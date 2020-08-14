Used 2000 Toyota Avalon for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Cerritos - Cerritos / California

** Very Well Maintained ** This 1998 Toyota Avalon XL is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Toyota Cerritos. The Avalon XL has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 171,551mi put on this Toyota.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1998 Toyota Avalon XL .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BF18B6WU231596

Stock: WU231596

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020