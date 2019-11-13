Large sedans have declined in popularity over the last few years as SUVs took over as the go-to choice for families. Some entrants, such as the Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300, have been on sale for nearly a decade without a substantial redesign. Others are on life support (Chevrolet Impala) or have been discontinued entirely (Ford Taurus). So it comes as a bit of a surprise that Toyota is doubling down and offering more versions of its popular full-size sedan than ever before. For the first time in the nameplate's history, the 2021 Toyota Avalon will be available with all-wheel drive.
2021 Toyota Avalon
2021 Toyota AvalonEstimated Price: Starting in the mid-$30,000s (estimated)
- All-wheel drive available on the Avalon for the first time, though it's paired exclusively to a four-cylinder engine
- Android Auto and USB-C connectivity now available
- New Nightshade Edition adds black-painted exterior trim for a stealthy look
- Part of the fifth Avalon generation introduced for 2019
Adding power to the rear opens the Avalon to parts of the country where all-wheel drive is a must. While most of the Avalon's rivals have offered AWD for a few years now, they are based on old platforms and aren't the most competitive vehicles in the segment. Now, buyers needing four-wheel traction can get it in what we think is the best full-size sedan on the market. Additionally, the updated styling and in-car tech show that Toyota still thinks there's life in a segment other automakers have ignored or abandoned altogether.
There are only a few choices if you want a large sedan with all-wheel drive, but all are more powerful (though likely thirstier) than the Avalon. The Buick LaCrosse, along with the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger stablemates, is available with all-wheel drive in conjunction with its V6 engine. If all-wheel drive isn't a requirement, the updated Kia Cadenza is worth a look.
There's no doubt the all-wheel-drive option will broaden the appeal of the 2021 Toyota Avalon. All-weather capability might be enough to overcome our reservations about its four-cylinder engine.
Related 2021 Toyota Avalon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Camry 2009
- Used Ford F-150 2005
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2015
- Used Honda Civic 2005
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2003
- Used Ford Mustang 2012
- Used Cadillac XT5
- Used Lexus GX 460 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2018
- Used Ford Escape 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals