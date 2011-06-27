  1. Home
2006 Toyota Avalon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Carefully constructed cabin worthy of the Lexus name, powerful and fuel-efficient V6 engine, serene ride quality, huge rear seat, numerous upscale amenities.
  • Refined nature leaves little room for personality, rear seats do not fold.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Need a full-size sedan with plenty of room, power, luxury and refinement? The superbly refined 2006 Toyota Avalon is about as good as it gets this side of $40,000.

Vehicle overview

It would seem buyers of full-size sedans generally aren't interested in character. Most big four-doors are dull pieces of machinery to look at and a snooze to drive. The beauty in such a vehicle lies in what it can do for the customer -- provide lots of space for people and things with no compromise in ride or occupant comfort. Such a sedan should look upscale, but not gaudy, providing just enough glitz and luxury to let others know you have achieved a degree of success in life. Finally, such a vehicle must also be reliable and able to handle years of commuting without so much as a whimper.

Since its introduction in 1995, the Toyota Avalon has fit this description: bland as egg whites, but solid, roomy and dependable. Thanks to a full redesign for 2005, you can't really call the Avalon boring. It may not be as exciting as a Chrysler 300, but this time around, Toyota's engineers and designers have given the Avalon a little more style, extra horsepower and varying trims that add distinct flavors to the formerly "vanilla only" sedan.

Because it was engineered from its top to its tires in the U.S., Toyota is calling the new Avalon its "most American" car yet. And as you would expect "more American" means it's bigger, roomier and more powerful. Rear passengers even benefit from a flat floor and seats that recline up to 10 degrees. The overall feel is much more upscale than that of your average Toyota car. In the past, the Avalon was so similar to the Camry the price difference was hard to justify. That's no longer the case with the 2006 Toyota Avalon, which offers more room, more power and more luxury than any Camry owner could imagine. If you're shopping for a full-size sedan, you owe it to yourself to try an Avalon. If relaxation and refinement are high on your list, Toyota's big sedan won't disappoint.

2006 Toyota Avalon models

A large sedan, the Toyota Avalon, is available in four trim levels: XL, Touring, XLS and Limited. Although it's the base version, the XL still offers such amenities as electroluminescent gauges, a cabin air filter, a nine-speaker stereo, automatic climate control, a tilt/telescoping wheel, a power seat and 16-inch alloy wheels. The Touring model is noticeably sportier with a firmer suspension, unique 17-inch wheels, leather seats and aluminum interior trim. The XLS and Limited are more upscale; the XLS adds a power moonroof and a six-disc CD changer. The Limited includes such items as rain-sensing wipers, perforated leather seats with memory, heating and cooling, wood grain trim, a power rear sunshade, a keyless startup system and a 12-speaker, 360-watt JBL stereo. Options include a navigation system and laser-based adaptive cruise control.

2006 Highlights

For the 2006 Toyota Avalon, the availability of stability control has been expanded to include the XL and Touring trim levels. Keyless startup is now standard, rather than optional, on the Limited.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive Toyota Avalon is powered by a 3.5-liter V6. With an output of 268 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque, it makes the Avalon as powerful as an Infiniti G35 sport sedan and indeed Toyota's full-size sedan needs just 6.9 seconds to reach 60 mph. A five-speed automatic transmission handles the shifting duties. In spite of its big power, the Avalon earns an impressive EPA rating of 22 mpg city, 31 mpg highway.

Safety

Side airbags for front-seat passengers are standard, along with side curtain airbags for front and rear passengers and a driver-side knee airbag. Traction and stability control systems, along with a BrakeAssist system that detects emergency braking and applies maximum pressure to reduce stopping distances, are optional. All Toyota Avalon models have four-wheel antilock disc brakes. In IIHS testing, the Avalon earned a top score of "Good" for its protection of occupants in frontal and side-impact crashes.

Driving

As full-size sedans go, the 2006 Toyota Avalon is rewarding to drive. Not surprisingly, it really shines on the open highway. The cabin remains quiet, the V6 engine has plenty of passing power and the suspension, even with the firmer underpinnings of the Touring package, never feels harsh. The Avalon is no athlete, but this Toyota car carries itself with a great deal of composure on winding roads. Additionally, a tidy turning radius makes it feel unexpectedly nimble on tight city streets.

Interior

The XLS and Limited models are modern and luxurious (with gorgeous faux maple trim in the Limited), while the sporty Touring model is intentionally austere with black leather seats and a three-spoke steering wheel. The instrument cluster is highlighted by glowing Optitron gauges surrounded by chrome rings, and movable panels that conceal the radio and navigation controls give the dash a sleek look. The front seats are wide and accommodating. The rear seats are more comfortable than in the previous Avalon, thanks to limo levels of legroom and a manually reclining back cushion. A 6-footer can sit in back with more than enough knee and headroom, and with a near flat floor, getting three across on carpool day is no problem.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Toyota Avalon.

