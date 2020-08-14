Used 2000 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me
- 204,581 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999$638 Below Market
Griffin Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM - Jefferson / Wisconsin
Recent Arrival! 2000 Toyota White Diamond Pearl Avalon *SUNROOF/MOONROOF, *LOCAL TRADE, *AUTO HEADLAMPS, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive. 21/29 City/Highway MPG We are part of the Griffin automotive group that has been family owned and operated since 1960. When you purchase a car or truck from Griffin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, you are more than just a customer, you become a part of our family. We will provide you with a Great selection of vehicles to choose from to fit your lifestyle needs and budget. We will deliver you the best financing terms and warranty options available. And our trusted Service Department will drive with you for as long as you own your vehicle, ensuring your safety and peace of mind. Visit us today, we look forward to you joining the Griffin Family! Call our knowledgeable sales staff today at 920-674-7070 or come in and visit us in person at 1121 S Main in Jefferson, WI.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Avalon XLS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B0YU104822
Stock: 12795C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 120,422 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
Michael's Toyota of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Only 120,422 Miles! Delivers 29 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Toyota Avalon delivers a Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wood grain style interior accents, Washer-linked variable intermittent windshield wipers, Unitized body w/front/rear anti-vibration sub-frames.* This Toyota Avalon Features the Following Options *Trunk cargo net, Side-impact door beams, Remote keyless entry system w/lock/unlock/trunk release/panic feature, remote illuminated entry, Remote hood/trunk/fuel-filler door releases, Rear seats-inc: contoured fabric, separate headrests, center armrest, Pwr windows w/retained pwr feature, pinch protection, Pwr door locks w/anti-lockout feature, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes (vented front), P205/65R15 all-season SBR BSW tires, Outside temp gauge.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Michael's Toyota of Bellevue located at 3080 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98007 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Avalon XLS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B3YU078894
Stock: P4564A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 238,396 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,990
Castle Honda - Morton Grove / Illinois
Great Buy - One Owner - Suburban Driven and Garage Kept - Well Maintained - Loaded - Leather - Moonroof - JBL Sound System - V6 - Call "847 965 - 8833"21/29 City/Highway MPG++ Visit Us Today A short visit to Castle Honda located at 6900 West Dempster Street, Morton Grove, IL 60053 can get you a trustworthy Honda today! - In the event of human error Castle Honda retains the right to retract any price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Avalon XLS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B8YU082410
Stock: 4009A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 175,669 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,300
Romeoville Toyota - Romeoville / Illinois
Buy it for wholesale before it goes to auction. Call to verify vehicle is in stock and has not been sold or has gone to auction SOLD AS IS for parts only! Vehicle NEEDS WORK see sales manager for copy of used vehicle inspection. Again, please verify vehicle is available and in stock. They sell fast!!! 2001 Toyota Avalon XLS White 21/29 City/Highway MPGRomeoville Toyota 684 S Weber Rd Romeoville, IL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B91U171909
Stock: T10397A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 137,536 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,291
Jim Norton Toyota of Oklahoma City - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 18608 miles below market average! 4-Speed Automatic.Lunar Mist Metallic 2001 Toyota Avalon XLS FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 MPI DOHC 21/29 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner.Proudly serving Oklahoma City, and beyond! If you’re looking for your next new or used car, truck or SUV we have something for every taste and every need. Looking for navigation, sunroof, leather with heated and cooled seats maybe blind spot monitor or backup camera we have cars that have the features and options for you! If you are asking yourself what is my trade worth we can help you answer that! We have a full parts department that supplies our certified technicians we will help with all your service needs! Call us or visit us anytime www.jimnortontoyotaokc.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B31U153986
Stock: POM607A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 153,630 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
You have found what you’re looking for! Don’t look further! Here it is, waiting for you! You are going to love the way it drives! Don’t miss your chance to take it home! COME NOW! THE ONE DRIVES AND RUNS GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, LEATHER INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Hablamos Espanol. Falamos Portuguese. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B11U182337
Stock: 182337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,499
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2001 Toyota Avalon 4dr 4dr Sedan XLS with Bucket Seats features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28BX1U186984
Stock: CYC-186984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 311,675 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
Peninsula Subaru - Bremerton / Washington
2001 Toyota Avalon XL Gold FWD 3.0L V6 MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic Clean CARFAX. Features: 4-Speed Automatic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Cupholders, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, 4-Speed Automatic. 21/29 City/Highway MPG Come to http://www.peninsulasubaru.com to See Our Specials!! Call (800) 458-5808 for Help with any of our Departments.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Avalon XL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28BX1U127420
Stock: L1575B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 156,832 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
REV Motorsports - Portland / Oregon
This 2001 Toyota Avalon 4dr XLS features a 3.0L V6 MPI DOHC 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Other with a Other Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 7 Speakers, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Rear anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front Cupholders, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Kamran Panah at 503-224-2200 or chooserev@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28BX1U147649
Stock: E147649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 218,525 miles
$7,500
Wolfchase Toyota - Cordova / Tennessee
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Split Front Bench, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Wolfchase Toyota Internet Sales Team at 901-457-4392 or webleads@wolfchasetoyota.dsmessage.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B51U187184
Stock: 1U187184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 179,625 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,500
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2001 Toyota Avalon XL w/Bench Seat. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Avalon has the following options: Washer-linked variable intermittent windshield wipers, Unitized body w/front/rear anti-vibration sub-frames, Tilt steering wheel, Side-impact door beams, Remote hood/trunk/fuel-filler door releases, Rear seats-inc: contoured fabric, separate headrests, center armrest, Pwr windows w/retained pwr feature, pinch protection, driver auto up/down, Pwr door locks w/anti-lockout feature, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes (vented front), and P205/65R15 all-season SBR BSW tires. Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Avalon XL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B11U171287
