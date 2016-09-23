Used 2004 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me

Faulkner Subaru Of Mechanicsburg - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania

Clean CARFAX. 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC New Brakes, Non-smoker, 15 x 6JJ Aluminum Wheels, Front fog lights, Heated Seats, Leather Seat Trim w/Bench Seat, Power driver seat, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof, Power windows. 21/29 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BF28B54U357189

Stock: 4U357189

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020