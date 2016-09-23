Used 2004 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 169,230 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,000$261 Below Market
Faulkner Subaru Of Mechanicsburg - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
Clean CARFAX. 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC New Brakes, Non-smoker, 15 x 6JJ Aluminum Wheels, Front fog lights, Heated Seats, Leather Seat Trim w/Bench Seat, Power driver seat, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof, Power windows.The Faulkner Subaru Edge includes: Large fleet of loaner vehicles, shuttle service, free Wi-Fi in our customer lounge, gourmet coffee bar and snacks in our customer lounge area, pet friendly facility, and our commitment to serve our community! Check out our Love Promise Page.21/29 City/Highway MPGOUR OFFERINGS: We are located at 6629 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. Faulkner Subaru of Mechanicsburg is your Subaru dealership serving all of south central PA. We have a great selection of new, certified, and quality pre-owned vehicles as well as bank and credit union financing. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B54U357189
Stock: 4U357189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 160,631 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,995$311 Below Market
Auto Mart of Henderson - Henderson / North Carolina
CLEANED BY TOMMIE FOGG 12/13/19
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B94U341139
Stock: 17882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,234 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,132
Honda of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive. Odometer is 51533 miles below market average!Diamond White Pearl 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD 21/29 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner.****Price Includes $750 Finance Coupon****At Honda of Murfreesboro located in Murfreesboro Tennessee we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our dealership. We serve Nashville, Chattanooga, Hermitage, Brentwood, La Vergne, Mt. Juliet, Smyrna, Wilson County, Franklin, North Alabama and we will ship to anywhere in the US! For your next New or Used car, truck or SUV visit us 24/7 at www.HondaofMurfreesboro.com! Listed price doesn't include state or local taxes, tags, doc fee or vehicle reconditioning.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B04U386244
Stock: H22205B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 268,318 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
Andy Mohr Toyota - Avon / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, JBL 3 in 1 Premium Combo, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, 15 x 6JJ Aluminum Wheels, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Roof Rails, Roof Rails, Roof Rails, Security system, Speed control, Variably intermittent wipers, MUST GO, REDUCED PRICE, MUST SEE, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, JBL 3 in 1 Premium Combo, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.Black 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS 4D Sedan 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC FWD21/29 City/Highway MPGVisit us at: 8941 E. Highway 36 Avon, IN 46123 By Phone 317.713.8181 or www.andymohrtoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B74U381722
Stock: TP6601A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 180,415 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,976
Folsom Lake Toyota - Folsom / California
2004 Toyota Avalon XLS, NEW TIRES, DUAL LEATHER POWER SEATS, MOON ROOF, ALLOY WHEELS When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This 2004 Toyota Avalon has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Toyota Avalon XLS is a perfect addition to any home. At Folsom Lake Toyota, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority. We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can also reach us at 916-355-1544 or by visiting us online at www.folsomlaketoyota.com. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B84U383401
Stock: 4U383401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 94,938 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,991
Ira Toyota of Manchester - Manchester / New Hampshire
Ira Toyota Manchester has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2004 Toyota Avalon. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In addition to being well-cared for, this Toyota Avalon has very low mileage making it a rare find. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Toyota Avalon XLS is a perfect addition to any home. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. Toyota of Manchester is located at 33 Auto Center Road (Across for the Mall of NH) in Manchester, NH. We are proud to offer haggle free EXPRESS Pricing. You can reach us at 603-624-1800 or email to blee@group1auto.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B04U347041
Stock: 4U347041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 90,000 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$6,999
Elegant Auto Sales - Rancho Cordova / California
, TEXT @ 916 794 7970 , 2004 TOYOTA AVALON XLS , Clean Title , 90,000 Original Low Miles , 3 Month Warranty , Premium Package , Sunroof , Leather Seats , Surround Sound System , Premium Wheels , Cruise Control , Cold A/C , Power Windows/Locks , Automatic Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B54U348380
Stock: 12569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,006 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,685
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, Avalon XLS, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Phantom Gray Pearl, Tan, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof. Clean CARFAX. XLS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 4D Sedan 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS21/29 City/Highway MPGThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !Leather Moon Roof Alloy Wheels 39 Service recordsAll Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Avalon XL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B24U357408
