There's a catch, however — the new drivetrain will not be paired to the existing V6 or hybrid powerplant. Instead, the all-wheel-drive Avalon will borrow the 2.5-liter four-cylinder (205 horsepower, 185 lb-ft of torque) from the Camry for motivation, or roughly 100 hp and 80 lb-ft less than the V6. We're not ecstatic about the choice since this engine is rougher around the edges than we'd expect from a near-luxury car such as the Avalon. To top it off, its competitors with AWD are almost exclusively powered by V6 engines, so buyers in cold climates might feel let down by its lack of oomph.

The addition of all-wheel drive isn't the only change to the 2021 Avalon. The Avalon Hybrid switches from a nickel-hydride battery pack to a lithium-ion unit, while in-car tech is improved with the addition of Android Auto and USB-C ports for charging and connectivity. There's also a stylish and subdued XSE Nightshade Edition featuring black-painted exterior accents. Finally, the sporty Avalon TRD gains optional summer performance tires to better manage the 3.5-liter V6's traction.