Estimated values
2013 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,862
|$13,859
|$15,627
|Clean
|$11,201
|$13,098
|$14,740
|Average
|$9,881
|$11,577
|$12,966
|Rough
|$8,560
|$10,055
|$11,193
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Avalon XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,767
|$14,785
|$16,577
|Clean
|$12,057
|$13,973
|$15,636
|Average
|$10,635
|$12,350
|$13,755
|Rough
|$9,213
|$10,727
|$11,873
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Avalon XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,337
|$13,232
|$14,910
|Clean
|$10,705
|$12,506
|$14,064
|Average
|$9,443
|$11,053
|$12,372
|Rough
|$8,181
|$9,601
|$10,680
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,955
|$16,059
|$17,933
|Clean
|$13,178
|$15,178
|$16,916
|Average
|$11,624
|$13,415
|$14,880
|Rough
|$10,070
|$11,652
|$12,845