engine (runs better and sludge prevention), and regular schedule on transmission and coolant. Nothing exciting there, except that I probably could have easily gotten double the mileage between changes for all of these fluids. I don’t drive like a grandpa either, despite this car’s image, I’m a 27 year old male (see Style section for more on that). Don’t get me wrong, I’m not advocating for you to prolong the recommended service intervals, I’m simply stating what Toyota enthusiast have known for years: Toyota over specs. GREATLY. This behavior is awesome for us consumers. My only unscheduled maintenance was an O2 sensor back at 40-50k miles. STYLE/LOOKS/FIT/FINISH: This car has some nice thick high quality paint. Mine still looks mostly new, just a few chips and dings due to it being 16 years old, but probably far less of such things than a lower quality car’s paint. As a whole this car polishes up really nice still to a mirror finish, and from 5 ft away looks new. The leather is still in tip top shape, the only seat I refinished myself was the drivers, and now the whole car’s interior looks like new again. I try to clean and condition the leather a few times a year, but nothing indicates that without this it would be in any worse shape. Now, for the biggest update to the style in my opinion: NEW RIMS! I mentioned I was a 27 year old guy, well, after getting some nice 18” rims, the whole look of this vehicle is totally different. I personally disliked the bland appearance prior, but put my ego and image in the backseat. Little did I know that such a simple change would be such a drastic change! This thing actually looks….dare I say…sporty now. It definitely fits me much more, it now has the same likeness to the Lexus IS series from the same generation (which makes sense as it’s probably a very similar platform). It’s the look without the harsher, louder ride though; I haven’t noticed any difference in the comfort! TAKE A LOOK AT THE PICTURES, YOU’LL BE AMAZED: http://imgur.com/a/1RS2R
Paint Problem
patc12,09/15/2012
I purchased a 2001 Avalon new. I love this car but have one major problem. The paint on the hood is peeling. I contacted Toyota and they claim there have been no other complaints about this model having a paint issue. Anyone else out there have a 2001 with this issue? The other issue I have is with the sensors. I have replaced all or most of them and the check engine light remained on after the last replacement. This issue gets very expensive!
Champagne on a beer budget
TMINJ,05/25/2010
Bought it w/ 127K 5 months ago, 159K now, paid $9K (well maintained) it is really a flawless car. Sure, I had to replace the timing belt and brakes, but that is what is expected at 100K miles. The ride on this car is smooth and it takes to hard corners like a bucket of water, but it is not a sports car and that should be understood. Ride / build is Lexus quality. Even with 159K miles on it is solid over bumps and shows no sign of its age. Interior space is outstanding and power seats make good comfort and lumbar support. This is my second Avalon and looking forward to breaking 300K on this one like I did my last one. Then I will buy another 8-9 year old Avalon and start all over again!
See all 73 reviews of the 2001 Toyota Avalon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2001 Toyota Avalon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2001 Toyota Avalon

Used 2001 Toyota Avalon Overview

The Used 2001 Toyota Avalon is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Sedan. Available styles include XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XL 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A), XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bench Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and XL 4dr Sedan w/Bench Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

