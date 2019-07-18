2020 Cadillac XT4
What’s new
- Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking now standard
- Hands-free liftgate standard on Premium Luxury models
- Part of the first Cadillac XT4 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Roomy seating and cargo area for this class of SUV
- Infotainment system is quick and sharp-looking
- Ride is busy for a luxury crossover
- Lots of engine and road noise
- Some controls are confusing to use
- Luxury features you'd expect to be standard are optional
2020 Cadillac XT4 Review
Like the midsize XT5 and the all-new XT6, the 2020 Cadillac XT4 cuts a dashing figure true to Cadillac form. You also get a modern interior and an impressive technology interface. And for such a small size, the XT4 feels surprisingly spacious inside, with generous rear legroom not unlike what's offered in a sedan.
The XT4, however, misses the mark in some key areas. An underpowered engine and lackluster handling dull what could otherwise be an enjoyable driving experience. There's also a lack of refinement. The engine makes a constant diesel-like chattering sound, and the ride quality is unnecessarily firm. Rivals are similarly priced and triumph where the XT4 falters.
Overall, we find the XT4 to be a mixed bag. It's worth a look if space and style are priorities for you. Otherwise, you might be happier checking out rival crossover SUVs such as the Acura RDX, BMW X1 or Volvo XC40.
Our verdict6.9 / 10
How does it drive?6.5
How comfortable is it?6.0
Thankfully, the seats are comfortable for a wide variety of body types and offer plenty of lower lumbar support. Uniform air circulation keeps the cabin evenly warm or cool, aided by the optional heated and ventilated front seats. (The rear seats can also be heated). But the XT4's engine is loud and unrefined, and in combination with excessive road noise at highway speeds, hardly seems up to traditional Cadillac standards.
How’s the interior?7.0
Hopping in and out of the XT4 is easy, though, thanks to wide front door openings. The rear door openings aren't as generous, but there's plenty of legroom back there. Headroom gets a bit pinched in the rear seat, especially with the optional panoramic sunroof, but there's enough room for two adults to sit comfortably. The front of the cabin feels open and airy, and it's easy to find a comfortable driving position with good visibility.
How’s the tech?8.0
The forward collision warning and adaptive cruise systems are well-calibrated and not overly sensitive. However, Cadillac has chosen to bundle electronic driver aids like those into option packages that aren't available on the base trim level. That's disappointing for this class of vehicle.
How’s the storage?7.0
Child seats are easy to install thanks to easily accessible car seat anchors cleverly concealed under the leather upholstery. Large rear-facing seats may require taller drivers or front passengers to scoot up some. An inexpensive optional towing package allows the XT4 to pull up 3,500 pounds, which is about average for the class.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Warranty coverage (four years/50,000 miles) is consistent with the class, but powertrain coverage (six years/70,000 miles) is better than most. Roadside assistance coverage is also above average.
Wildcard6.0
Which XT4 does Edmunds recommend?
Cadillac XT4 models
The 2020 Cadillac XT4 is available in three trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport. Though the base Luxury boasts solid entertainment and phone integration features, it's light on some features. The Premium Luxury and the Sport come with upgrades that match their names, such as leather for the former and additional seat bolstering for the latter.
All trims come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (237 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.
The base Luxury lacks some features you might expect of a "luxury"-dubbed trim level, such as heated front seats or a power-adjustable steering column. But it still comes decently equipped with alloy wheels, simulated-leather upholstery, comprehensive infotainment features that include an available Wi-Fi connection, and basic driver safety aids such as automatic emergency braking.
Stepping up to the Premium Luxury adds useful extras such as a hands-free liftgate, driver-seat memory functions, and additional driver safety aids (blind-spot monitoring and rear-cross traffic alert).
The Sport is similarly equipped but offers black trim-specific details with different interior features (sport front seats and a different style steering wheel).
Additional options are available for the Premium Luxury and the Sport. As part of a couple of optional packages, you can add features such as heated and massaging front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless device charging and adaptive cruise control.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Cadillac XT4.