Stock: 11283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 118,779 miles
$5,991
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Avalon XL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B14U344214
Stock: 4U344214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 130,296 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
HIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AU T TOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B64U381016
Stock: 381016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 200,541 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,495
Premier Auto - Lawrence / Kansas
Automatic alloy wheels heated leather sunroof and more. Rides and drives great.GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B64U384076
Stock: 1525-10x
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 182,591 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,117
Galaxy Toyota - Eatontown / New Jersey
Desert Sand Mica 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.Recent Arrival! 21/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B14U348361
Stock: 4U348361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 181,205 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,300
Castle Honda - Morton Grove / Illinois
A/C Ice Cold - Drives Nice - Wholesale To The Public - These cars may have some cosmetic blemishes or mechanical issues but are priced accordingly! Save before it goes to auction - Being sold as is and shown - No warranty - Buyer be ware ++.21/29 City/Highway MPG++ Visit Us Today A short visit to Castle Honda located at 6900 West Dempster Street, Morton Grove, IL 60053 can get you a trustworthy Honda today! - In the event of human error Castle Honda retains the right to retract any price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B74U340992
Stock: P7722A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 186,992 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,860
O'Brien Toyota - Indianapolis / Indiana
EPA 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! XLS trim. Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, PWR MOONROOF READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Premium Sound System, Dual Zone A/C. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: PWR MOONROOF tilt/slide feature, PREMIUM LUXURY PKG W/HEATED SEAT heated pwr leather trimmed seats w/driver seat memory, P205/60R16 tires w/aluminum wheels, memory exterior mirrors, 6-disc in-dash CD changer, VEHICLE SKID CONTROL traction control, PREFERRED PREMIUM ACCESSORY PKG 5-piece carpeted floor/trunk mat set, glass breakage sensor, first aid kit, emergency assistance kit. Toyota XLS with PHANTOM GRAY PEARL exterior and LA12 interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 210 HP at 5800 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. WHO WE ARE: If saving money is important to you, visit O'Brien Toyota, Indy's Preferred Toyota Dealer. O'Brien Toyota is part of the O'Brien Automotive Family, a 4th Generation family business serving Central Indiana since 1933 and Indy's ONLY 14-time President's Award-winner. Visit us today and let us show you how. "Our family works for you! Since 1933." Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B04U379312
Stock: C7777A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 236,899 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,995
Steven Toyota - Harrisonburg / Virginia
Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Moonroof, 15 x 6JJ Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, JBL 3 in 1 Premium Combo, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 21/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B24U348224
Stock: P14682A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 158,689 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,841
Russ Darrow Kia of Wauwatosa - Wauwatosa / Wisconsin
2004 Toyota Avalon XLS Silver FWD 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with OverdriveOdometer is 4581 miles below market average!~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B24U359580
Stock: PMB11651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 147,383 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,300
Thornhill Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK36B85U041906
Stock: 12083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,199$931 Below Market
Car N Drive - Bordentown / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BK36B65U040124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Avalon searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Avalon
- 5(85%)
- 4(8%)
- 3(4%)
- 2(3%)
- 1(1%)
Related Toyota Avalon info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2014
- Used Nissan NV200 2015
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2015
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2017
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2010
- Used Subaru Forester 2012
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Jeep Compass 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln Corsair
- Used Audi RS 3
- Used Mitsubishi 3000GT
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- Used Ford Shelby GT500
- Used Cadillac XT4
- Used BMW 1 Series
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Lincoln Mark LT
- Used Cadillac ATS-V
- Used Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Used Nissan Cube
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Raleigh NC
- Used Toyota Highlander Reno NV
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Long Island City NY
- Used Toyota Avalon Katy TX
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Salem OR
- Used Toyota Camry Las Vegas NV
- Used Toyota Avalon Santa Rosa CA
- Used Toyota C-HR Akron OH
- Used Toyota Matrix Fontana CA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Stone Mountain GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Tundra 2014 Rockford IL
- Used Toyota Prius 2018 Grand Rapids MI
- Used Toyota Tundra 2016 Santa Monica CA