2020 Cadillac XT4 Review

Like the midsize XT5 and the all-new XT6, the 2020 Cadillac XT4 cuts a dashing figure true to Cadillac form. You also get a modern interior and an impressive technology interface. And for such a small size, the XT4 feels surprisingly spacious inside, with generous rear legroom not unlike what's offered in a sedan. The XT4, however, misses the mark in some key areas. An underpowered engine and lackluster handling dull what could otherwise be an enjoyable driving experience. There's also a lack of refinement. The engine makes a constant diesel-like chattering sound, and the ride quality is unnecessarily firm. Rivals are similarly priced and triumph where the XT4 falters. Overall, we find the XT4 to be a mixed bag. It's worth a look if space and style are priorities for you. Otherwise, you might be happier checking out rival crossover SUVs such as the Acura RDX, BMW X1 or Volvo XC40.

How does it drive? 6.5

Even if our test car lacked the word "Sport" in its name, the XT4 would still come up a bit short. Although there's ample power, enough for quick passing maneuvers, it's slow off the line (0-60 mph in 7.6 seconds in our tests) and it gets winded at higher speeds. A distinct lack of steering feel and an often slow-witted transmission further hamper the XT4's sporting pretensions. Other qualities, such as braking, are average.

How comfortable is it? 6.0

With a busy, often unsophisticated ride and a surprisingly noisy engine, the XT4 does not represent Cadillac's best effort. There's constant jitter from all four wheels on less-than-perfect roads and a never-ending stream of impacts on rough patches. This look isn't good for a luxury SUV.



Thankfully, the seats are comfortable for a wide variety of body types and offer plenty of lower lumbar support. Uniform air circulation keeps the cabin evenly warm or cool, aided by the optional heated and ventilated front seats. (The rear seats can also be heated). But the XT4's engine is loud and unrefined, and in combination with excessive road noise at highway speeds, hardly seems up to traditional Cadillac standards.

How’s the interior? 7.0

The XT4 makes a strong initial impression with a stylish and modern interior. But some of the controls seem unnecessary or overthought and difficult to use without errors and frustration. The dash controls are easy to figure out, but the steering wheel buttons and multimedia knob are clumsy.



Hopping in and out of the XT4 is easy, though, thanks to wide front door openings. The rear door openings aren't as generous, but there's plenty of legroom back there. Headroom gets a bit pinched in the rear seat, especially with the optional panoramic sunroof, but there's enough room for two adults to sit comfortably. The front of the cabin feels open and airy, and it's easy to find a comfortable driving position with good visibility.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The XT4's infotainment system is quick, sharp and easy to use. The navigation looks a bit like Android Auto -- a good thing -- and the optional Bose audio system is impressive even at high volume. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto come standard, along with USB and USB-C connections. There's also a wireless charging pad and Bluetooth if you prefer to go cable-free. The main drawback here is that the multimedia control knob is clumsy and unnecessary; it can only scroll and doesn't work in some menus.



The forward collision warning and adaptive cruise systems are well-calibrated and not overly sensitive. However, Cadillac has chosen to bundle electronic driver aids like those into option packages that aren't available on the base trim level. That's disappointing for this class of vehicle.

How’s the storage? 7.0

Cargo space is about average for the class. Split-folding rear seats fold nearly flat and enhance versatility. There's also plenty of small storage spaces for drink bottles and personal items up front but less so in the back.



Child seats are easy to install thanks to easily accessible car seat anchors cleverly concealed under the leather upholstery. Large rear-facing seats may require taller drivers or front passengers to scoot up some. An inexpensive optional towing package allows the XT4 to pull up 3,500 pounds, which is about average for the class.

How economical is it? 6.0

The XT4's EPA-estimated fuel economy is about average for the class. We struggled to achieve the EPA numbers in our own testing, however, even with a substantial amount of highway driving. Like many other vehicles in this class, the XT4 requires higher-priced premium fuel.

Is it a good value? 7.5

Luxury-car value comes from intangibles that create a premium experience, with price often a secondary concern. But the XT4 competes in a more affordable luxury class, where money is expected to go a bit further. Here, the Cadillac doesn't do much to distinguish itself. Interior quality is a mixed bag, with leather upholstery that feels rich and pliable, but accompanied by low-grade plastic panels. Fully loaded, this baby Cadillac can cost almost as much as more luxurious SUVs such as the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC.



Warranty coverage (four years/50,000 miles) is consistent with the class, but powertrain coverage (six years/70,000 miles) is better than most. Roadside assistance coverage is also above average.

Wildcard 6.0

With distinctive styling and sleek interior, the XT4 does a good impression of a compact luxury SUV. But its performance and refinement come up short compared to European and Asian rivals, which are quieter, ride smoother and offer more dynamic performance. There's just not a lot of compelling evidence to land on the XT4. It's a good choice for buyers who prefer to buy American. Although at this price, we'd give serious thought to a fully loaded Buick Encore instead.

Which XT4 does Edmunds recommend?

The base Luxury trim has an attractive price, but it's missing some features you might expect. As such, we'd recommend going with the Premium Luxury, which comes with niceties such as leather upholstery, auto-dimming mirrors and a power liftgate. The Sport trim level is similarly equipped and priced, but be aware that it's sporty in the cosmetic sense only.

Cadillac XT4 models

The 2020 Cadillac XT4 is available in three trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport. Though the base Luxury boasts solid entertainment and phone integration features, it's light on some features. The Premium Luxury and the Sport come with upgrades that match their names, such as leather for the former and additional seat bolstering for the latter.