Most helpful consumer reviews
XT4 is a small luxury SUV with unbelievable interior room. My 6’ 5” friend sat in Driver’s seat and I was able to sit directly behind him in backseat (I’m 5’ 10”) with room to spare. Averaging over 29 mpg on the highway. Great layout of controls - smart combo of buttons, control wheel, and responsive touch screen. Cool white leather seats with red stitching and black side inserts. Well paired turbo 4 engine & 9 speed transmission (quick, smooth shifts). Quiet interior, good breaks, comfortable ride. 6,100 miles with no issues. Cadillac has a winner with the XT4.
The CT4 has a thoughtful design, with good interior space, in a manageable size for daily use. Easy to park, the driver can see all the corners. Controls are intuitive and customizable to user preferences. The available heated seats and steering wheel are divine in cold weather, also the all wheel drive that can be turned off to save fuel and tire wear. The turbo 4 requires premium fuel, but is more than peppy, but is slightly unrefined when pressed. The interior is finished nicely, with attractive stitching, color choices, and very adjustable/comfortable seats. Some surfaces glare and reflect, while other, mostly lower and rearward surfaces are hard and plasticky, scratch easily. I like the back seat isn’t forgotten with lots of legroom and easy access. Overall an easy to use, stylish small suv, much more is right than not, in a perfect size for our needs.
Comfortable, easy to drive, user friendly, couldn’t be more perfect for my needs and great visibility. I’ve gone from Tahoe to Explorer to this XT4. Family a little smaller and this is just right for us now.
Excellent vehicle that won't disappoint! Unique to Cadillac"s design, this car addresses all of the short comings of many other SUV's within the class. Surprisingly comfortable for both front and rear occupants, an awesome value for the creature comforts, even in base form. very quick and agile, strong and linear braking, great sounding entertainment, and the lists goes on. It's no wonder that these cars are seen everywhere. I actually found myself staring at it in a parking lot trying to identify it before Cadillac announced its arrival. It is also more reliable than many of its direct rivals. This Cadillac won't disappoint.
Features & Specs
|Premium Luxury 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$39,795
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$42,295
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$39,795
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$42,295
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XT4 safety features:
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates the driver's seat to alert you of things such as an unintentional lane departure.
- Teen Driver
- Monitors driving habits, prevents disabling safety features such as stability control, and lets parents limit the volume of the stereo.
- Rear Camera Mirror
- Displays the view of a wide-angle camera in the rearview mirror to make reversing safer and easier.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Cadillac XT4 vs. the competition
Cadillac XT4 vs. Lexus NX 300
These two SUVs are similar in cost and overall appeal. However, the Cadillac XT4 offers more rear legroom, a higher tow rating (when equipped with its Trailering package), and more cargo space behind the rear seats. The XT4 also has standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, which the NX 300 lacks. The NX, however, is available as a hybrid for superior fuel economy.
Cadillac XT4 vs. Audi Q5
The Audi Q5 carries a higher starting price but accounts for the increase with more standard features, including all-wheel drive. Its interior relays a more modern appearance, especially when outfitted with the digital gauge cluster. The XT4 also comparatively suffers from less cargo space.
Cadillac XT4 vs. BMW X3
Like other German SUVs, the BMW X3 costs more but offers a larger interior along with greater cargo volume and towing capability. Its performance model comes with a bigger and more powerful engine than what you can get in the Cadillac, too. You pay more for the X3, but in return you get a better SUV.
FAQ
Is the Cadillac XT4 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Cadillac XT4?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Cadillac XT4:
- Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking now standard
- Hands-free liftgate standard on Premium Luxury models
- Part of the first Cadillac XT4 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Cadillac XT4 reliable?
Is the 2020 Cadillac XT4 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Cadillac XT4?
The least-expensive 2020 Cadillac XT4 is the 2020 Cadillac XT4 Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,695.
Other versions include:
- Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $39,795
- Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $42,295
- Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $39,795
- Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $42,295
- Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $35,695
- Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $38,195
What are the different models of Cadillac XT4?
