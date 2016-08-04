Used 2012 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Extra Cost Paint Bluetooth Connection Blizzard Pearl Light Gray; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Clearwater has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2012 Toyota Avalon. Enjoy an extra level of calm when purchasing this Toyota Avalon , it's a CARFAX One-Owner. The CARFAX report shows everything you need to know to confidently make your pre-owned purchase. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Toyota Avalon. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Toyota Avalon is in a league of its own Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. More information about the 2012 Toyota Avalon: The Avalon is Toyota's largest sedan and is configured for drivers who place interior space, ride, comfort and safety above all else. The Avalon has one of the smoothest, quietest interiors of any large sedan and is a great choice for those looking for a long-distance highway car. Also, Toyota claims to have the only reclining rear seatback among large sedans. Toyota has been calling the Avalon's interior Avalon Class, and the roomy, richly appointed puts it a step ahead than the former version as well as many alternate choices. Highway fuel economy is quite good, too, making the Avalon a more sensible choice than utility vehicles for those who have to cover long distances in comfort. This model sets itself apart with back seat space, top-tier safety, loaded with convenience and tech features, Quiet, supple ride, plush, comfortable interior, and fuel-efficient large vehicle All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Toyota Avalon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BK3DB7CU472849

Stock: CU472849

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020