5(80%)
4(12%)
3(3%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.7
382 reviews
382 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

People are complaining about reliability?
Darrenct83,06/10/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
As an auto repair shop owner I'm blown away about the negative reliability reviews. I saw one two star review because of an oil leak on a 9 year old toyota with 97,000 miles! What kind of bubble do people live in where this is considered unreliable? All cars have what we call "pattern failures" specific to certain makes and models. ALL CARS have pattern failures. All cars need repair periodically. As a luxury type car repairs will be more expensive. If you only need one or two repairs every 100,000 miles then you are operating a very well built machine. If you dont beleive then buy a Chrysler next time so you can see what frequent repairs are really like. On a lighter note, the Avalon is great. I have driven most makes and models in my line of work, and you will have a hard time matching this much comfort and quality for the price of the Avalon.
Best Car I've Even Owned. Period
hotrodjohn,12/09/2011
I bought a 2006XLS in March 2006. Today, it has 206,000 miles on it without one single problem. I have replaced the tires, battery and brake pads. It still has the original spark plugs, water pump, starter, antifreeze, trans fluid and serpentine belt (which isn't even cracked!). This car has been nothing short of amazing. It is big, the back seat is the biggest of any car I have seen. It is fast with plenty of torque all the way through the powerband, feels like a V8. It averages 27 miles to the gallon with 80 percent highway driving. It is super quiet and smooth. The Camry isn't even close to an Avalon. This is BIGGER than Lexus ES350, yet cheaper. Im going to keep on driving it.
Sips gas, limo like back seat, great family car!
blackpoint,08/03/2012
As a young family of 3 we wanted to get a car where the kids elbows don't touch which sparks arguments and they can't kick the front seats which drives me nutty. Low MPG SUVs were out and putting money into a dreadful minivan felt as good as paying federal taxes. We are in our 30's and this car seemed out of our age group but the Touring edition adds some youthful style and let's face it, still better looking than a minivan. The reclining rear seats are great for the kids. Smooth and quiet ride even at 90,000 miles and about 31 MPG on the highway. Rides equal to a newer vehicle but we only paid about $13,000. Not bad for a large family car with leather, heated seats, and a moonroof.
A Perfect Car
Jeffrey Augustine,09/25/2015
XL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
March 2018 Update: Sold my Avalon for $4500. It had 104,000 miles on it and was extremely clean and well cared for. Bought a Lexus ES350 to replace it. The Lexus is a two year old lease turn in and had a low 16,000 miles on it. Price: $27,500. My Avalon was roomier and sat lower to the ground. However, the Lexus has a quieter and smoother ride and is more luxurious in every way. The Lexus has the same 268 hp engine. The Lexus also has a six speed transmission that makes shifting noticeably smoother to the point of not even noticing it. Both the Avalon and the Lexus are great cars. One point: If you do a lot of long distance driving I would go with the Avalon as its seats are wider and the center console has room for two drinks and a larger storage compartment. Avalon is more comfortable for 4+ hour drives. The Lexus feels cramped after a few hours. If you want to save some money, buy the Avalon. If you want a more luxurious ride, buy the Lexus. You can't go wrong on either car. My Avalon was an extremely reliable old friend, a great car that I kept for many trouble-free years. I kept it serviced per the manual and never had any problems or expenses on it except tires, brakes, and replacing all the fuel injectors after it had >90,000 miles. I have owned my 2006 Toyota Avalon for nine years now and have never had any problems. I service it regularly and it still drives exceptionally well with 97,000 miles on it. Most of my driving is on California freeways or on long road trips in the American Southwest. This is the perfect road car with plenty of acceleration, comfort, excellent heater and a/c, and a great stereo. Visibility is excellent. I put on expensive Good Year Eagle Sport tires (W speed rating) at 30,000 ,miles and this made the ride noticeably smoother and the cornering sharper than the original OEM tire. Despite Good Year's claims, these tires only really last ~20,000 miles, but the tradeoff is worth it. I put on slotted racing discs on the brakes and ceramic pads. This is a big car that drives like a midsize sports sedan. I push the car and it likes it. 85mph cruising speed @ 2500 rpm for miles across the American Southwest all day long in any season. My last big road drive was in 112 F weather Arizona and the a/c worked great; the car had no problems with the temperature. I headed up the mountain to Prescott and got caught in a monsoon, a torrential thunderstorm going uphill at 4,000 feet. There was no place to pull over on the steep mountain road so I used the Avalon's very practical and well-engineered Manumatic transmission to hand shift through the deluge going up the steep and winding grade. No problem with traction, power, or anything else in this big thunderstorm with near zero visibility. Update: I had an ignition coil fail at 100,000 miles and replaced all of them. This is a commonly reported problem on the 2006 Avalon at >95,000 miles. The replacement factory coils restored the acceleration and engine smoothness. The 2006 Avalon accelerates very quickly and smoothly in the 70-90 mph region. This makes it great for passing slower cars and trucks on freeways and the open road. 2016 is supposed to see a glut of two year old cars on lease returns. I may finally sell my 2006 Avalon and pick up a 2014 Avalon. I can sell my 2006 Avalon for about $7,000 and pick up a 2014 Avalon for ~$25,000 from a rental car company. This means a net cost of around $18,000 for at two year old Avalon with about 26,000 miles on it. The Avalon has the Lexus E350 268hp engine, transmission, and suspension and so an $18,000 price is appealing given the performance and comfort of the Avalon. If I keep the 2014 Avalon for nine years as I have with my 2006 model, then my cost of ownership is $2,000 per year plus routine maintenance. A new 2016 Camry with the same engine stickers at $32,000. However, the Camry lacks the solid ride and comfort of the larger Avalon. I have driven a few Camry rental cars while traveling and they just don't measure up to the Avalon. Conclusion: A two year old low mileage Avalon is better and less expensive than a new fully loaded Camry.
See all 382 reviews of the 2006 Toyota Avalon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2006 Toyota Avalon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Toyota Avalon

Used 2006 Toyota Avalon Overview

The Used 2006 Toyota Avalon is offered in the following submodels: Avalon Sedan. Available styles include XLS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), XL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Toyota Avalon?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Toyota Avalon trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Toyota Avalon Limited is priced between $7,500 and$7,500 with odometer readings between 118861 and118861 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Toyota Avalon XLS is priced between $6,400 and$6,400 with odometer readings between 132373 and132373 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Toyota Avalons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Toyota Avalon for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2006 Avalons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,400 and mileage as low as 118861 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Toyota Avalon.

