Coming Fall 2020

2021 Toyota Avalon
Estimated Price: Starting in the mid-$30,000s (estimated)

What to expect
  • All-wheel drive available on the Avalon for the first time, though it's paired exclusively to a four-cylinder engine
  • Android Auto and USB-C connectivity now available
  • New Nightshade Edition adds black-painted exterior trim for a stealthy look
  • Part of the fifth Avalon generation introduced for 2019
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2021 Toyota Avalon Review
Avalon Loses Cylinders, Adds Power to Rear Wheels
Cameron RogersbyCameron Rogers, Reviews Editor11/13/2019 (updated 07/15/2020)
What is it?

Large sedans have declined in popularity over the last few years as SUVs took over as the go-to choice for families. Some entrants, such as the Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300, have been on sale for nearly a decade without a substantial redesign. Others are on life support (Chevrolet Impala) or have been discontinued entirely (Ford Taurus). So it comes as a bit of a surprise that Toyota is doubling down and offering more versions of its popular full-size sedan than ever before. For the first time in the nameplate's history, the 2021 Toyota Avalon will be available with all-wheel drive.

There's a catch, however — the new drivetrain will not be paired to the existing V6 or hybrid powerplant. Instead, the all-wheel-drive Avalon will borrow the 2.5-liter four-cylinder (205 horsepower, 185 lb-ft of torque) from the Camry for motivation, or roughly 100 hp and 80 lb-ft less than the V6. We're not ecstatic about the choice since this engine is rougher around the edges than we'd expect from a near-luxury car such as the Avalon. To top it off, its competitors with AWD are almost exclusively powered by V6 engines, so buyers in cold climates might feel let down by its lack of oomph.

The addition of all-wheel drive isn't the only change to the 2021 Avalon. The Avalon Hybrid switches from a nickel-hydride battery pack to a lithium-ion unit, while in-car tech is improved with the addition of Android Auto and USB-C ports for charging and connectivity. There's also a stylish and subdued XSE Nightshade Edition featuring black-painted exterior accents. Finally, the sporty Avalon TRD gains optional summer performance tires to better manage the 3.5-liter V6's traction.

Why does it matter?

Adding power to the rear opens the Avalon to parts of the country where all-wheel drive is a must. While most of the Avalon's rivals have offered AWD for a few years now, they are based on old platforms and aren't the most competitive vehicles in the segment. Now, buyers needing four-wheel traction can get it in what we think is the best full-size sedan on the market. Additionally, the updated styling and in-car tech show that Toyota still thinks there's life in a segment other automakers have ignored or abandoned altogether.

What does it compete with?

There are only a few choices if you want a large sedan with all-wheel drive, but all are more powerful (though likely thirstier) than the Avalon. The Buick LaCrosse, along with the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger stablemates, is available with all-wheel drive in conjunction with its V6 engine. If all-wheel drive isn't a requirement, the updated Kia Cadenza is worth a look.

If you can do without their larger back seats, numerous choices in the midsize sedan category offer AWD as well. These include the Buick Regal Sportback, the Ford Fusion, the Kia Stinger, the Nissan Altima, the Volkswagen Arteon and, as of 2020, the Toyota Camry.

Naturally, every SUV in the Avalon's price range either comes standard with AWD or offers it as an option.

EdmundsEdmunds says

There's no doubt the all-wheel-drive option will broaden the appeal of the 2021 Toyota Avalon. All-weather capability might be enough to overcome our reservations about its four-cylinder engine.