Stock: 26454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 110,751 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
O'Brien Hyundai Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Leather Interior, Like New Inside and Out, Local FL Trade, Garaged Kept, Sedan, Avalon XLS, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 MPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silver Spruce Metallic, Stone w/Bucket Seats or Fabric Seat Trim w/Bucket Seats or Leather Seat Trim w/Bucket Seats, 15 x 6JJ Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Cassette, CD player, Front fog lights, JBL 3 in 1 Premium Combo, Leather Seat Trim w/Bucket Seats, Leather Trim Package w/Memory, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Premium Luxury Package, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel. 2002 Toyota Avalon XLS 3.0L V6 MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic Silver Spruce Metallic FWD 21/29 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 33869 miles below market average! Call to verify vehicle availability and to schedule a VIP appointment. *Prices do not include TT&L or additional fees that may apply. Out of state purchases require an additional $300 processing fee. Advertised prices are with dealer assisted financing only. All Certified Pre Owned vehicles have passed manufacturer requirements for Certification but pricing may not reflect Certification fee.$500 Loyalty coupon on Subaru CPO is good towards the purchase of NEW Subaru only. Free delivery within 300 miles if you have a trade in good condition that we can drive back. If not, $2 per mile delivery charge. All prices include a $1,500 internet discount. See dealer for complete details. While we strive for 100% accuracy, mistakes can happen in listed equipment and/or optional features on Pre Owned vehicles. The dealership is not responsible for errors in equipment or optional features. We reserve the right to make changes without notice and are not responsible for errors or omissions on our sites or 3rd party sites. Prices are valid on the day of publication only. Customer must print out this page as a coupon and present it upon arrival at dealership to validate pricing. Incentivized internet pricing will not be available without this printed page. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. By submitting an inquiry, you consent to being contacted including receiving text messages. Message and data rates may apply. To opt out of receiving these communications text STOP to (239) 217-9234. Additional reconditioning costs may be applied. Please contact the dealership for complete details and latest information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B72U230196
Stock: S431583B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 112,011 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,998
Grand Motorcars - Marietta / Georgia
**AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS**, **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **POWER TAILGATE**, 4-Speed Automatic.Gray 2002 Toyota Avalon XLS FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 MPI DOHC***CALL AND SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE NOW *** WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT WWW.GRANDMOTORCARS.COM OR CALL US AT 678-263-0001. WE OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES TRADE-IN'S WELCOME ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET! UNSEEN LOW PRICES 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE INCLUDED EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING!!!!Odometer is 39767 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPGWe do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * All vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, title fees and Dealer Service Charge. - - Contact Sales Department at 678-263-0001 or rummybhullar@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Avalon XL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B22U265311
Stock: 2U265311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 233,189 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,595
City Motor Group - Haskell / New Jersey
ABS brakes, Front dual zone A/C. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!WE ARE STILL OPEN Buy Your Next Car from Home! We will deliver it free of charge. Offering virtual test drives, online approvals, & curbside pick up. Have Questions? Give us a call (973) 530-4600.Bruised Credit, Damaged Credit, We are your Finance Solution, We Accept All Applications.21/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Avalon XL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B32U266287
Stock: CM-00825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-22-2020
- 170,754 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! DESERT SAND MICA exterior and LF42 interior, XL trim. Leather Seats, Dual Zone A/C, LUXURY PKG. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Dual Zone A/C Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: LUXURY PKG keyless entry, 15" alloy wheels, pwr leather pkg, JBL AM/FM cassette w/CD player & (7) speakers. Toyota XL with DESERT SAND MICA exterior and LF42 interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 210 HP at 5800 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Large Sedan Under $30,000 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. WHO WE ARE: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Avalon XL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B72U254756
Stock: 7317D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 171,551 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,599
AutoNation Toyota Cerritos - Cerritos / California
5-Piece Carpet Mat Set Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. SAVE ** Very Well Maintained ** This 1998 Toyota Avalon XL is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Toyota Cerritos. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Avalon XL has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 171,551mi put on this Toyota. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Toyota of Cerritos and get behind the wheel for a test drive today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Toyota Avalon XL.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF18B6WU231596
Stock: WU231596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 159,058 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,980
Atlanta Toyota - Duluth / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner. Vintage Red Pearl exterior and Stone interior, XLS trim. Leather Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, OPTION PKG 6. SEE MORE!WHY BUY FROM USAtlanta Toyota is your local Toyota dealer offering a 100% purely transparent process. No fine print, no ifs, ands or exceptions. We're are in business to earn your business the right way. OPTION PACKAGESOPTION PKG 6 pwr leather trimmed seats with driver memory, P205/60R16 tires with aluminum wheels, dual color-keyed heated pwr outside mirrors with memory, 6-disc in-dash CD changer. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Avalon XL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B72U210577
Stock: U007501A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 120,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,995
Millennium Cars - San Diego / California
This vehicle had one previous owner. It's in excellent condition inside and out. It has a clean title and a clean carfax with no accidents. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The paint is in great shape and condition. The front windshield is in excellent condition. This vehicle comes with a new set of tires. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. Hurry don't miss it. Please call us at 858-273-8001
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Avalon XLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF28B02U197347
Certified Pre-Owned: No
